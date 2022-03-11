Svitlana Kushnir recently moved the Ukrainian flag that hung behind EURO Market & Deli’s front counter to the roof of her store.
“I never was afraid to say that I’m Ukrainian,” said 65-year-old Kushnir, the market’s owner and operator.
She is from Lutsk, in western Ukraine, and moved to Colorado Springs about a decade ago. Kushnir and her husband, Yakiv, sell imported European products, and employ other Ukrainians at the store.
Kushnir wants her customers and the broader community to know her allegiance, as Russia continues its aggressive invasion of her home country.
Ukrainian business owners and professionals in Colorado Springs are speaking out about the war, hoping to bring attention to the growing humanitarian crisis — and some are calling on the United States to send aid and take military action against Russia.
According to The New York Times, Russian artillery strikes are hitting both civilian and military targets in Ukrainian cities, as military forces attempt to occupy and overthrow the country’s government.
The United Nations and UNICEF estimated earlier this week that about 2 million people — including 1 million children — have fled the country since the Russian assault began on Feb. 24. In some areas, families are without electricity and water and Russian forces have disrupted efforts to evacuate and get supplies to Ukrainian civilians, The Times reported.
Politicians and corporations in Colorado, compelled to support the Ukrainian people, are drawing their own lines in the sand. Gov. Jared Polis and El Paso County officials directed government agencies to review and sever contracts with Russian state-owned companies, and pull any government-backed investments in Russian companies.
And as the United States and European Union level severe economic sanctions against Russia and allies of President Vladimir Putin, at least one Russian-owned company in Colorado — Evraz North America, a steel producer with a massive operation in Pueblo — has come under a microscope for its ties to the oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Abramovich is the largest shareholder of Evraz Plc, the Russian parent company of Evraz NA, which is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange. He’s better known as the (now former) owner of Chelsea Football Club, the English soccer team, which he moved to sell last week.
Evraz Plc’s shares have dropped 79 percent since the sanctions were imposed and continue to threaten Abramovich’s assets, Bloomberg reported.
But Evraz NA does not expect to see any impact from the sanctions on its operations in the United States and Canada, which are independent of the Russian parent company, said David Ferryman, senior vice president of Evraz NA’s Pueblo Business Unit. The Pueblo site is self-funded; profits are “not sent back to the parent company” and “presently, all of those profits have been reinvested back into our facilities,” Ferryman said.
The Pueblo site has the company’s largest steel mill and employs about 1,200 people, 75 percent of whom are represented by United Steelworkers, Ferryman said. The original builders of the steel mill started working on the land 150 years ago, and in 2007, the mill was purchased by Evraz Plc, he said.
“We’re about as American as a company gets,” Ferryman said. “We hire local, we make local, we sell to the U.S. and we were in business before Colorado was a state.
“... We all kind of wonder what’s next — thus far, it hasn’t been an issue. But they talk about sanctions. What does that mean? What does it mean long-term?” he said. “We all have these questions and concerns. Today, so far, we have not been affected by it.”
Ferryman’s chief concern right now about the invasion in Ukraine is not financial — it’s about the impact the conflict has had on his Russian and Ukrainian colleagues at Evraz, he said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go to them and their families that are still over there, in Ukraine and in Russia,” Ferryman said. “The humanitarian side of it is real. I see the stress, the worry on their faces, and we’re here to be their friends at work and support them through this.”
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Some local Ukrainians, like Kushnir, have family members who are stuck in-country.
Kushnir’s 42-year-old son, Pavlo, and his wife and two children are still in Lutsk, which is not far from the Polish border, she told the Business Journal through a Ukrainian translator, Dr. Dmytro Bozhko, a physics professor at UCCS.
Kushnir said she’s had trouble sleeping over the past two weeks, worried about Pavlo and his family — the time in Ukraine is about nine hours ahead of Colorado. Pavlo, a real estate professional, decided to stay in Lutsk and help transport supplies from Poland to Ukraine, until his family has permission from immigration officials to come to the U.S., Kushnir said.
She became tearful talking about Pavlo’s decision to stay — he had gotten the proper documents to come to the U.S., but decided to wait because his wife and children could not accompany him.
Dr. Eugenia Olesnicky, a biology professor at UCCS who, along with Bozhko and other professors, organized a March 8 vigil on campus in support of the Ukrainian people, also has several family members still in Ukraine as Russian forces expand their occupation of the country. Olesnicky is a first generation Ukrainian-American and grew up in a tight-knit community in New Jersey — Ukrainian was her first language and both of her parents were refugees from the country during World War II, she said.
Olesnicky’s mother has two half-brothers in Ukraine — one, and his children and grandchildren, were able to make it to Poland, she said. The other is stuck with a daughter and her children in Dymer, and another daughter and her children are in Borodyanka, and both towns are located between Kyiv and Chornobyl in northern Ukraine, which is now a Russian-occupied area, Olesnicky said.
The last time she heard from her family in Borodyanka on Feb. 28, they were out of food and water and did not have electricity or heat, she said.
“There was a Ukrainian official that on Saturday put out a statement that the town that they were in, Borodyanka, is gone,” Olesnicky said. “It has been completely, completely leveled. I have to admit that while I’m holding out a little bit of hope that they’re alive, I just don’t think they made it. I just don’t see how it’s possible they made it.”
Olesnicky said she’s been “pouring” her energy into the campus vigil to distract herself.
The vigil featured Ukrainian songs sung by local choirs, prayers for peace in Ukraine led by community religious leaders and a performance by Siuzanna Iglidan, a Ukrainian-American artist, who played the bandura, the country’s national instrument. Olesnicky made remarks about her family in Ukraine and Bozhko put together a short, informative presentation to teach attendees about the Russian government’s centuries-long oppression of the Ukrainian people.
“To put into perspective — there’s an estimated ... 12 [million] to 20 million Ukrainian diaspora members around the world,” Olesnicky told the Business Journal. “They have had to flee Ukraine in so many different iterations because of oppression against the Ukrainian people. …
“For many of us that have a good understanding of the history of conflict between the countries, it is not in the least surprising,” she said of the current Russian invasion. “People are shocked by what’s going on — those of us that are Ukrainian are not shocked at all. This is history just repeating itself over and over and over again.”
Kushnir, the owner of EURO Market & Deli, said although she had expected a full-scale invasion for a long time, “it was extremely hard to accept in my mind that it’s possible.”
She described herself as a lover of democracy; she was born into a Christian family and exposed to democratic ideals from a young age, during a period when the Soviet Union controlled Ukraine, repressed religion and heavily pushed communist propaganda into children’s education, Kushnir said.
“Such thoughts and such positioning had always been watched, and always been threatened in Ukraine,” she said. “It was not safe to express such opinions.”
Over time, and after the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukrainians grew more accepting of democracy, Kushnir said. But now, this progress is threatened by Russia’s attempt to retake control of the country, she said.
“It would be wonderful” if the American military could create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Kushnir said, but she also praised U.S. officials for the steps they have taken to deter Russia.
“In such a situation, everything looks like more could be done,” she said.
RESPOND WITH DIVESTMENT
Gov. Polis made a specific request of Colorado colleges and universities to divest their endowments from assets owned by the Russian state, and terminate all contracts and grants that benefit the Russian government or Russian education institutions, according to a March 1 letter Polis sent to University of Colorado President Todd Saliman.
“I know that we share our condemnation of Russia’s actions and will move together to ensure that Colorado’s dollars are not used to support the Russian government,” Polis wrote. “Colorado will not turn its head. We will take affirmative actions to support Ukrainians and hold Russia accountable.”
Two days later, CU announced that it is selling about $2.6 million of its foundation’s holdings in publicly-traded Russian companies, which represents less than 0.1 percent of the foundation’s Long-Term Investment Pool, according to a March 3 university release. The university also has about $3.5 million invested in mutual funds with equity holdings in Russia and has requested the mutual funds exit the holdings “as early as allowable.”
Olesnicky, the UCCS biology professor, said divestment is a “great way to help” and “limit the movement of finances” in Russia, but emphasized that Ukraine needs more financial help.
“I can’t help but say that they need more. They are outnumbered,” she said. “...I have to admit, I’ve been so focused on sort of spreading the word about humanitarian aid and working on this vigil that I haven’t focused too much about what’s going on in that respect [divestment]. But I think any support right now for Ukraine is critical, because this is not going to stop with Ukraine.”
El Paso County will undergo a review of its contracts to investigate whether it has contracts and investments in Russian banks or companies, similar to what Polis directed state agencies to do on Feb. 24, said Stan VanderWerf, chair of the Board of El Paso County Commissioners, during the board’s March 1 meeting.
VanderWerf said he doubts the county would have such investments at the local level, but that it is important to assess, especially within the county’s Board of Retirement. The state discovered earlier this month that its pension fund for employees — the Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association — had $7.2 million of investments in a Russian bank, VanderWerf said.
The state quickly divested these funds and Polis is pushing for the PERA Trust Fund’s complete divestment from “any and all Russian state-owned institutions,” according to a press release from Polis’ office.
“What I’ve asked our staff here in the county to do is somewhat similar to what the state just did — is to do what we can to support the Ukrainian people,” VanderWerf said at the commissioners’ meeting. “I think all of us stand with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and condemn this tyranny and oppression that comes from Russia and from Putin.”
VanderWerf also shared a story of when he met Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv while stationed in Germany with the United States Air Force, one year before the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“Those kids taught me a lot about the Ukrainian people — that they really love our country. They really love what we stand for. They really love freedom,” VanderWerf said. “And it was only a year or so later when they actually got that. They actually achieved that, and now we have a scenario where they may lose it again.”