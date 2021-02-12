Before the pandemic hit in 2020, the Silicon Valley-inspired offices of Exponential Impact on North Nevada Avenue were often filled with activity: Founders of new companies would meet with business partners, bounce ideas off mentors, deliver presentations to potential investors and chat over beers during downtime.
These days, however, XI and many tech accelerators like it are as quiet as convents. Nearly all of the activity that once gave them life — happy hours included — has shifted online. The entrepreneurs that participate in them say it’s a change that allows for new flexibility and efficiencies in the way they work, but still leaves a need for the sorts of face-to-face interactions that a Zoom call can’t fully replace.
“I think that the flexibility of remote work is great, and understanding that allows people to get more done. I think these have been incredibly productive months for a lot of our companies and for XI,” said XI Executive Director Natasha Main. “I think having that flexibility will allow for more productivity and efficiency moving forward. But I do think that the community and interpersonal components of a workplace and within a company, which are really important to culture and even well-being as well — those get lost.”
That’s saying a lot for an accelerator primarily focused on tech, an industry that was uniquely well-positioned to not only remain resilient throughout the pandemic, but to thrive as well. Companies like Zoom, Netflix, DoorDash and Amazon all boomed throughout 2020, and are continuing to grow into 2021.
But the remote work model, as common as it has become in many other fields in the last year, still isn’t perfect.
“This place is so much more vibrant when COVID isn’t happening,” said XI Program Coordinator Prakhar Gautam, giving a tour of the company’s offices. “It’s hard to see it without all the people around.”
On Feb. 5, there were just two: Josh Phifer, chief executive officer at Barn Owl, a company that creates surveillance systems equipped with onboard artificial intelligence, and Nate Rojas, lead developer at FitSW Fitness Software, which creates a customizable app for gyms, fitness trainers and coaches.
Both have kept moving their projects forward with little disruption during the pandemic.
“One of the first things we did when the lockdown and stuff started hitting was to add online classes for people,” Rojas said. “We were able to make it so that even in the face of having restrictions and not being able to interact with your customers, we were still able to provide a platform for them to conduct their business without really being inhibited by the pandemic.”
Phifer, whose company is part of XI’s advanced accelerator program, “Amplify,” said he was forced to put a halt to fundraising when the pandemic started about a year ago, but has since been able to land a grant from the U.S. Air Force.
On the other hand, Gautam said startups in the earlier stages of development have had a harder go of it, especially when it comes time to give presentations on their businesses to potential investors.
“We’ve done some of them on Zoom, but it gets tiring after a while, and there’s a loss of energy because you’re sitting down at a computer giving a PowerPoint instead of standing up, walking around, seeing people and real emotion,” he said. “So that’s something that people have really, really missed and really want to do — but it’s not anything we can do because they involve large gatherings of people. And one of our main things is to do that to pitch to investors.”
But Main said some people in the accelerator program still work day jobs and working remotely “allows a more flexible work schedule and participants from out of Colorado Springs can more easily access the program as well.”
In the downtown area, Catalyst Campus, another accelerator that helps startups quickly develop technology solutions for government entities like the Air Force or Space Force, shifted to a mix of in-person and virtual meetings during the pandemic.
KiMar Gartman, Catalyst’s program director, said startups that participated in the company’s Data Fusion for Space Applications accelerator last year were forced to delay the in-person demonstrations of their technologies from April — when government shutdowns were highly restrictive — to October.
“Just that huge gap was a very significant piece,” she said. “And trying to roll over the whole program into a virtual platform on very short notice was quite tricky. We have faced a lot of platform issues and I know every company that had to go virtual had platform issues. Which one do we use and how? But what was unique to our situation is that we couldn’t just choose any platform because our government customers couldn’t use just any platform.”
Gartman said they eventually landed on a combination of Sococo online workplace, for less sensitive discussions, and Webex, for sessions that required tighter cybersecurity. Doing so allowed Catalyst to bring in speakers for presentations who might not otherwise have been able to make the trip — but like Main, her team quickly realized there were also drawbacks.
“Especially with Data Fusion, when it was half live and half virtual, that was one of the questions at the end that we asked them was: ‘If you had your preferences, which would you choose?’” Gartman said. “And hands down they said, ‘Live,’ just because of those connections they would make with each other. That’s one of the main things the accelerator brings, are connections. Those connections all being done virtually were not as deep or meaningful or lasting as the ones that they were able to do live.”