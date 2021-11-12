The COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation are pushing businesses to pay more attention to their involvement in the community.
Existing companies are thinking more about how they not only fulfill their business purposes but also make a difference, said Jonathan Liebert, CEO/executive director of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the National Institute for Social Impact.
“Existing companies are trying to figure out ways to change their culture, processes and business models to align more with this.”
While activity on the local level has been minimal, “we are having some conversations,” he said.
Some companies are hesitating to take action because they are still coping with market fluctuations, labor shortages and supply chain issues.
“It’s not that they can’t afford it,” Liebert said. “It’s more that they don’t have the time and the staff to train.”
Research is showing that social impact work helps businesses attract and retain talent, especially sought-after younger workers, Liebert said.
“But it’s a new sector,” he said. “It’s like we’re starting from scratch.”
Existing social impact businesses have for the most part been doing quite well through the pandemic, Liebert said.
Mountain Equipment Recyclers, which supports programs that assist military families and outdoor advocacy groups through the sale of used outdoor equipment, moved to a new location that doubled its space in August 2020.
“We were impacted just like everybody else when things were initially shut down,” said Daniel Byrd, executive director of Kids on Bikes, a nonprofit partner that shares MER’s space. “But especially for the summer, the pandemic had somewhat of a positive impact on us because getting outside was safe. We were able to make the most of it and come out stronger than we were before.”
The pandemic hasn’t stopped some young entrepreneurs from starting their businesses in times that might seem daunting.
On Aug. 1, 2020, Nicole O’Rorke opened Barn & Swallow, a Manitou Springs boutique that hires and teaches job skills to women who are homeless, in recovery from addiction or overcoming other life-altering situations.
“If I can help one woman when she needs it, that’s what makes me feel good when I go to bed at night,” she said.
Inherent, an upscale custom clothier for men in Downtown Colorado Springs, has been in the black since the day it opened in April 2020, owner Taylor Draper said.
It’s even more satisfying to Draper that the store and its associated foundation are addressing men’s mental health issues and helping to overcome the limitations of what men are supposed to be.
JOINING FORCES
MER and Kids on Bikes partnered “to put two similar entities under one roof,” Byrd said. “It has helped us both grow stronger.”
While MER is a consignment gear shop that donates net profits to charitable causes, Kids on Bikes is a nonprofit with a mission of inspiring and empowering kids to lead healthy, active lives through Pedal Station, where it refurbishes and sells donated bikes. Sales help support the organization’s mission, but it also relies on donations and volunteers.
The partnership works well because the retail sides of both operations share foot traffic and the two partners support many of the same charities and advocacy groups.
The two organizations grew so much between 2017, when Kids on Bikes moved in, and 2019 that they decided to find a bigger space. They now occupy a 22,000-square-foot facility at 2222 Bott Ave. on Colorado Springs’ Westside.
“We have about 15 employees between the two of us,” Byrd said. Neither organization lost anyone during the pandemic.
Byrd expects that MER will have a busy fall and winter, since it sells skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing gear and clothing.
Kids on Bikes’ high season is summer, but it also offers bike parts, clothing, equipment and accessories such as helmets and water bottles that are good for gifts.
“In general, we stay steadily busy,” Byrd said.
LEARNING WORK SKILLS
O’Rorke drew upon her own life experience when she created Barn & Swallow.
The store carries merchandise from 10 consignment artisans that includes jewelry, dream catchers, soap made by a Manitou single mom, and hand cream, candles and tea from another local woman. The shop also sells new products from vendors O’Rorke knows well and donated items and clothing. Five percent of each sale goes to a local charity of the customer’s choice.
She grew up on a farm in Illinois and was raised by her father. Her mother, an alcoholic, “wasn’t in the picture,” she said, and there were few resources in rural Illinois to help her.
But her grandmother was a role model who did extensive charitable work.
After 10 years working in the retail industry in Denver and dreaming of opening her own shop, O’Rorke put all those pieces together.
“I’m not into giving handouts,” she said. “I wanted to hire women who would appreciate the job and had maybe never had help like that before.”
She recruits her employees through agencies she established relationships with before she opened the store. Many of them haven’t had jobs for a while and grew up in tumultuous families.
O’Rorke pays them $13.25 an hour. They work part time, generally two or three days a week, so they also have time to work on their recovery.
At Barn & Swallow, O’Rorke created a program that teaches them not just about working in a retail store, but also basic job skills that apply to any place of employment, like showing up for work on time, dressing professionally, self-motivation and resolving conflicts.
Working with customers is an important part of the training.
“That’s a really big piece of boosting their self-esteem,” she said. “When you help someone find something to buy and then they buy it, that makes you feel good about yourself.
“These women have been put down most of their lives,” she said. “So having the ability to come into work and get that self-esteem piece is really important.”
After they finish the 5- to 10-month training, she helps them write résumés, does a mock interview and discusses how to talk about gaps in their employment.
“Almost all of them have had felonies or misdemeanors,” she said. “I want them to be honest but comfortable talking about their past without telling everything.”
Thus far, four women have completed their training at the store. Two of them have relapsed, but two have gone on successfully to other retail jobs.
A fifth woman still works at the store and plans to stay on a little longer, although she’s been offered another job.
O’Rorke started her business by investing her savings and has found financing a startup to be difficult.
“It’s been up and down,” she said. “The summer was really great for me, but right now, most of my profit goes back into product for the store.”
But she has found great satisfaction in her women’s success.
“A lot of times, this population is overlooked as being unhirable,” she said, “but when given a chance, they are very grateful and they work very hard.
“I would really like to see other businesses give that population a chance. If we’re going to make a difference in the things that we drive by every day — homelessness and addiction, we have to, as a community, step up and say, ‘Here’s your chance.’”
HANDLING EMOTIONS
Inherent’s business is based on the premise that clothing has a transformative, confidence-building power.
“A few years ago, I was going through a really tough time in my life,” Draper said. “I owned a few businesses, and I wasn’t enjoying them.”
Draper was also dealing with marital difficulties and decided to go to counseling.
“I’d never had any experience with counseling, or even just talking about my feelings,” he said. “I’ve always been told to man up whenever things got hard. So I approached counseling with a business mindset — I know that if I wear a suit to work that I’m going to crush it.”
Draper realized that his clothing was giving him the confidence to speak about his feelings in a healthy way.
“I thought that was something that a lot of men could benefit from,” he said.
He also knew that many men don’t know how to handle their feelings in healthy ways.
“One man dies by suicide every minute of every day globally,” he said. “Three out of four of those men are between ages 25 and 55, in the professional business space. There’s a lot of great people who are helping the homeless and people in different wage brackets, but no one is championing the 25-to-55 professionals who are dying.”
Inherent’s signature product is custom-designed and tailored suits made by hand in a factory in Thailand. Men who come in for ordering and fittings experience the close attention and personal service that is something of a lost art.
“In the 1920s and ’30s, it was a whole rite of passage for a father to take his son to the tailor,” Draper said. “We just don’t have that anymore.”
The store also offers some off-the-rack pieces, accessories and a new Steve McQueen driving collection.
The shop employs seven people, including one who runs the foundation that supports the store’s social enterprise.
Through that enterprise, Draper endeavors to build a community of men who feel confident enough to talk about mental health and support each other. A minimum of 10 percent of the store’s profits goes toward programs like a workplace wellness initiative that trains executives on advancing employees’ mental health.
The store sponsors monthly get-togethers where there is only one rule: “If somebody asks you how you’re doing, you don’t just say fine, you actually be honest with how you’re doing,” Draper said.
Quarterly forums address specific mental health topics — in October, the subject was depression. Draper is planning the organization’s first annual event, a two-day workshop with breakout conversations about mental health issues.
“As a society, we need to normalize men talking about their feelings,” he said. “That is why I sold my other businesses to do this full force.”