Jobsite thefts have been on the rise, costing Pikes Peak area homebuilders thousands of dollars.
Members of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs reported an increase in thefts during the last three months resulting in single-day losses of $10,000 or more. Lumber has been especially targeted.
To combat the losses, homebuilders are pooling resources to provide more security patrols and to better communicate the scope of the problem with law enforcement.
While homebuilders in the past may have individually filed police reports, today they are collaborating with each other and law enforcement so potential patterns can be investigated. In addition, the local HBA partnered with the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers to offer $1,000 rewards for tips that lead to arrests of suspected thieves.
This approach yielded fruit late last month when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Intelligence Unit indentified three suspects while surveilling the Stratmor Valley neighborhood as part of a construction site theft investigation. EPSO, Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado State Patrol coordinated efforts and arrested the suspects on June 30 for alleged burglary and other crimes.
While EPSO has stopped short of creating a specific task force for construction site theft, the office is following up on any tips from Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and the HBA.
Crime Stoppers Board Chairman Don Addy joined the HBA to announce the partnership at a press conference in June.
“Our role in this position is to provide the community a platform by which they can call us to provide information on an anonymous basis,” Addy said. “We in turn, would then pass that information on to the appropriate law enforcement agency for them to investigate. The beauty of our system is that it can give people who know something a chance to provide that information, but never be identified.”
The impacts of construction site theft are not limited to the home builder. The bottom lines of subcontractors and homebuyers are impacted too.
BLIND-EYED NEIGHBORS
Aric Hanson has been a framer for 30 years. He builds the wooden bones of the home — long before plumbers or electricians begin their work.
But recent work stopped before it could begin at one job site when thieves took $12,000 worth of plywood in a single night.
Cameras were in use but did not deter the thieves. Footage showed a van pulled up and people loaded as much plywood as possible before leaving. The same van came back moments later to grab what remained.
Hanson said two vehicles are in the footage passing by between 1:40-2:40 a.m. while the plywood is being stolen. Neither vehicle stopped or slowed and the drivers never called the police. Hanson has a simple theory as to why.
“They don’t want to have confrontation,” Hanson said. “They don’t want to call it in. They don’t want to worry about it so they [turn] a blind eye to it, which is basically telling the thieves, ‘If they see me, they’re not going to say anything, so why not steal it?’”
Ron Lais, general manager at construction supply firm Builders FirstSource in the Springs, said builders typically work from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. He advises people to question any activity seen at construction sites outside those hours. If it “looks like they’re loading up material into a truck, it’s most likely not theirs.”
The pandemic has hit the lumber supply chain hard. Lais said mills are not able to keep up with demand, adding there is an estimated production gap of 300,000 units of lumber nationwide. When stolen, replacement wood takes anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks to ship.
Lais said thieves even tried to rob his lumberyard but a security guard was able to chase them off and they left empty-handed. He said theft directly from a lumberyard is “more of a rare occurrence” and securing a home construction site is much harder.
Hanson is weighing his options to protect the supplies already ordered and keep homebuilding on schedule.
One barrier to theft, a moveable chainlink fence, adds more costs and complexity to the building process. The fence would have a padlocked gate and would need to be moved by forklift from jobsite to jobsite every few weeks as work is completed.
“Once you’re done with the house, you go to another one,” Hanson said. “So it adds a lot of moving parts and pieces.”
And though a fence will not guarantee protection from thieves, Hanson hopes it at least makes it harder to steal.
“If you’re slowing them down, hopefully someone sees it and law enforcement will get out there in time,” Hanson said.
Brent Ambuehl, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office crime prevention coordinator, said neighbors need to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. Pictures or video helps police investigations, but he warns the public to not directly confront potential thieves.
“People get shot that way, nowadays,” Ambuehl said.
Ambuehl wants people to know they will look at pictures and video footage as soon as possible. Construction site theft is on their radar like never before.
Ambuehl said police are checking cameras from neighboring homes. If a jobsite “was to get hit tonight, we’re going over here seeing if you got footage,” he said while pointing at an occupied home sitting next to one currently being built.
LOSSES ON LOSSES
Grace Covington, owner of Covington Homes, said material loss due to theft is not as costly as construction delays. If a framer is not finished on time because of stolen lumber, then electricians and plumbers — along with numerous other trades that assist with building a home — will inevitably be delayed. If they have to wait too long, they could seek work elsewhere.
“They’re small business owners; they go where the money is,” Covington said. “So if the framing crews show up and then the material gets stolen, they very likely have to go to another job because if they don’t work that day, they don’t get paid.”
Covington said builders can often get subcontractors back to work as soon as the next day, but that is still a loss of a day’s work. To make up for this loss, framers and other subcontractors charge more.
Delays mean construction loans could incur more interest. A theft of $2,000-$3,000 in building materials can end up costing thousands more due to compounding interest and worker downtime. While she guarantees prices for her buyers, she said she’ll have no choice but to raise prices on any future homes she builds. Hanson, her framer, is one of the contractors who has to pass additional costs to her to stay in business.
“You raise your price $5,000 to cover over time your losses,” Hanson said. “Your builder has to add monies to their overhead costs which in return comes to the end customer cost.”
Covington said homeowners have more inconveniences to worry about than just a price increase. When thieves steal appliances, it can disrupt a homebuyer loan agreement and cause delays and move-in scheduling headaches.
“If you’re a vet, a VA buyer, you have to have appliances in your house in order to close on the house,” Covington said. “So it’s not like the builder can just not put them in. They’re supposed to have them.”
Cabinets, for example, could take three to four months to replace if stolen. Covington said paying extra for express delivery could cut the wait time to two months.
“That’s what the industry and other industries are facing,” Covington said. “Our materials aren’t just skyrocketing [in] costs, they simply aren’t there.”
She said her and other home builders are tired of experiencing major financial losses due to theft and are devoting more resources to fix the problem.
“We hired security companies,” Covington said. “We put cameras where we can. We collaborate with the police. We involve our homeowners so that way they can be on the lookout and give us any information. What’s different this time around is the majority of builders, we equip our homes with Ring doorbells and cameras, so 100 percent of our homeowners have a camera on their house so we can actually collaborate with our homeowners to get footage off their camera.”
Ambuehl works with the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the El Paso County sheriff’s office and said footage is “priceless” to an investigation. When they receive footage of a crime in progress, “they’re dropping what they’re doing to get to that,” Ambuehl said. “They want to grab that person that’s out here.”