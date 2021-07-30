Lesa Brown was born in Aurora, grew up in Kansas City, and has lived, worked and studied in the safari capital of the world: Nairobi, Kenya — all before moving to the base of America’s Mountain. She and her husband are the music directors of Grace + Peace Church, which meets in the basement of The Warehouse restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs. Brown’s husband is also a video producer at Compassion International, a humanitarian organization headquartered here, while Brown herself is the founder and executive director of Awaken Creative Institute, a nonprofit that seeks to inspire empathy, awareness and solidarity through the use of the arts.
Brown graduated from Sterling University with a degree in international ministry and an emphasis in fine arts. “It’s super weird, but I ended up doing it: using [my education],” Brown said. She was supposed to go to Northwestern University, but made a last-minute, life-defining decision.
“I changed course and decided to go to Sterling — a little liberal arts school where I really found myself, particularly in terms of leadership,” she said. “It was so small, I was able to get lots of great roles on stage, but more importantly: I was able to direct things and lead things more in that small atmosphere. Their emphasis was on servant leadership and that really had a big impact on me.”
At Sterling, Brown changed her major five times, and was pointed towards their interdisciplinary degree option, where you orchestrate your own. “You have an academic adviser help you craft a degree that is fitting for you,” she said. “By that point, I had to do the interdisciplinary option or else I was never going to graduate. I was very interested in missions work and I was very interested in fine arts and theater — and I didn’t know that you went together, but then I discovered that there were schools in different places around the world for missionary kids or just international schools in general.”
After graduating, she and her husband lived and worked in Denver and later the District of Columbia, in the Dulles Airport area, before moving to the Republic of Kenya — whose motto is Harambee: “all pull together.” There, Brown’s husband worked as a producer and director of video and media content for Africa Inland Mission. Brown found a school looking for a theater director.
“At that point, my youngest daughter was old enough to start preschool and I was able to get her into the school where I was at,” Brown said. “I was directing productions for the first year, and then started teaching full-time. We lived in Kenya for seven years, from 2007 to 2014.”
To be closer with family, the Browns decided to move back the States, landing in Colorado Springs. Brown talked with the Business Journal about her nascent and novel nonprofit, what inspires her, and what Awaken Creative Institute offers the Colorado Springs community.
What did you do for work when you first moved to Colorado Springs?
I got a job as a part-time editor for an organization that needed someone with significant international experience to contextualize the curriculum for specific contexts. I was an editor because of my overseas experience, which didn’t last long because, as a creative, I cannot stand tearing apart other people’s work. At the same time, I got involved with Village Arts of Colorado Springs, which is a nonprofit here in the Springs doing musicals and plays. With that organization, I was on their board and I directed productions like West Side Story, The Pirates of Penzance, and Oliver! I also began operating a private music studio in my house called Voice, which has taken a backseat in light of Awaken Creative. And when we came back from Kenya, I earned my master’s in theater education from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
What led to forming Awaken Creative Institute?
While in Kenya, I had earned my master’s in theater education from the University of Northern Colorado. I came back stateside in the summers for intensives, and the rest of it from home [in Nairobi]. During that, I was introduced to some really interesting forms of theater that aren’t just performance — and because of my interest in helping people and serving people, I had always wondered if there was more out there to do with the arts besides just perform. And it isn’t that I think there’s anything wrong with just performing, it just wasn’t enough for me, personally. I wanted to do more, and so I was essentially introduced to a whole field called applied theater. Applied theater is used in lots of different situations for like drama therapy, which you have to have a certification for … or even just opening up dialogue in a community and doing community problem-solving. I really latched onto that; I did some of it in Kenya with my students there — and that was what I wrote my thesis on. I was very, very fascinated and excited about that kind of work.
Last summer, when the world was falling apart with a pandemic, racial reconciliation needs, and political issues all over the place, I suddenly had this lightbulb go on: I have all these ideas and these tools but I never really had a ‘why.’ I finally felt like I had a ‘why’ and that I had tools that could make a difference, even if a small difference. I had ways to contribute towards making this world a better place.
What is Awaken Creative?
The idea in its very essence and at its inception is that we want to empower and equip artists to make a difference in their own communities — that’s really the heart of Awaken Creative Institute. A part of it is about discovering, developing and implementing artistic tools to address specific issues in our communities and our society at large. I’m a super optimistic person, so I really believed that those tools existed and they’d very successful — accomplishing goals with theater, art, music, dance or whatever.
There are two basic beliefs I have. One, artists are very passionate and concerned about their world but often they don’t know what to do about it — they don’t know how to make a difference. The second thing is that the arts are for the benefit of humanity and they benefit us in a wide variety of ways. They help us to realize that we are not alone; they help us to see things through another’s eyes; they help us to remember — and so much more. Why not harness those ways intentionally, to target issues? Right now, we are focused on the issue of division. A previous issue I targeted was suicide.
What are these interesting forms of theater, and other inspirations, that emboldened you to pursue Awaken Creative?
Augusto Boal, he was a theater director and practitioner — and an activist — who developed what is called Forum Theater or the ‘theater of the oppressed.’ I also find Makoto Fujimura — he is a Japanese-American artist who wrote this book ‘Culture Care’ — he is very inspiring to me. He’s [creating] and teaching about art and community versus culture wars, which is sadly what we’re in right now.
What does Awaken Creative offer?
Right now, our big thing is this live sitcom called The Not So Late Show, and it’s a coffee shop pop up at Third Space Coffee. Our first episode was performed on July 1. Our next episode will be performed on Thursday, Aug. 5 at Third Space — and again, our theme is about division and reconciliation. We are also offering what we’re calling Fusion Workshop. It’s an interactive workshop that helps to humanize the ‘other’ — to build empathy and understanding and to see the world from another’s point of view. It’s inspired by Augusto Boal’s work and his Forum Theater. Our first scheduled Fusion Workshop is on Sept. 18.
Why do this? You mentioned your ‘why’ from a perspective of society and community. But why is this you?
I am adopted. My birth mother was not really up for raising children. She already had a son who is a little bit older than me, and it already wasn’t a great situation — but she didn’t want to give up my brother, so she just gave me away. Growing up, I wanted to find my birth family. I finally found them while I was in college. I wanted to know my story. I was happy with my adoptive family; there was never any problem there. I was very, very curious. I finally found them … and got to meet everybody. I was adopted into a family of artists. My mother and father were both professional singers and my father was a music director. Later, they got divorced and remarried, and my stepmother was a high school theater director and so that was very influential, watching them direct actors and conduct choirs. I also had all these interests in visual arts, drawing, painting, and I was writing stories. Interestingly, when I found my birth family I discovered where those other artistic interests came from. These two worlds collided in me. In fact, a great-grandmother wrote a novel in the 1920s. It was never published, but that’s a potential goal of mine: to edit it and publish it.
How can people find out more about Awaken Creative?
Our website is awakencreative.org and you can find our upcoming events under a tab at the top of the home page. Also, both our Facebook page and our Instagram account are under @awakencreativeinstitute.