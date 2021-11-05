Colorado Springs city government should analyze policies, or lack thereof, regulating special districts, which rarely are controlled by residents who often pay more taxes to districts than to the city itself, a newly published audit recommends.
In response to the audit, a Special District Policy Working Group has been formed by city administration to take up the recommendations, with a report due to Colorado Springs City Council by the end of 2022.
At issue are special districts formed by developers to build infrastructure and, often, maintain it and provide services with money derived from property taxes imposed by developers — who make up the initial boards of directors of those districts.
The idea is to have residents of the districts take over the boards by electing members, but apparently that rarely happens.
Of the 89 metro districts currently operating within city limits, fewer than 10 have transitioned to resident owner representation, auditors found.
Thus, property owners in districts are subject to debt obligations for which they have not voted, as well as potential fees and other charges.
To address transition issues, the Auditor’s Office recommends the city update its metro district policies. That update should also take a look at disclosure requirements for debt and elections, how district goals align with those of the city’s strategic plan, and whether the city should impose terms and rates for debt, notably the funds that are advanced to developers.
City council held eight “educational training sessions” in 2019 and 2020 during which city planning officials outlined district policies and practices. Council intended to revisit the city’s special district policies, but that hasn’t happened due to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in council membership.
In April, the city election seated three new members — Nancy Henjum, Dave Donelson and Randy Helms — on the nine-member board and elected Mike O’Malley, who was appointed in January, to a full term.
'POTENTIALLY BROAD POWERS'
Special districts are formed under state statutes to provide financing for public improvements, and in some cases, maintain those facilities or provide services.
The districts act as independent entities “with potentially broad powers,” the audit said, to issue debt and maintain infrastructure, set mill levies and collect fees.
“Most of Banning Lewis Ranch as well as many other major developments approved within the last 15-20 years are or will be included in Metro Districts,” the audit said. The 23,000-acre Banning Lewis Ranch lies along the city’s eastern flank and contains some of the city’s newest developments.
The city’s metro district policies require city council to approve formation of districts and consider and approve service plans, which set out the purpose of each district and operational guidelines. Council also must approve debt issuance and major changes to the service plan.
Policies call for a debt cap of 30 mills for residential properties and 50 mills for commercial properties, with operational mill levy caps at 10 mills on both classes of property, unless approved to be higher.
Beyond that, the city’s powers are limited. Districts usually are formed by developers, who “vote” in an election to create the districts and whether to exempt future revenues from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Developers also serve on the districts’ boards until enough residents move into the district to vote to install resident owners on the boards.
Auditors report the 89 districts that operate within the city collected almost as much property tax revenue in 2019 as the city itself — $21.4 million compared to $26.9 million.
Mill levies for many districts have hit the caps — 40 mills for residential and 60 for commercial, compared to the city’s mill levy of 4.279 mills.
According to a sample assessment cited in the audit, an owner of a $543,000 home in a metro district that levies 55.662 mills (higher than the residential cap because the service plan was amended to increase the operational rate), pays more to the metro district than all other taxing entities other than the school district.
That tax bill charges the homeowner $2,239 a year in property taxes, while most others levy less — $172 for the city, $312 for the county and $2,432 for Academy School District 20.
While many districts have flown below the radar for years, often operating in relative secrecy if the district’s property owners don’t serve on the board, next year a new state law will require most metro districts to maintain a website and take other steps toward transparency.
One example of a special district that gave rise to a dispute among property owners within it is the Interquest North Business Improvement District where the Scheel’s All Sports store is located.
The BID is controlled by Norwood Development Group through seats on the board. Hence, Norwood controls issuance of bonds to pay for public improvements, such as streets and sidewalks, and also purchased those bonds through entities controlled by Norwood’s owner, David Jenkins, and his son, Chris.
Thus, Norwood created the district, runs the district, sets the property tax mill levy, receives the property tax money, contracts with itself to do improvements, has issued millions of dollars in debt and purchased that debt, which the district (controlled by Norwood) will repay to Norwood.
All of that is legal, but some members of the district have sought greater transparency and went to court for access to BID records, an action that remains pending.
APPLES TO APPLES
The Auditor’s Office conducted a “limited comparison” of the city’s special district policies to those of El Paso County and the city of Fort Collins. It found that while the county and Fort Collins regulated developer advances — development costs incurred prior to mill levy assessments on built properties that are later repaid to the developer — the city does not.
Nor does the city regulate or oversee board representation or whether the districts’ plans align with city strategic goals. The county and Fort Collins urge transition of board control from developers to residents as soon as possible, with the county retaining authority to appoint citizens to district boards. Fort Collins requires goals to align with the city’s goals, while the county’s policy is silent on that point.
The audit report calls for the city to update its metro district policies with input from the development community. That update, auditors say, should address:
• the transition to resident governance, encouraging resident participation;
• the city policy in light of Senate Bill 21-262, which mandates greater transparency, to determine if the city’s guidelines should be modified;
• the policy changes that would tie metro district approvals to an assessment of whether district goals coordinate with the city’s strategic goals; and
• whether the city’s policies should address debt-related provisions, such as terms for developer advances or limits on debt interest rates.
The city issued a white paper on special districts in 2009 that said, “Placing no limits on developer funding agreements creates the potential that taxpayers will end up paying primarily interest for a longer period.”
It also said, “A policy could be adopted which would limit the time frame these agreements are allowed to remain in place and set a maximum interest rate.”
Mayor John Suthers’ administration vows to undertake analysis of all those issues through the Special District Policy Working Group, which will convene by the end of this year and recommend policy updates to city council by Dec. 31, 2022.
Members are Russ Dykstra, an attorney who performs work for special districts; Tim Hoiles, publisher of the online news source the Maverick Observer who has complained to Council about special districts’ debt; Carrie Bartow, an accountant who works for special districts; developer Doug Stimple; Sara Vaas, executive director of the Council of Neighbors and Organizations; Kevin Walker, who runs a district management firm; Mike Taylor, with Norwood; developer Scott Smith; Clarissa Thomas, with Pikes Peak Association of Realtors; and City Councilors Nancy Henjum and Wayne Williams.
Councilor Bill Murray said he plans to attend all meetings as well, which would trigger public notice and access to the meetings, as required under the Colorado Sunshine Law.