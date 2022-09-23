Apartments are being built at a furious pace in Colorado Springs. But so far that hasn’t slowed the rising rate of rents in the city.
Figures compiled by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department show 4,196 apartment units in the Colorado Springs metro area have been permitted this year through August.
“We have already topped the total apartment count for all of 2021,” when permits were pulled for 3,887 units, said Greg Dingrando, PPRBD chief public information officer.
“It’s been a very busy year for apartments,” Dingrando said.
In fact, the rate of apartment construction, in terms of number of apartments permitted per year, far exceeds any previous year in this century.
“If you include the open apartments permits from 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, we have 8,967 apartment units under construction right now,” Dingrando said.
Nonetheless, rents keep increasing, and there doesn’t seem to be a slowdown in sight.
According to the latest quarterly report by researchers Ron Throupe and Jennifer Van Stroh, the median monthly rent in the Colorado Springs metro area increased in the second quarter of the year to $1,587.
There’s a pent-up demand for apartments because Colorado Springs’ population is growing as fast, if not faster, than apartments can be built.
And that means the rental market is on fire and rents are continuing to increase to previously unheard-of levels, in contrast with the cooling single-family housing market.
In fact, the single-family housing slowdown is fueling apartment demand, said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
With rising interest rates and inflation, “you’re not seeing as many people out there buying,” Nelson said. “The interest rate knocked a lot of people out of the market as far as being able to buy, which only increased the demand for rental. Those folks are now being forced to either continue renting, or if they’re moving here, rent versus buy or rent longer until they can buy. So it’s a very different market for rentals.”
RAPID INCREASES
The quarterly report by University of Denver researcher Throupe and Von Stroh of Colorado Economic & Management Associates reflects the conditions in the multifamily rental market in the Colorado Springs metro area.
The second quarter median monthly rent of $1,587 is an increase of $68 a month over the median rent in the first quarter of 2022, which stood at $1,519 per month, the report stated. It was $156 greater than the median rent in the second quarter of 2021 ($1,431) and a whopping $340 above the median in the second quarter of 2020 ($1,247).
Average rent followed the same upward trajectory: $1,246 in the second quarter of 2020; $1,429 in the second quarter of 2021; $1,497 in the first quarter of 2022; and $1,570 in the second quarter of 2022.
Throupe points out that, in the past 10 years, the overall average rent has increased from around $660 to the current $1,570.
While there are thousands of apartments in the planning stages and under construction, only 62 units were added to the city’s total inventory of about 55,200 apartment units in the second quarter of this year, and 290 new apartments came online in the first two quarters of 2022 combined, according to the report.
Vacancy rates also tell an interesting story.
The second quarter’s overall vacancy rate was 4.25 percent, compared with 5 percent in Q1, 4.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and 4.5 percent in Q2 of 2019, according to the report.
Historically, larger apartment buildings have higher vacancy rates, and that held true during the quarter, the report states.
Buildings with 100-199 units had vacancy rates averaging 7 percent, while buildings with 2-8 units had a 0 percent vacancy rate. Older buildings — those built in 1950-1959 — had the highest vacancy rate, at 16.7 percent. Those built in 2010 and later had the lowest vacancy rate, at 3.5 percent.
The Throupe report compiled apartment statistics for seven submarkets of the city: Northwest, Northeast, Far Northeast, Southeast, Security/Widefield/Fountain, Southwest and Central.
While overall average rents ranged from $1,096 per month for an efficiency apartment to $2,136 for a three-bedroom apartment, rents varied in different areas of the city.
In general, average rents were highest in the Northwest submarket and lowest in the Southeast. Rents in the Central submarket were the third highest, topped by those in the Northwest and Far Northeast.
Vacancy rates also varied from district to district. The vacancy rate was highest in the second quarter in the Central submarket (5.9 percent) and lowest in the Far Northeast (3.3 percent).
The Throupe/Von Stroh report for the second quarter analyzed information on 14,735 apartment units collected via online submissions. The report is funded by the Colorado Division of Housing for the first and third quarters and by a public-private partnership for the second and fourth quarters.
A TOP MARKET
Colorado’s multifamily market is among the top markets in the nation based on the low vacancy rates and strong rents, according to a statewide apartment survey for the second quarter of this year by Erin Shumaker and Scott Rathbun of Denver-based 1876 Analytics. The survey was sponsored by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.
“Overall, unless we experience a national macroeconomic downturn, statewide data indicates continued strong performance for apartments throughout Colorado for the remainder of 2022,” Shumaker and Rathbun wrote. “Because of strong market fundamentals, combined with rising single family home prices throughout the state, we expect apartment permits and renter ratios to increase in most areas throughout the state during 2022 and into the future.”
One perhaps unexpected pressure on rental prices is an influx of people moving here as a result of COVID disruptions to the workplace.
“Sort of a side effect of COVID was that people moved here because they could work from anywhere,” Nelson said. “They’re putting a demand on housing, but they’re not coming here to work because they already have a job online out of another state. So it creates a demand on housing, and with that comes the demand for services, but it doesn’t increase the number of employees in the area.”
Nelson said that while new apartment buildings have been going up all over town, there has been a spate of multifamily construction in the Northwest and Northeast.
“There was a big demand there from folks during COVID,” she said. “So many people moved to north Colorado Springs from Denver but continued to work in Denver, so there was a huge influx at Interquest.”
Several projects are under construction in the Downtown area, as well as in other areas where demand is high and land zoned for multifamily projects is located.
Demand also is high on the Westside, she said, “but it’s hard to get it approved because the neighbors come out.”
She cited the controversial development proposed at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road near the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, where “we had a parking lot that could have become housing, but it’s probably not going to happen,”
City Council initially approved Nevada-based developer 2424 GOTG LLC’s plans for 420 units but reversed course Aug. 24 and voted against rezoning for the development after hearing residents’ concerns about traffic, emergency evacuation and environmental issues including impacts on bighorn sheep herds. After the developer sued, a District Court judge allowed the denial to stand.
MARKET-RATE UNITS
Affordable housing developments are financed differently than market-rate units, and fewer of those are being built than market-rate apartments.
About 22 percent of the permits being pulled now are affordable housing projects, but the majority of developers are building market-rate units, Nelson said.
“There is a healthy balance of in-state and out-of-state developers — people that have been here all along and new folks coming in who see that Colorado Springs is a growth area,” she said. “I don’t know that there’s a huge difference between the two.”
She pointed to Norwood Development Group’s Downtown projects, including a major expansion of the VIM apartments. And Weidner Apartment Homes, which already offers apartment homes in nearly a score of locations throughout Colorado Springs, is in the process of building mixed-use buildings near Weidner Field that ultimately will add up to 1,000 residential units.
South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners is one of the major out-of-state players in the region, with six local developments completed, primarily in the northern sections of the city, and others in the works, including a six-story, 320-unit building at Pikes Peak and Wahsatch avenues, and a five-story, 282-unit building at Cimarron and Weber Streets. Greystar declined to comment for this story.
Some market-rate developers are trying various ways to keep costs down, Nelson said. For example, The Cottages at Sand Creek in Southeast Colorado Springs is a community of 84 one-story studio, one- and two-bedroom homes in 48 buildings, with two units sharing one wall.
Built by Colorado Springs developer Goodwin Knight, the modular buildings were prefabricated at a factory in Pueblo, including heating, electrical and plumbing systems as well as walls, flooring and interior details like kitchen cabinets. Once they were trucked to the site, the units were joined and finished.
As more of the new and proposed units open, rents might mellow — or not, Nelson said.
“It depends on when they come online and how many people are still moving,” she said. “Sometimes, if a property needs to fill up quickly in the winter, they’ll offer some kind of specials to get them filled up.
“We’re watching the next vacancy survey,” which will come out in October and will cover the third quarter of the year, she said. “It will be interesting to see if it slows down in the early fall.”