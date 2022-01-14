Traci Sitzmann has a pretty clear idea about what the looming strike at King Soopers means.
“American workers are telling us that they are fed up with the world where the person at the top gets enough money to live in multiple mansions, and the people at the bottom can’t feed their children,” said Sitzmann, a management professor at the University of Colorado-Denver.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7’s long-expected strike started Jan. 12 and, as of the Business Journal’s press deadline, was expected to last three weeks. For now, Colorado Springs locations will remain open, because contracts for some workers have not yet expired — but they are expected to join the rest of the state soon, and an announcement will be made in the next few days.
The UFCW represents almost 9,000 King Soopers employees in Colorado. At press time, the strike affected 77 stores and about 8,400 workers. Disagreement started months ago over raises and hazard pay, and spread into allegations of unfair labor practices by King Soopers. Negotiations between the union and Kroger/King Soopers gradually broke down, and a last-minute offer from the grocery industry giant made early Jan. 11 was rejected.
The “last, best, and final offer” (per the company’s statement) included raises of $4.50 per hour based on job classification and length of tenure, and investments in wages and bonuses totaling $170 million over the next three years. The union has been demanding raises of at least $6 per hour. The offer also included starting pay set at $16 per hour, and an increase in health benefits.
Like many grocers, King Soopers’ sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Its parent company, Kroger, is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. and the second-largest overall retailer, trailing only Walmart. Total company sales for Kroger in 2020 were $132.5 billion, up from $122.3 billion the previous year — an increase of over 14 percent. King Soopers runs more than 100 stores throughout Colorado, and last week, Kroger’s stock notched a record high.
To Sitzmann, the wealth of the shareholders is proof that they could be doing much more for their “essential workers.”
“In America we have endorsed a shareholder model, where firms place their profits above all else,” she said. “The flaw in this is that workers together determine how productive a firm is, how much turnover they have, how much work output they get on a per-person basis. … We are increasingly seeing a world where employees need to have a voice.”
Kim Cordova, UFCW Local 7’s president, said Kroger’s alleged unfair labor practices have left the union with little other choice than to strike.
“They have not come to the table in good faith, and they have engaged in violations of the law that hurt our ability to bargain the contract,” said Cordova. Among the unfair labor practices the union alleges are that the company is directly dealing with union members, instead of their designated representatives at UFCW.
“They’ll make an offer to us, and then make an offer to [employees] simultaneously — a different offer that was not discussed at the table. They can’t do that, they can’t personally engage with them,” said Cordova. “We are their representatives, and they have to go through the bargaining process.”
Other issues Cordova singled out were King Soopers’ failure to provide the union with information that is necessary to put forth their own proposals. For example, the union’s health fund is determined through hours worked, so hours reports are needed. An employee’s status as full-time or part-time is also crucial in determining how much and who is working, which is needed for the union to calculate their own demands for bonuses and wages — another piece of information Cordova says King Soopers has not provided.
While all the problems don’t fall under the umbrella of unfair labor practices, others Cordova mentioned were King Soopers attempting to divide union members by offering raises to only certain employees, in certain stores, “picking and choosing” outside of the union’s own wage proposals. Cordova also said the company has been outsourcing what should be union jobs to staffing agencies.
Yet another issue is the discrepancy between starting employees’ wages and those for “scab” labor. “For workers on the Front Range, their entry pay is $12.56. They are offering scab workers $18, and they are doing that to intimidate workers. … In terms of issues on the bargaining table,” Cordova said, “they have set the market on what they are willing to pay anybody coming in, but they haven’t proposed that at the negotiating table.”
For Cordova, what’s particularly galling is that at the same time Kroger is battling employees over pay and safety, they’re also broadcasting to their shareholders how well the company is doing amid their surging profits.
“All December, the Kroger CEO was on every business news program, touting to investors and shareholders their one-and-a-half billion dollars’ worth of stock buybacks — then they have the audacity to brag to the public their offer was $148 million?” she said. “And that [estimate] wasn’t even all for union workers; it included managers, too. $148 million is nothing to companies making that much profit, and their stock is through the roof, too.”
She also pointed out that Kroger’s CEO, Roger McMullen, receiving a highly publicized 21 percent wage increase just days after the company took hazard pay away from workers.
Cordova noted that the whole time Kroger has been raking in profits on groceries, they’ve also been able to profit on the pandemic directly. COVID vaccines are free to the public, but Kroger gets federal money for every shot they administer.
“We are one of the biggest resources for the vaccine at our grocery stores. …” Cordova said. “The pandemic has been great for [Kroger] — they made record profits, and executives got $1.5 million in buybacks. … Know what our members got? COVID.”
WORKER SAFETY, SOCIAL JUSTICE
Workers’ safety on the job is among the biggest issues on the table. Cordova says the union is demanding armed security.
“Our members have been spit on, slapped, pushed, beat up, stabbed, and shot over the mask mandates. And there was the mass shooting in Boulder. We need safety interventions, that’s a top priority,” Cordova said, emphasizing that a store which isn’t safe for employees isn’t safe for customers, either.
The Business Journal made numerous attempts to contact King Soopers for a response over the course of a week, but King Soopers representatives remained unavailable for comment.
“I think King Soopers knows that the publicity for this is terrible,” said Sitzmann. “They are not supporting their workers, they are asking these workers to show up every day — during Omicron! — wearing a mask and caring for customers, at a time when grocery stores are seeing a surge of customers because many people aren’t going out to eat.”
In a news release, King Soopers President Joe Kelley said that “at King Soopers, we want what is right for our associates, and that is more money in their paychecks while continuing to receive industry-leading health care benefits.”
A survey of almost 37,000 Kroger employees conducted by research nonprofit Economic Roundtable revealed that 40 percent are unable to pay rent, and 14 percent are currently homeless or have experienced homelessness within the past year.
Sitzmann believes Americans are at a turning point, where they are now demanding that companies start considering social justice.
“We still want the American dream,” she said, “and we want to be able to know that with our effort and intellectual capacity we can achieve anything we want — but at the same time, we want a safety net. … If we are working full time and putting in 40 hours, it should at least come with a living wage where we can afford our lives and feed our families.”
The removal of the initial ‘hazard pay’ for working in a pandemic also struck Sitzmann as hypocritical. “They gave workers at King Soopers a $2 dollar per hour bonus when COVID first hit. … The threats of COVID have not gone away, and yet we are seeing that King Soopers profits have increased drastically,” she said. “They had a 5.6 percent increase in profit in 2020. They rewarded their CEO with $6.4 million dollar raise in 2020. And simultaneously the living wages of the workers are going down, as inflation is taking more and more of workers’ wages. The [Kroger] CEO is making $20.6 million dollars.”
Stacy Poore is a co-owner at Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, a small, independent Downtown grocery store that has seen some hard times during the pandemic, and as inflation runs rampant.
According to the United States Department of Labor, consumer prices were up 6.8 percent from November 2020, which is the highest annual inflation rate the country has seen since 1982. For the year, prices for food purchased at grocery stores were up 6.1 percent, and 5.8 percent for restaurants.
“We are seeing an increase in prices pretty much across the board,” Poore said. “For us as a small grocer, it’s really hard. We don’t get the large quantity discounts that a big box grocery store will receive. … They are going to order 1,000 units of something I order 10 of.
“One of our goals is to be affordable for our customers. … In our neighborhood we have people renting for $2.000 a month living next to people who make 20k a year — so we are trying to be a lot of things to our neighborhood,” said Poore.
Poore and co-owner Aubrey Day have a total of six people on staff, most of whom have been there from the store’s opening in September of 2020. The team of eight could use another part-time worker, but instead decided everyone would just get a few more hours. Pay starts at $16 per hour at Bread & Butter (equal to King Soopers’ “last, best, and final” offer made to the union on Tuesday).
“We start pay at $16 an hour,” Poore said, “and that’s very difficult, for us. … But to attract quality people, you have to pay a wage that at least allows them the hope of paying their rent and buying groceries.”
WARREN CONDEMNS GREED
Last month, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren released an open letter to the CEOs of grocery giants Kroger, Albertson’s and Publix, calling them out for celebrating massive profits while simultaneously fighting raises and bonuses.
“While many Americans faced the loss of jobs, homes, and loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery companies like yours saw immense gains through record sales and profits. … Your company, and the other major grocers who reaped the benefits of a turbulent 2020, appear to be passing costs onto consumers to preserve your pandemic gains,” Warren wrote, “and even taking advantage of inflation to add greater burdens.”
Warren added, “your companies had a choice: they could have retained lower prices for consumers and properly protected and compensated their workers, or granted massive payouts to top executives and investors. … It is disappointing that you chose not to put your customers and workers first.”
At the end of the day, Cordova wants Kroger to pay these workers a “thriving wage” and not just a living wage. They can afford it, she said, and the Great Resignation is real — people can’t afford to work at King Soopers. “They can’t brag in one meeting about doing so well, then come to the table and offer something that doesn’t reflect that,” she said. “They’re not sharing the success. They have to offer affordable health care and sustain the pension. Workers want respect, pay, and protection on the job. That’s what this contract negotiation has been about.
“Fast food is paying between $18 and $22 an hour. You can go get a $20-an-hour job almost anywhere, except in the biggest grocery chain in the state. They’re essential — they’re not disposable,” Cordova said.
She’s also disappointed that Kroger missed a golden opportunity, as an industry leader. “They could have shown that their workers were heroes in all of this, and reward the workers who have done so well for them,” Cordova said.
“Workers are sick of it. They have just been through the worst two years of their life, working on the front line while the CEO did their job from Zoom.”
