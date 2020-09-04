Colorado Springs golf courses have faced several obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, but seem to have made it out of the rough and onto the green.
Several courses report that more people than ever have been hitting the links this summer, despite having to make changes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Golf courses and clubhouses are often several businesses in one, including restaurants and retail in addition to the courses, so impacts from the pandemic have been wide-ranging.
But an increase in golfers is helping offset any losses in other sectors, and some are hopeful an influx of new golfers will have a positive effect on the sport in the years ahead.
The Business Journal recently spoke with leaders of Cherokee Ridge Golf Course and The Club at Flying Horse, as well as Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses about how they’ve fared during the pandemic.
PATTY JEWETT AND VALLEY HI
Pat Gentile, the golf division superintendent for Colorado Springs, said when the two city-owned courses reopened in early April, they did so under significant restrictions.
To adhere to El Paso County Public Health’s recommendations, the courses first had to install an online reservation system for patrons to book tee times, coupled with a new online payment system.
“Nobody really did this in the industry,” Gentile said. “Nobody took payment online ahead of time for golf … so there was a quick learning curve. But we were able to figure it out and are still kind of figuring things out to improve it so in the long run, we’ll have a better system.”
Other early changes included the closure of clubhouses and the elimination of shared equipment, like golf carts, rakes, ball washers and scorecards.
Even with the changes, Gentile said as soon as the courses reopened, tee times began to fill fast.
“I think a lot of golfers at the beginning were just happy to get outside,” Gentile said. “And to do something that they love and something that we all believe is a safe alternative for recreational activity. And we’ve kind of proved that through this whole pandemic.”
Restaurants and pro shops for the two courses were forced to close early on, and stayed that way until county and state restrictions on restaurants and retail stores were eased.
All operations at Patty Jewett and Valley Hi are now up and running in some capacity, Gentile said, though retail and restaurant revenue is down.
Being unable to host large groups and banquets has hurt the club, but demand for golf has stayed strong and is helping offset losses.
“Patty Jewett [revenue] is up 1 percent as of the end of July,” Gentile said. “And Valley Hi is up 8 percent [over 2019].”
“We’re starting to see more golfers come in, we’re starting to see new golfers come in, and I think we’re seeing that nationwide in the golf industry.”
It also hasn’t hurt city courses, Gentile said, that the former Springs Ranch Golf Course shut down not long before the pandemic. The course has been purchased by Classic Homes, which is turning it into a massive housing development.
“Springs Ranch closing leaves the two city courses, pretty much, as the only two public courses in the city that are at least a full 18-hole course,” Gentile said.
“So our tee-sheets now are around 90 to 100 percent [full]. They fill up fast. So it’s been a bright spot for golf.”
CHEROKEE RIDGE GOLF COURSE
Business at Cherokee Ridge Golf Course hasn’t just been going strong in recent months, said Todd Laxson, the head golf professional for the course, it’s been better than ever.
“We had the biggest May we’ve ever had,” Laxson said. “Followed by June being the highest-grossing one-month revenue we’ve ever had, only to be beat by July.”
Prior to the pandemic, Laxson said there was typically a daily lull from 1 to 3 p.m., when the course was mostly empty and golfers could show up without a tee time.
“Now, we don’t have a dead time like that,” Laxson said. “We’ve got somebody in almost every one of those tee times. And when the [forecast] is nice, we’re booking four or five days out.”
The added traffic has created additional wear and tear on the course.
“For instance, our driving range — typically in the summers we’re on the grass six days a week [and on synthetic turf the seventh] but our traffic on the range has been so high our range turf cannot keep up,” Laxson said. “So we’ve had to add another day on the synthetic turf just to give that grass one day more of a break so it can heal and grow and we can have divots taken out of it again.”
Not every part of the club’s business has been flourishing.
Laxson said lessons have been difficult to navigate, especially for groups.
“We have a group out here in the summer that typically has 240 kids in it, and that had to be canceled this year,” Laxson said. “It was just too big. We couldn’t reimagine it into a good space and with good protection, so that had to go away.”
The club has also had to postpone its league play, Laxson said, which provides a steady stream of revenue for the course.
“Those are guaranteed green fees every day of the week that we really do kind of rely on,” Laxson said. “So it’s been nice that our tee times have been so busy … because [league play] is not able to be done right now.
“People are playing enough that [the business] is supported in the same way, or even a little bit better than what our typical operations and revenues look like. So this probably also gives us some thoughts on how we change the model going forward.”
THE CLUB AT FLYING HORSE
Golf operations at The Club at Flying Horse — a private, 18-hole course that opened in 2005 — have seen similar successes and challenges during the pandemic.
Glenn Wallace, director of operations and head golf professional for the club, said its revenue has suffered from restaurant and pro-shop closures, as well as being unable to host large groups for events, leagues and tournaments.
But golf? Club members have been very active. Wallace said rounds are up about 20 percent from last year.
And Flying Horse hasn’t only maintained its golf offerings during the pandemic, it recently doubled them.
On Aug. 28, the club opened Flying Horse North — a new 18-hole course designed by golf course architect Phil Smith.
It’s a multimillion-dollar investment by the club and will anchor what its website calls “a luxury golf course community.”
In the future the site will feature a clubhouse. The plan, according to its website, is to begin construction once it reaches 600 active golf members.
Because Flying Horse is private, it doesn’t generate more revenue when members play more golf, though they do charge for cart rental. But because the club will require existing members to upgrade their membership to play at both courses, the opening of the north course should generate more income.
Looking to the future, Wallace said the pandemic has created new enthusiasm for the sport — and they’ll seek to capitalize on that.
“If we can figure out how to captivate these new people and keep them engaged in the game, then I think there’s a potential upside there to [the pandemic],” Wallace said.
“If we can engage people and energize these golfers, whether they’re young, old, male, female, whatever … if we can keep them active in the sport then maybe it’s not going to show revenue returns tomorrow, but the game will be set up for a better future. So I really think it’s an opportunity for us. And I think most clubs are capturing that right now.”