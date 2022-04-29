Nonprofit organizations in the Pikes Peak region have seen their operations disrupted during the pandemic while experiencing greater demands for their services.
A survey conducted last summer by the Pikes Peak Community Foundation found that 50 percent of local nonprofits need more volunteers, and the majority said they lacked the capacity to carry out their programs because they were missing staff with critical skills, from accounting to volunteer coordination.
While many nonprofits received government pandemic assistance that enabled them to keep functioning, these organizations still depend on foundation grants to carry out their missions in the community.
Faced with increasing needs and requests for funding, PPCF and five other local foundations have come up with a unique collaboration to make the best use of their funds.
The Philanthropy Collective, housed in an Art Deco-inspired building at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., celebrated its grand opening April 22.
The collective’s first major initiative addresses nonprofits’ stated need for finding critical skills in today’s tight labor market.
Pikes Peak Connect is a virtual tool that will link more than 100 regional nonprofits to skills-based volunteers. It is an evolution of COS Connect, an online tool championed by The Gazette and Gazette Charities Foundation that matched local volunteers with local nonprofits.
Pikes Peak Connect will continue doing that, but will expand to include volunteers outside the region in areas like marketing, human resources, fundraising and operations.
Funded by 14 local foundations, Pikes Peak Connect will be available cost-free to local nonprofits. Organizations will be able to find skilled volunteers they need for short-term, high-impact projects through Catchafire, a marketplace and network of 10 million pro-bono professionals.
“It’s tapping into a worldwide network of experts in their respective fields,” said Kevin Farley, PPCF director of marketing communications. “So not only is it locally based, but it’s now tapping into humanity’s brightest minds to get impactful work done right here in the Pikes Peak region.”
The collective’s overarching purpose is to bring philanthropic organizations together to address the region’s most pressing challenges and transformational opportunities.
“The bigger idea is to be a kind of think tank gathering space for everyone who cares about this community and wants to make it a better place,” said David Dahlin, PPCF vice president of philanthropy and director of The Philanthropy Collective.
Half of the building at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. is a coworking space with offices, hot desks and meeting space. Nine foundations and philanthropic organizations representing $1 billion in assets already occupy offices there, and two more are set to come on board soon.
The other half houses The Well, a food hall that is anchored by a central café and bar, plus four unique kitchen stalls. Besides providing more space for collaboration and brainstorming, The Well is a community gathering spot, and revenue from its operations will support the work of the collective.
CONVENING FUNDERS
The collective approach to more effective and efficient philanthropy is an idea that has been bounced around among local foundations for years, Dahlin said.
“That formed over time into a more concrete idea: What if we actually created a space where we work together, where we actually shared space and customer efficiencies from some shared services, but mostly just had the ability to rub shoulders on a day-by-day basis?” he said.
The PPCF and five other organizations — The John and Margot Lane Foundation, Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation, Bloom Foundation, Joseph Henry Edmondson Foundation and Tiemens Foundation — formed 315 Collective, which bought and refurbished the building on Pikes Peak Avenue and owns and operates The Well.
“This whole idea of officing together, convening the funders in the way that we’re doing now is really unique to Colorado, if not the rest of the country,” Farley said.
About 40 organizations already are a part of The Philanthropy Collective.
“Many philanthropists and foundations are not staffed or only have a single staff or part-time staff person, so they don’t really have the capacity themselves to go in and scour the entire area for the best idea,” Dahlin said. “But now that we’re this active consortium, we have all kinds of people in all different parts of our community and things that they focus on, so we can share that expertise, share that knowledge.
“It’s intentionally meant to provide an example to foundations in the region and around the country that there are additional ways of using your assets to create real benefit for your community,” he said.
The organizations also can compile assets and deploy dollars into community-changing initiatives like Pikes Peak Connect.
“There’s nothing formal about it — no membership dues,” Farley said. “But we want funders to come to the table and join us at convenings, where we talk about things like Pikes Peak Connect, or we address issues like affordable housing.”
The collective also offers an opportunity to bring funders together with nonprofits, said Mina Liebert, director of community impact at Pikes Peak Community Foundation.
“A lot of this work is a phone call to a partner and curiosity about whether or not there’s an opportunity that they might want to support,” Liebert said. “With the collective, we’re able to put out opportunities and strategically identify partners. … But it’s also a way for our nonprofit sector to reduce the burden of sharing their project opportunity with individual funders across the board.”
Philanthropy works best when it is strategically applied, Dahlin said.
“There are limited dollars out there, and for significant change to happen, it usually involves adoption by the government or the private sector,” he said. “We’re also looking at opportunities to partner with those other big sectors of society.”
An example is affordable housing, he said.
“Philanthropies can play a significant role in championing that, but we’ll never have enough money to build all the affordable housing units that need to be built,” he said. “So we want to work very strategically: How do we help create the right conditions and bring the right people to the table and create these kinds of public-private-nonprofit partnerships?”
BUILDING CAPACITY
Liebert expects that at least 100 local organizations can benefit from Pikes Peak Connect — and they will need it as people continue to come to the Pikes Peak region.
“Our assessment is that the vast majority of our nonprofits are not at all in a position to be able to provide like 30 percent more services in the next few years. And yet, that’s what they’re going to be called upon to do,” Dahlin said. “So we have prioritized capacity-building and strengthening the resilience of the nonprofit community.”
Pikes Peak Connect offers the ability for nonprofits to build operational capacity by finding the right volunteers for their projects.
Finding volunteers is an ever-evolving need for nonprofits, Liebert said.
“Many of the volunteers for nonprofit organizations were older adults, and they were very cautious in the early stages of COVID and reducing their exposure,” she said. “So nonprofits needed a space to seek volunteers.”
COS Connect, formed in 2020, fulfilled that function for local volunteers. Now, with Pikes Peak Connect, nonprofits can find volunteer experts with specific skill sets on the Catchafire platform to help fill gaps and specific needs.
“An example would be a small nonprofit that doesn’t have a marketing team, and they have to create an annual report,” Liebert said. “They would put out a request for that project on the Pikes Peak Connect platform and then be able to identify a skills-based volunteer that would be able to help them create that annual report.”
Catchafire works with LinkedIn and high-impact businesses like Patagonia, she said. These organizations contribute volunteer hours through LinkedIn to support nonprofits across the country.
“They have saved nonprofit organizations over $130 million in actualized time savings to projects,” she said.
The first cohort of nonprofits learned about the Pikes Peak Connect Platform in a webinar on April 21. Full rollout is expected in May.
Catchafire is working with The Community First Foundation to provide volunteer staffing to nonprofits in Denver, Farley said.
“The funders were relieved to hear that this has made a huge impact in the Denver metro area,” he said. “We’re really excited about bringing it, through Pikes Peak Connect, here to the Pikes Peak region.”
A GATHERING PLACE
The collective’s original intention was to preserve and expand the Pikes Peak Market, which was housed at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. when the 315 Collective bought the building. That idea evolved because they realized “a lot of community happens around a table and breaking bread together,” Dahlin said.
The Well was envisioned as a place “where you can eat, drink and stay a while, and build community through the process … and then, putting in a component that would generate a modest return that would go back into the nonprofit community,” said Tony Rosendo, CEO and founder of Spur Philanthropy, CEO of the Lane Foundation and LLC manager of the 315 Collective.
Rosendo worked with restaurateur and community activist Russ Ware to develop the food hall. Ware, proprietor of the Wild Good Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, often spoke about his restaurants as gathering places for building community.
“There was a natural alignment there,” Rosendo said.
They brought in four unique kitchens — Red Star Subs and Deli; Noble Burger; Dun Sun, an Asian-inspired street eats concept; and Kumbala, which serves authentic Mexican comfort cuisine.
Built with a central seating area with a heated outdoor patio and performance space, The Well had a soft opening March 21.
“We’ve been kind of loosely open since then,” Rosendo said.
Despite not doing much marketing or having signage to suggest that The Well was open, “It’s exceeding my expectations,” he said. “People are curious and popping in. We’ve done incredibly well, and with a great mix of demographics as well.
“We’ve had live bands, we’ve had a DJ,” he said, “and the function of building community and taking meetings there has really taken off, right out of the gate.”
Each of the six original partners who formed the 315 Collective share in the net revenue from the food stalls. They then give the proceeds back to the community, he said.
The Well’s name symbolizes the watering hole that serves as a gathering place for communities all over the world.
“Together, we are transforming this little corner into its own ‘well’ of ideas, art, collaboration and deep investment into our community,” the food hall’s website says.
The Well is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.