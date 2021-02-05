After irregular business practices of Ithaka Land trust came to light, a group of citizens is proposing that the nonprofit — which was created to provide housing for the poor — recapture ownership of one of the 10 properties it sold to a developer in the last year.
Steve Handen and others in the Bijou Community have asked that Ithaka repurchase 411 W. Bijou St., called the Bijou House, and deed the property to the Bijou Community via Mesa Housing Inc., a nonprofit run by Handen.
The proposal comes on the heels of the Colorado Springs Indy’s Jan. 27 cover story, “Price of progress,” which reported that Ithaka plans to sell all but two of its 21 properties to developers, whose goal is to rehab them and raise rents. The plan calls for Ithaka to use the money to construct a new facility southeast of downtown to house low-income families.
The story also reported that Ithaka has carried out the plan in relative secrecy, a claim a former maintenance worker said was true.
It was reported that Ithaka has sold 10 properties so far without obtaining appraisals for the properties, most of which date back 100 years or more. Some were sold for less than the El Paso County Assessor’s Office’s market value in an exclusive arrangement with developers that didn’t have to compete with other potential buyers.
In addition, Ithaka floated three no-interest loans on two of the properties to that developer, Denver-area firefighter Drew Gaiser, 40, who’s working on the Ithaka properties with Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Ryan Royal, 38, son of Deputy Fire Chief Randy Royal. Ithaka also plans to sell all but two of its properties to Gaiser as well, retaining two large buildings that house a dozen people or more.
In one case, Gaiser bought three homes on North Spruce Street that had rented for $500 a month. They now command monthly rents of $1,500 each.
Ithaka’s sell-off plans mean some long-time residents, many of them in their 80s who pay less than $300 a month in rent, must find new housing. That’s tricky in a market in which a one-bedroom rental can cost more than $1,200 a month.
Ithaka acquired the homes through donations and loans from orders of nuns and the city. But after the current director Anjuli Kapoor, 39, came on board in late 2017, it became clear that the nonprofit’s maintenance bills grew while rents barely budged.
With limited operating funds, the nonprofit cooked up a plan to monetize the mostly Westside properties so it can fix up some of the buildings and use the cash to build a low-income housing project at 301 and 305 S. Union Blvd., former site of El Paso County Public Health. Ithaka has put up $1 million in the $2.5 million deal to acquire that building with Hillside Community Preparatory School, which operates under the umbrella of Legacy Institute, run by Zach McComsey, 40.
The plan, kept largely under wraps for months, has resulted in conflict between Ithaka’s current leadership and its founder, along with long-time members of the Ithaka community who have ties to the organization from its early days.
They feel betrayed, they say, because they were kept in the dark. One resident, Bill Sulzman, 82, says he didn’t find out until January that Ithaka sold his cottage on South Tejon Street to Gaiser in October 2020.
“You are selling affordable houses cheap to developers who stand to make a lot of money,” Handen, 80, said in a letter to the Ithaka board. “They buy cheap, turn the houses over fast and triple the rent. A very profitable business — at the expense of the poor.”
Handen and other members of the Bijou Community, which was dedicated to the common good and to fighting for peace and justice, want Ithaka to repurchase the West Bijou Street home to house the poor and preserve a columbarium on the property in perpetuity. Housing the poor was Ithaka’s original mission when founded in 1981.
Ithaka’s director Kapoor didn’t comment on Handen’s proposal, and Gaiser said he’s not aware of the proposal so can’t comment.
Handen, 80, and others oppose a shift in Ithaka’s emphasis from housing the poor to delivering social programs so that low-income residents can transition to market-priced housing.
Handen’s proposal, submitted Jan. 27, stems from Ithaka’s earlier invitation for the Bijou Community to propose a way to deal with a columbarium located on that property where the ashes of homeless people and others are buried. That house is now owned by Gaiser, who paid $315,137 for the property in October 2020, less than the assessor’s market value of $336,516.
The columbarium is the site of The Longest Night vigil at winter solstice, when the community honors homeless people who have died.
“My heart is broken when I think of a big tractor going in and plowing the whole thing up,” Handen said.
Handen, Ithaka’s founder and director for nearly 20 years, until 2000, now runs Mesa Housing Inc., which owns three homes where homeless men are housed.
He and others who worked with and for Ithaka in the past oppose the sales, which Kapoor says will help the nonprofit achieve sustainability and create better housing for low-income families.
Asked if he thinks his proposal has much of a chance, Handen said, “I’m a man of faith. Of course, it’s got a chance. These developers are men of conscience and want to help the poor. It shouldn’t even be an issue. They should just let the dead rest in peace. We would return the Bijou House to three nice affordable apartments.”
In his letter to the Ithaka board of directors, which is chaired by Amner Carmona Molina, who’s in his 20s, Handen said the Bijou Community is unanimous in opposing moving the columbarium but rather wants the entire property donated back to the Bijou Community.
“Ithaka would return the purchase price to the developers and then give the property to the Bijou Community. Obviously this will depend on the philanthropic sentiments of the developers,” Handen said in the letter. “We understand that Anjuli has a close relationship with them and would be able to persuade them to sell it back. If the developers wanted a reasonable premium added to the original sale price, the Bijou Community could help subsidize that.”
Another contingency would be for the property to be transferred with a deed restriction requiring the return of the property to Ithaka (or its successor or similar organization) when and if the Bijou Community could no longer care for it.
“As a primary condition of any change of ownership, the deed restriction would include the reverent disposition of the Columbarium to a location agreeable to Mesa House Board of Directors,” the letter said.
One point of contention amid the sales of the Ithaka properties dealt with the secrecy with which the plan was carried out. Two residents, Sulzman, 82, and Esther Kisamore, also in her 80s, say they weren’t told that the nonprofit planned to sell the homes they’ve lived in for 30 years until after they were sold.
Christopher Webber, who worked as Ithaka’s maintenance manager from October 2018 to October 2020, when many of the sales took place, corroborates there was a concerted effort to keep residents in the dark. As Webber carried out Kapoor’s instructions to assess the properties’ maintenance needs and escort Gaiser and Royal to look over the homes, “during this whole time, many different times, we were warned,” he said.
He quoted Kapoor as telling the staff, “If anything is said to anyone about this transaction, you will be fired immediately.”
When residents asked what was going on, Webber said, “I kind of had to walk around on pins and needles. ... This was done under cover. It’s wrong to the community and the people we take care of.”
Webber said he and Kapoor had a falling out that led her to fire him. Asked about that, Kapoor said she can’t comment on personnel matters.