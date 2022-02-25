State revenue is coming in above predictions this year and federal funds have poured into state coffers. While Colorado legislators will still need to prioritize spending, it is expected that they will continue to pass business-friendly measures during the current session, which opened Jan. 12.
One of the biggest issues they will face is refilling the depleted unemployment trust fund, which is more than $1 billion in debt due to pandemic layoffs. The deficit required the state to borrow money from the federal government to continue paying unemployment benefits.
But replenishing the funds will require creative thinking to avoid a big hit to the state’s businesses.
In his FY 2022-23 budget, Gov. Jared Polis proposed allocating $600 million in state funds to shore up the unemployment trust fund, but Republicans in the Legislature want to do more.
Republican-sponsored SB 22-066, introduced Jan. 19, would require the state treasurer to transfer $1.1 billion from the general fund to the unemployment trust fund to restore the fund’s balance to prepandemic levels and to repay the federal government $1.014 billion, the amount advanced to the state.
The bill, which was assigned to the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, was still under consideration at press time.
“We had expected that this bill was probably not going to make it, but it didn’t get killed in its initial committee reading,” said Rachel Beck, vice president of government affairs at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“The governor’s office and the bill sponsors are working together, and we’re really glad that conversation is continuing,” Beck said.
Business advocates such as the Chamber & EDC, Good Business Colorado and Small Business Majority will be keeping a close watch on the bill, as well as other possible legislative remedies to spare businesses undue financial hardship.
These organizations also are tracking other measures that could affect Colorado’s businesses and employees. Here’s a rundown of major bills introduced so far, and other legislation expected to come before lawmakers during the session.
PENDING BILLS
House Bill 22-1051, affordable housing tax credit – Under previously passed legislation, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority can allocate income tax credits in an aggregate amount of up to $10 million a year through 2024. This bill would extend the credits through 2034 and increase the aggregate amount to $15 million beginning in 2023.
“We are supporting this bill,” Beck said. Along with HB 22-1127, which proposes an income tax deduction of up to $17,500 for lower-income renters, “these are two good bills we’re supporting on housing affordability, which is one of our top three priorities for this session.”
House Bill 22-1026, alternative transportation options tax credit – This bill replaces the income tax deduction for amounts spent by an employer to provide employees with alternative transportation options with an income tax credit.
This credit would apply to bus passes and ride-share programs, and “we were able to get an amendment for bike share programs as well,” Beck said.
Senate Bill 22-116, increase occupational credential portability – This bill would make it easier for people with occupational credentials from another state to get approved in Colorado. The bill and SB 22-077, which concerns licensing for professional counselors, would especially help military spouses to find employment in Colorado, Beck said.
House Bill 22-1098, barriers to practice regulated professions – Beck testified in favor of this bill, which would eliminate some barriers to practice certain professions based on criminal history under certain conditions.
“We see this as a workforce issue,” she said. “There are a lot of professions where there’s really not an appropriate nexus between the offense and practicing the profession.”
House Bill 22-1001, reduction of business-related fees – This bill would waive filing fees for new businesses, Beck said.
“Whenever we have an economic disturbance, like we saw from the pandemic, there’s typically an increase in people who start new businesses,” she said. “This is a little bit of help for those new businesspeople who are just getting started.”
House Bill 1149, advanced industry investment tax credit – The chamber is supporting this bill, which extends for five years the existing tax credit to encourage investment in advanced industry sectors including aerospace, energy, bioscience and information technology. It also increases the amount of the tax credit from $750,000 to $4 million.
House Bill 22-1109, aircraft sales tax exemption – This bill would create a sales and use tax exemption for an on-demand air carrier’s aircraft, which could help create economic activity and jobs at Colorado Springs Airport, Beck said.
“For [each] aircraft at the airport, it’s estimated that there are about five jobs created,” Beck said.
House Bill 22-1152, prohibit employer adverse action on marijuana use – The chamber opposes this bill, which would prohibit an employer from taking adverse action against an employee who uses medical marijuana on the premises or uses recreational or medical marijuana off the premises during nonworking hours.
“There is a lot of consensus from the business community that this is a bad idea,” Beck said.
Senate Bill 22-099, sealing criminal records – This bill concerns the procedure for sealing criminal records of nonviolent offenses to help minimize barriers to employment.
Good Business Colorado, a grassroots organization of business owners, supports this bill, Policy Director Angelique Espinoza said.
“This would automatically seal criminal records for certain types of offenses after a certain amount of time, whereas now you have to do it by petition,” Espinoza said. “The way it is now, it disproportionately impacts people of color.”
House Bill 22-1010, early childhood educator tax credit – This bill fixes an early childhood educator tax credit that was passed in 2019 but did not go into effect because of a drafting error, Espinoza said. “It puts a little more money back in the pockets of early childhood educators,” she said.
House Bill 22-1133, family and medical leave insurance fund – This bill allocates money to prepay premiums to start up the family and medical leave program. Espinoza said. “As employers and employees across the state start contributing their premiums, it becomes self-sustaining,” Espinoza said.
House Bill 22-1230, employment support and job retention services – This bill would fund a pilot program within the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that provides low-dollar emergency support services for people who are receiving job training. It would cover unexpected events such as emergency child care or purchase of a required uniform, Espinoza said.
House Bill 22-1134, measures to reduce single-use meal accessories – Espinoza said Good Business Colorado was supporting this bill, which would have required that restaurants provide items such as plastic knives and forks to take-out customers only upon customer request.
The bill was killed in the House Committee on Business Affairs and Labor. Espinoza expects that the bill’s sponsor might reintroduce it during the next session.
House Bill 22-1244, protection from toxic air contaminants – This bill would create a program to regulate hazardous air pollutants and give the Air Quality Control Commission authority to adopt rules that are more stringent than the requirements of the federal Clean Air Act.
“We saw how bad the air was last summer,” Espinoza said. “We have members whose livelihood depends on outdoor recreation, and the immediate effects of air pollution have real economic impacts for them.
“We are very interested in air pollution as both an immediate concern and a long-term climate issue,” she said. “We’re looking at a host of bills in that category, and I’m not sure what’s going to rise to the top.”
Senate Bill 22-034, business filing address and name fraud – The bill states that fraudulent business filings are unfair or deceptive trade practices and would set procedures to be followed when an entity files fraudulent or unauthorized documents.
“During the pandemic, so many consumers and businesses have been subjected to fraudulent activity when it comes to their personal or business identity,” said Lindsey Vigoda, Colorado director of Small Business Majority, which advocates on behalf of small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The bill would streamline the process of correcting fraudulent business activity conducted in someone else’s name.
Senate Bill 22-006, sales tax assistance for small businesses – The bill would increase the amount of sales tax revenue a retailer may retain to cover expenses in collecting or remitting the tax from 4 percent to 5.3 percent. This bill, which applies to retailers with annual taxable sales of $100,000 or less, “puts more money back into the pockets of the small business owner,” Vigoda said.
UPCOMING BILLS
Espinoza said Good Business Colorado is watching for a bill on extended producer responsibility for packaging. Designed to reduce the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills, it would provide funds for expanded recycling services through fees paid by producers of packaged items.
“We’re waiting on some details,” she said. “It may be that small businesses would end up being exempted from paying fees, and it’s not clear exactly who will benefit from the expanded recycling service.”
Good Business Colorado is also watching the development of a consumer protection bill concerning health care sharing ministries, she said. These products are sold to faith-based groups to provide health care but are not insurance.
While these products “can be useful, they can have detrimental impacts,” she said. “We are looking closely to see if the bill would implement minimal transparency and hopefully some regulation on these health care sharing ministries.”
Espinoza said she is also watching for bills that would implement spending of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, other economic recovery spending bills and legislation regarding climate and transportation.
Vigoda said several bills will be addressing the changes in sales and use tax collection to destination sourcing. In 2019, the state began calculating sales and use taxes based on the buyer’s address where the product or service is delivered.
Intended to capture taxes on online sales, the change “has been a huge headache for small businesses,” Vigoda said.
She expects that the legislature will extend the exception for destination sourcing for businesses with revenue under $100,000 to give the state more time to make the system more accessible.