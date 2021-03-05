Local school superintendents are helping each other work through issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all sharing intelligence as best we can,” said Peter Hilts, chief education officer for School District 49. “One of the great gifts of the pandemic is deeper collaboration district to district and a stronger sense that we really are one community operating in multiple districts, serving one community of students.”
That was the consensus among school district leaders who participated in the 2021 Superintendents Panel on Feb. 25. The virtual event was presented by the Business Journal, Kaiser Permanente, RTA Architects, GH Phipps Construction Companies, Wember, OfficeScapes Schools, Harrison School District 2 and Careers in Construction Colorado.
Academy School District 20 Assistant Superintendent Jim Smith, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent Walt Cooper and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 Superintendent Keith Owen agreed that collaboration has been key to getting through the pandemic, especially in its early days.
“We’ve always had a strong collegial relationship,” Cooper said. “But starting last March, … it really was a true regionwide approach. That’s important because we have so much overlap in a Paso County.”
Cooper said the districts also worked with El Paso County Public Health’s school team via video conference multiple times a week.
Hilts said District 49’s businesslike model, with three chief officers sharing the leadership role, paid off when the district had to make difficult decisions during the pandemic.
“It’s really helpful when you have a team approach to those kinds of decisions,” Hilts said. “We need moderate leadership during a crisis. In fact, the more critical the moment, the more important it is to hear the voices in the center, because voices and advocates on the edges really get amplified.”
The leadership model also helped the district to be more agile in response to the needs of students and families, he said. For example, the district distributed almost 4,000 Chromebooks and iPads to students and purchased about 400 hot spots so students could connect with online classes.
“We would have struggled to do that in a very centralized environment,” Hilts said, “especially on the return side, when we had to get those devices back into schools and get them reassembled into charging carts.”
The pandemic forced District 12 personnel to rethink everything they do to support students, Cooper said.
“Teachers had to learn a host of entirely new skill sets,” he said. “Our school nurses and health teams never dreamed they would be spending their days doing what they’ve done over the last year, and they’ve done a remarkable job.”
Although every district employee was challenged, “I think it was really good for us to have to think about all of this. I think that will help us going forward.”
ADDRESSING LEARNING GAPS
Asked how the districts are dealing with academic gaps resulting from COVID-19 disruptions, Owen said District 8 is prioritizing connections with individual students and families.
“We’re preparing for a very robust summer school this year,” Owen said. “Our principals are building schedules next year that allow for before-school or after-school activities, instructions and interventions.
“We’ll probably have to keep working on it over the course of the following summer and the following school year,” he said. “These things don’t necessarily get fixed quickly.”
Smith said District 20 teachers have become skilled in identifying when students have learning gaps.
“We’re working on developing formative assessments and creating curriculum maps across all content areas,” Smith said. Other efforts will include an extended year — a three-week session following the regular school year for students who failed a class or were struggling.
The district also is developing a night school program for high school students to help them recover credits they need for graduation.
Cooper said District 12 has brought many of its students with special needs and learning disabilities back to school for direct instruction in small groups or pods.
“We know that virtual platforms don’t serve their needs very well,” Cooper said. “While certainly we have lots of work to do in terms of … gaps or learning deficiencies, we also were able to avoid many more with lots of innovations.”
The districts have also put major efforts into supporting the mental health of their students and faculties.
District 12 has relied on a team of social workers and psychologists built over the past five years, as well as partnerships with Aspen Pointe and Children’s Hospital, Cooper said.
“Our social workers have done a tremendous job of finding workarounds to get in front of kids and families that really need their support,” Cooper said. Periodic face-to-face check-ins by District 20’s teachers and principals also have been important.
Owen said the other districts are employing similar measures.
In District 8, “we’ve had an opportunity to really reflect on building personal relationships this year and really taking the focus off of homework and grades,” Owen said. “It’s given us a chance to really have some good conversations with our teachers about making sure we’re doing what’s important for kids right now, and taking [off] the innate pressure that teachers put on themselves around accountability, around grades, around content.”
Hilts, a former commercial fishing boat captain, likened the challenges of the pandemic to taking a boat out in a storm to find out if it is well designed.
During the storm that is the COVID-19 pandemic, “one of the things that we found out is that our mental health support systems for students and staff needed additional strengthening. We didn’t sink, but we took on some water,” Hilts said.
District 49 aims to get better at recognizing when an individual is in crisis or subject to stresses that will put them in crisis, he said.
“We call that ‘prestored’ — instead of waiting until something’s broken and then restoring it — and we don’t do that well enough,” Hilts said.
Asked about the controversy over the name of the Cheyenne Mountain High School Indian mascot, Cooper said the district has grappled with the question of changing the name for years. He served on a statewide commission that studied use of Native American stereotypes and found it to be a complex issue. The District 12 school board “took a time out” in November from focusing on the question but will resurrect it next month, he said.
“There is no consensus ... among the leaders of tribes of indigenous people, of individuals, of alumni and students, about what the right path is,” Cooper said.
“The one thing that is not open to debate,” he said, “is that it is controversial and disruptive to our community. And so at the end of the day, I asked the question, regardless of anything else, ‘Is a high school’s mascot worth that level of disruption and disunity in a community?’”
DOING THINGS DIFFERENTLY
Hilts said the superintendents group met via Zoom for 8-10 hours a month starting in March and has continued meeting weekly or biweekly.
“So we had to stand up a collective support and decision making model that just didn’t exist before,” Hilts said. “One of the things that I know we will do differently in the future is, we will be more assertive with each other about setting those standards right out of the gate.”
Hilts said the collaborative approach also showed that there was a lot of consensus on issues among the district leaders that they could leverage to their advantage.
“We found that we had a stronger voice at the state level than we might have realized,” Hilts said. “We spoke out about things like our opposition to state standardized testing, and our advocacy for getting educators moved up in the vaccination sequence.”
Other collaborative efforts included a map of food service locations that were available to students from every district.
“Any of us served all of us,” Hilts said.
Cooper said one of the things he would have done differently was to “utilize our collective voice a little more assertively about the good things that we were doing and why we did it. There were a lot of small-level celebrations along the way, especially in terms of keeping people safe while trying to move forward.”
District 8 probably could have brought kids back into schools a bit sooner at the end of the last school year in a safe way, Owen said. The district had to balance the desire to do that against many unknowns about the virus and safety considerations.
Building trust was crucial; “it was really important for us to over-communicate” with staff, parents and the community, “to make sure they understood what was going on and our thought process,” Owen said. “I think that paid off.”
The district started new programs for staff, including child care centers to support teachers who couldn’t leave their kids at home.
District 20 middle and high school students will return to in-person learning four days a week March 15. As in the other districts, elementary students have been attending in person, with the exception of quarantines and overall closures, since the beginning of the pandemic.
In District 12, junior and senior high students will return full time on March 8. District 8 secondary students, who have been attending school every other day, will return full time on March 29.
“Getting our staff vaccinated over the course of the last two weeks has really helped change the trajectory of how people think about coming back,” Owen said. “We’re starting to see the other side — the idea of hope to getting back to something more normal.”