More than 50 Westsiders showed up Oct. 5 to give feedback on a community plan for their neighborhoods, in what Max D’Onofrio called a “fantastic turnout” for a public meeting.
D’Onofrio, lead public communications specialist for the city of Colorado Springs, said people often come to meetings like this one because they’re frustrated or angry. “This wasn’t that,” he said. “People definitely had concerns, but there was a lot of positivity about the future.”
The Westside residents and business representatives met with city planners and facilitators at the City Administration Building to learn about the community plan, which is part of a larger neighborhood planning program that will eventually cover the entire city.
THE PROGRAM
The city created the neighborhood planning program to accomplish the overall vision set out in PlanCOS by looking more closely at 12 planning areas that roughly break each City Council district in half.
The community plans are organized around the six vision themes outlined in Plan COS:
•vibrant neighborhoods;
•unique places;
•renowned culture;
•strong connections;
•thriving economy; and
•majestic landscapes.
The plans will address the unique characteristics and needs of each planning area and give detailed recommendations and implementation strategies for land use and future investment.
Only small portions of the city have publicly initiated plans to guide their future growth and land use, and some of these are obsolete because of their age, or because they haven’t been implemented.
Other areas are covered by master plans initiated privately by community developers.
The community planning process will involve residents, business owners, property owners and nonprofits, and will give people a chance to work together to help shape the future of their neighborhoods.
While the planning areas encompass large swaths and contain neighborhoods that are themselves unique and diverse, looking at them as distinct areas is intended to encourage shared planning and problem solving, according to the city’s website.
The Southeast Strong Community Plan, covering more than 4,800 acres and six neighborhoods, was the first to be undertaken. The process was launched in October 2020 and has included numerous meetings of a steering committee and neighborhood groups.
City staff is currently working on a first draft of the Southeast plan.
Work has just started on the Greater Westside Community Plan, which covers more than 7,741 acres and nine neighborhoods.
MIG, a consulting firm with offices in Denver, is working with a neighborhood network board that serves as the steering committee, the Council of Neighborhood Organizations and city planners to develop the plan.
THE SOUTHEAST PLAN
The pandemic forced the focus groups for the Southeast plan to be held virtually. Even so, participation grew as the plan progressed.
“There was a great showing and awesome representation from the business owners,” said Morgan Hester, planning supervisor with the Colorado Springs Planning Department.
As the process evolved, a shift occurred in the conversations, Hester said. At first, people talked a lot about what their neighborhoods didn’t have.
“There was a focus on, ‘We don’t have great food, we don’t have grocery stores or parks, we need sidewalks,’ and all these things,” she said.
After the groups looked at the area as a whole, they found that many resources exist but aren’t always easy to get to or easy to use.
“Sidewalks and bike lanes are available,” Hester said, “but the connections are not great — there could be one on one side of an intersection, but there’s nowhere to go on the opposite side.”
The emphasis switched from “We don’t have parks” to “How do we enhance the parks we have and make them better?” she said. That led to the realization of a major goal: improving infrastructure so that residents and people who come to Southeast have a place that is comfortable and usable.
The community plan will point the way to accomplishing that goal with specific next steps, Hester said.
Joyce Salazar, community outreach coordinator for RISE Southeast and a member of the Southeast plan steering committee, said Southeast residents are likely to see infrastructure improvements result from the planning process.
“Infrastructure is important to the community through the way that we connect with each other,” she said. “If people can’t get out and move around, it’s hard to get in that physical activity that’s necessary to keep us healthy. In other communities, that might not be a big deal, but it’s a big deal here.”
Southeast residents are continuing to advocate for more attention to the Sand Creek Trail, a connection to all of Colorado Springs; more street
lights and traffic lights; access to healthy food; and building up the economy
in Southeast, Salazar said.
“From the planning side, the city is limited on what they can do” about some of those issues, Salazar said, “but I think they’re doing as much as possible, and they really listened to us.”
Members of the steering committee and Councilor Yolanda Avila took on leadership roles in encouraging citizens to participate in the planning process.
“It is important that the community be involved in any improvements in their neighborhoods and the community as a whole,” Salazar said.
“We saw that with the Panorama Park project — the largest neighborhood park renovation in the city’s history,” she said.
“The community should be very proud of the work that they’ve done so far, because they’re setting the standard for collaboration,” she said.
THE WESTSIDE PLAN
The first Westside public meeting drew business owners, residents and others with interests in the Westside, said Daniel Besinaiz, senior comprehensive planner with the city Planning Department. “We heard a lot of great feedback from every neighborhood,” he said.
Several general themes emerged from the meeting.
The planners and facilitators heard a lot about preservation of these older neighborhoods, support for local businesses and walkability.
As in Southeast, infrastructure was a major concern.
The planners also heard concerns about balancing housing availability with quality of life — an issue that arose recently with opposition to a proposed multifamily housing project on Garden of the Gods Road. That project was ultimately scrapped after residents cited wildfire safety and other concerns..
Participants also wanted to ensure the needs of local businesses were included, and “they were afraid that a big, overarching plan that stretches from Mesa all the way to Ivywild might lose out on the local spirit,” Besinaiz said.
They wanted to make sure that the planners take the unique characteristics of their individual neighborhoods into account, and they wanted to maintain that uniqueness with projects like public art. “Keep Old Colorado City weird” was Hester’s favorite comment.
Besinaiz put it another way.
“One of the things that stuck out to me in particular was the pride that people had in their neighborhoods on the Westside,” he said. “People were very engaged and passionate about making sure their neighborhood is well represented. ... We will draft a plan that can address that carefully.”
GETTING INVOLVED
One result that has already come out of the Southeast and Westside meetings was the introduction of community members to Neighborhood University, a program sponsored by CONO.
Neighborhood University is a 10-week virtual course for people who want to become more engaged in their communities. It is designed to give them a foundation of civic knowledge and equip and empower them to become community leaders.
Curriculum includes building relationships with other leaders, effective organizing strategies, how to examine complex problems with unbiased inquiry, the responsibilities of local government and how to navigate the public process with confidence.
“I teach the planning part of Neighborhood U,” Hester said, “and seeing people getting excited about how to participate has been really cool.”
Several participants in the Southeast process are attending the current session of Neighborhood U, which will be completed Nov. 8. Business leaders and citizens can contact neighborhoodu@cscono.org for information about upcoming sessions.
“Folks that go through this program can apply to be on community boards and committees with the city,” Salazar said. “It’s a step at a time into getting involved at a higher level.
“Sometimes community members don’t know how to navigate the system of government,” she said. “It’s so much better if residents know who they can contact directly, so that’s really a powerful thing that we’re creating.”
The first draft of the Southeast plan is nearing completion and will be presented to the community soon, Besinaiz said.
The planners are reviewing and analyzing the comments from the first Westside community meeting and will schedule a second meeting later this fall.
“Other areas of town are kind of looking to these plans,” Hester said. “It’s been a huge benefit for us as planners, but it’s not going to be successful if we don’t have the participation of the public.
“The hope is that others are able to see what’s happening with these plans, so that they know that they can participate in the same way. And hopefully, it’s something that’s encouraging to them.”