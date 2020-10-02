A little more than two years after construction began on the 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock, the project is on track toward completion.
As of Sept. 8, just past the Sept. 4 two-year anniversary of the project’s start, “we’ve placed about 384,000 tons of asphalt out of the 821,000 tons that are planned,” Colorado Department of Transportation Project Director Paul Neiman said.
“That’s our critical path, and it is really critical because we have to do traffic switches,” Neiman said. “Since May, we did a traffic switch pretty much every two weeks. Those are critical in the project schedule to make sure we can cover ground and pave new areas to meet the completion date.”
The project officially known as the South Gap is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.
Paving is wrapping up on the northernmost 6 miles south of Plum Creek; it will be done in November, Neiman said. Striping of the toll lanes and other improvements won’t be completed until the rest of the paving is done.
Here’s what drivers will see in the near future:
“If you’re driving in the No. 1 lane — that’s the fast lane, you’re going to have a 27-foot shoulder to your left and another 12-foot lane next to you, and then another 12-foot shoulder,” Neiman said.
“One of the key reasons we’re doing this job is for safety, and wider shoulders are a part of the safety improvements for first responders,” he said.
Drivers can anticipate continued lane shifts and slower speed limits through the end of the project. Neiman said crews are striving to keep two lanes of traffic open in each direction during the day and confine lane closures to the evening hours so fewer motorists are affected.
Motorists also are urged to watch for construction trucks entering and leaving the highway throughout the corridor.
Another major portion of the project is installation of nearly 7,000 feet per month of permanent concrete barriers in the median between the north- and southbound lanes.
Neiman said CDOT’s contractor, Kraemer North America, currently is working on a 2-mile-long, cast-in-place section of retaining wall from Larkspur to Greenland.
Overall, “we’ve done $192 million worth of work through August — we average about a quarter million dollars’ worth of work a day,” he said. “We work pretty much every day, Monday through Friday at night, and typically we come back Sunday night and begin work again.”
TOLL LANES PLANNED
When the $350 million project is completed, drivers can expect to experience a smoother ride on the new overlay, improved bridges and ramps, better access for trucks through the use of climbing lanes near Monument Hill and the Greenland exit and, hopefully, less congestion.
CDOT also is paying attention to wildlife safety, building four new wildlife crossings and installing deer fencing.
But the biggest change will be the addition of north and south express lanes for motorists who want “a reliable ride,” according to CDOT’s project website.
Drivers will be able to choose the express lanes and pay a toll, or stay in one of the two general-purpose lanes for free.
Vehicles with three or more people and motorcyclists can use the express lanes without paying the toll.
Business vehicles will not be restricted from the I-25 express lanes, but there will be a surcharge for multiple axles, Neiman said.
The toll collection mechanism will be similar to the existing toll system on E-470 in the eastern Denver metro area and Interstate 70 west of Denver, said Bob Wilson, CDOT’s communications manager for statewide programs.
Overhead detection sensors that sit above the highway will receive signals from small devices that drivers can install on their windshields. Trips are billed monthly through HTPE, the enterprise that handles logistics for the toll roads.
The same devices can be used on E-470, I-70 and other Denver-area toll roads, Wilson said
“That’s your best, cheapest way to go through any of the tolls in the state,” he said. “If you don’t do that, there’s cameras in place just like on all of the systems. So if you just go through without one of those toll tags, it’ll capture your license plate, and then it’ll send you a statement in the mail.”
Neiman said motorists can get a sticker to put on their windshield for free. The bigger toll tags require payment of a $15 fee, but they incorporate a switch that can save motorists money.
“If you’re going up to Boulder to see a play or something and you’ve got four people in your car, you can turn it off and you won’t get billed,” Wilson said. “Then the times when you’re going solo, you can click it on and you’ll get billed appropriately.”
U.S. 24 PROJECTS
Two more CDOT projects, both on U.S. Highway 24 west of I-25, have impacted traffic throughout the summer but now are nearing completion. The work is occurring from Eighth Street to Manitou Springs and from Manitou Springs to Chipita Park.
“CDOT and our contractors are wrapping up both resurfacing projects,” said Michelle Peulen, communications manager for CDOT’s Region 2. “Work is complete with the 8th Street to west of Manitou Springs and a final walkthrough is being scheduled,” Peulen stated in an email.
Besides resurfacing, that project upgraded the 21st Street intersection and rehabilitated five bridge deck structures.
On the western section from Manitou to Chipita Park, “the team has some final sign placements to do, and the project walkthrough is being scheduled for this project,” Peulen said. Remaining work is being done from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The project brought a smoother surface, brighter lane striping and new signs that are more reflective at night.
The projects “already have shown an immediate improvement in this high-traffic corridor,” Peulen said.