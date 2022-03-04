According to an April 2021 article in the Harvard Business Review, one-third of all workers in the United States — an estimated 50 million people — have at least one child under 14.
“Childcare is not a family issue, it is a business issue,” the article states. “It is up to businesses to think creatively about ways to build the childcare infrastructure we need to help working parents keep working for their families, and the economy as a whole.”
“Pre-COVID, there was already an early childhood workforce crisis,” said Kelly Hurtado, director of early childhood program Alliance for Kids. “It definitely got worse as we waded through the pandemic.”
COVID both exacerbated the problem and demonstrated how critical childcare and early childhood education are to the nation’s economy.
In a survey underlying its article, the Harvard Business Review found that 26 percent of women who became unemployed during the pandemic stopped working because of a lack of childcare.
Contributing factors are low pay for childcare providers and early childhood educators, a drop in the number of young people who are attracted to the field and instead turn to more lucrative jobs like cybersecurity and IT, and the expense of running a childcare or early childhood business.
According to an April 2021 survey by Move.org, Colorado ranks 11th among the states and the District of Columbia in the average cost of childcare. In the state, the cost of day care for a 4-year-old is $21,678 annually, or 26.3 percent of median household income, compared with a national average cost of $9,100, or 13 percent of median income.
In El Paso County, a task force convened by Alliance for Kids and the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance, composed of about 30 educators, childcare providers, parents and business leaders, has met regularly for the past year to do some creative thinking about building a pipeline of early childhood educators and new strategies for developing the workforce.
Among the key strategies are “consolidating the chronically fragmented initiatives around helping to attract young students into early childhood education … and creating a regional career pathway advisory,” said Bob Gemignani, program director of the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance.
Among the outcomes are the ECE-Plus, a certificate program at Pikes Peak Community College that prepares students to teach at early childhood education centers, and PPCC’s pilot “earn and learn” apprenticeship program.
“The talent pipeline isn’t going to come from career switchers,” he said. “It’s got to come from young people. We’re hoping we can move that needle and help fill that talent pipeline again.”
CHILDCARE LANDSCAPE
State legislation requires every county to have an early childhood council. Alliance for Kids, which is a part of Joint Initiatives for Youth and Families, is El Paso County’s designated early childhood council.
As such, Alliance for Kids brings together local partners to build and support strong systems such as credentialing pathways for early childhood education, works with the state office of early childhood and conducts fundraising and grant activity, Hurtado said.
“We have about 220 licensed, center-based programs in our community,” she said. “The average wages range from minimum wage to around $21-$23 an hour.”
Starting wages are higher in federally supported and larger programs such as Head Start and Early Connections Learning Centers, where qualified early childhood teachers start at about $18 an hour, she said.
“But there definitely are people who are making in the minimum wage range,” she said.
El Paso County also has about 210 licensed family childcare homes, often run by individual providers out of their homes.
These businesses, which must meet the same standards that apply to centers, are an important component of early childhood education and care, Hurtado said.
“They offer care that a center-based program can’t — for example, overnight care, extended hours or half-day options,” she said.
All early childhood care providers lost employees after they had to close during the pandemic, and many of those employees have not come back.
“We’re hearing from many of them that it’s been impossible to keep their classrooms open because they couldn’t find and retain qualified staff,” Hurtado said.
APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM
Both Pikes Peak Community College and UCCS are trying to help fill that gap.
The pilot cohort in PPCC’s “earn and learn” apprenticeship program started in January, said Chelsy Harris, PPCC associate vice president for strategic partnerships. Nine students are serving as teacher assistants at three early childhood centers in Colorado Springs.
“They’re being paid for their work experience as well as the eight hours per week they’re in their training at PPCC,” Harris said.
After they complete the first portion of the program in May, the students will have the training needed to earn a Child Development Associate credential, which qualifies them to work in an early childhood center.
They will continue their training until August to earn nine credits toward an associate degree in early childhood education, she said.
Harris said PPCC is awaiting official certification for the apprenticeship program from the U.S. Department of Labor. PPCC has not started recruitment of the second cohort of students but has been working with seven more childhood centers that are interested in participating in the program.
UCCS also is in the process of launching a state-supported apprenticeship program, “an earn-while-you-learn approach to recruit new students and support a pipeline of folks who want to join the workforce,” said Dr. Lissanna Follari, assistant professor in the College of Education and program coordinator for distance learning.
TRAINING TEACHERS
Pikes Peak Community College’s early childhood education department offers the Early Childhood Education certification, an assistant teacher program with two entry-level courses, and the ECE-Plus, a teacher certificate that provides a more complete program, Department Chair Deborah Palarino said.
The school also offers two early childhood education degrees. The associate in arts degree prepares students to transfer to a four-year program in early childhood or elementary education with liberal arts courses, while an associate of applied science degree focuses on preparation to work with young children.
“We also have simplified our degree, from 69 credits down to 60,” she said. “That saves almost a semester.” Students get to pick the age group or the setting that they want.
“We also have a director certificate program,” Palarino said, that prepares students to run a program. “Some of our shining graduates have their own programs. We are making that more accessible to students if they want to do a practicum in a childcare home.”
PPCC students can also gain paid experience working in the on-campus child development center, which offers infant, toddler and preschool programs.
Palarino said the college also offers other incentives to make college attainable for all students, including state funding that allows them to take introductory-level courses for free or only nominal fees, and free textbooks under a COVID relief program.
Even so, it is increasingly difficult to attract students to early childhood education.
The college had 409 early childhood education majors in 2019, Palarino said. By 2020, the number had dropped to 326.
“That was partly COVID-related,” she said, but it was also because of “fragile systems getting even more fragile. …
“You tend to get students who really care about children, which is great,” she said. “The problem is, it’s not enough.”
Furthermore, trained early childhood providers are leaving the field.
“Something may happen, and they realize, ‘I can’t live on my salary,’ and it is hard work,” Palarino said. “We have a very high turnover rate in childcare centers.”
Bigger class sizes are not the answer, she said.
“We cannot sacrifice quality to make a business model work,” she said. “Early childhood is critical, because 90 percent of the brain is developed within the first five years. And we can’t add positions at the expense of quality because it can be devastating to young children to be in a poor-quality program.”
UCCS launched an inclusive early childhood education bachelor of arts program eight years ago and relaunched it this year as a distance-available program, Follari said.
“The distance model is a key strategy to try to meet the demand statewide and beyond the Front Range,” Follari said.
While low wages are problematic for attracting and retaining students in bachelor’s degree programs, Follari said, UCCS has managed to keep up enrollment in its early childhood education programs, which include a bachelor of innovation degree in inclusive early childhood education — the only degree of its kind in the United States. Besides becoming inclusive early childhood professionals, students in the BI program collaborate with creative thinkers and develop skills as visionary entrepreneurs and organizational managers.
“We have worked hard to overcome access barriers and have had high student support” for the distance model, she said.
In addition, “my team works closely within the advocacy realm in shaping policy, practice, licensing regulations and codes,” she said. “We work in statewide teams to really try and resolve some of these persistent challenges. … Simply bringing more and more new people into the field is only going to be kind of running in place if we don’t then support how we retain those people.”
HOW BUSINESSES CAN HELP
Palarino said larger businesses are offering onsite childcare.
“USAA has their own center,” she said, “but most just cannot swing that.”
One solution would be for businesses to provide subsidies for childcare as a part of their benefits packages.
“I think that could help both the business and the center,” she said.
Other solutions being discussed on the state and national level include offering flexible schedules and remote work to parents, banding together and establishing partnerships with daycare centers to provide a given amount of care at discounted rates, and offering dependent care flexible spending accounts (although the Internal Revenue Service caps annual contributions to these accounts at $5,000).
“Right now there are some grant opportunities that would allow businesses to open onsite childcare centers and start to invest in early childhood,” Hurtado said.
Alliance for Kids is supporting state legislation that would implement Proposition EE, the 2020 ballot measure that authorized taxes on tobacco products to help fund education.
“We’re also looking at federal funding,” Hurtado said. “Being supportive of legislation is a really tangible action businesses could take.”
On a fundamental level, businesses and communities need to shift their views on the importance of early childhood education, Follari said.
“Seeing early childhood be connected to the economic stability and vibrancy of communities as an economic development component and as a business development piece — that’s an important crossover,” Follari said.