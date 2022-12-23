Shantelle Bridges is looking for ways to expand the work of the African American Youth Leadership Conference, as the nonprofit celebrates its 30th anniversary at its national conference March 4. AAYLC’s nonprofit work has centered on its annual conference for many of the years of its existence, but Bridges sees value in offering a range of seminars and workshops throughout the year as well. That will mean transitioning the organization from a donor-funded nonprofit with an unpaid volunteer staff, to a nonprofit that reaches out to foundation for grants to expand its work.
Bridges also is expanding her own work for community empowerment. Even as she continues a paid position as a contract specialist in Colorado Springs School District 11, she is launching a coaching company outside her work with AAYLC. She’s also seen to it that AAYLC has expanded its input for growth, in part through the establishment of a Student Advisory Committee in 2019. Bridges says that her own experience as a single mother, needing to reach out to community organizations to help her, has given her insight into managing AAYLC to work more collaboratively with a variety of nonprofits in Colorado Springs.
AAYLC was founded in 1993, and you’ve worked with them for more than half that time, right?
I’ve been on the staff for five years, but I’ve been working with the organization for 16 years, since I was a parent looking for opportunities for my oldest son, who was 16 at the time. An active parent, especially in a minority community, is going to look for such opportunities. AAYLC is literally the kind of environment where you can come in knowing nothing, and if you can offer some help, they are ready to take your help. Someone associated with his high school told me about it at the time, and what it meant to have students link up with leaders. As it turns out, my mother was a teacher at Air Academy and had been sending students to the conference almost since its founding, but I never learned about my mom’s connection until last year! The school districts here have played a critical role in supporting and supplying indirect services to AAYLC.
That seems to be a typical nonprofit model, where you start volunteering, at a certain point you’re paid for your time, and before you know it, you’re in management.
And I’ve been just about everything you can be at AAYLC. I’ve been parent, I’ve been involved in a parent workshop, on the leadership committee, on the volunteer planning committee, and now I am in leadership. AAYLC, though, is a nonprofit that is completely donor-funded, and relies on 100 percent volunteer staff. So I have been giving back to this organization on top of my paid job with District 11.
Were you a native Coloradan?
I arrived for the first time with my father, who was stationed at Peterson Air Force Base, and I was a late teen in college at the time. I already had my first son, who was 2 at the time. I married here, and my ex-husband was also in the military. As a military family, we moved around a lot, but we all wanted to come back to Colorado Springs, which we did in 1995. My first marriage lasted a fairly long time, I got divorced in 2010, but during that interim until getting married again in 2021, I had direct experience being a single mother.
But as for understanding the role of helping in community and giving back, I grew up in a family who was always volunteering — in the community, for the schools, in our church. My father was always coaching, my mother as a teacher was always sponsoring clubs and activities, so giving back was something that was natural for me, I did not have to learn that. I was always examining what an organization’s goals were, and what they needed, but in reverse, I looked at what they had to offer and how they could help support my needs as well. Since there is 14 years between my oldest and youngest child, the youngest ones often would be in tow when mom went to meetings, so they were exposed to community organizations at a young age — as was I.
Has AAYLC always been a program that extends only through high school, or has there been talk of expanding the age range?
Prior to 2018, AAYLC was defined by its annual conference. When I came into leadership and began looking at programs, I was looking through the lens of a parent, and it seemed as though there were more year-round programs we could support. Prior to the time Education Children of Color (ECOC) came along, the AAYLC annual conference was one of the very few programs out there for youth. In 2018, we asked ourselves what else we could do to support our goals. We looked at having presenters that could support our goals of learning history, financial literacy, and others, and we identified ways we could support the work year-round outside of just the conference. In the last couple years, we’ve started collaborating with United Negro College Fund on a scholarship workshop. We’ve broken out a leadership institute, held in the summer, outside of our spring annual conference. I remember as a parent thinking that it was great to have a stellar list of speakers at the conference, but I wanted leadership discussions to be going on throughout the year. I began having discussions with leaders in the community, saying “Would you be willing to offer a day-long program on this?” This year we also had a parent-workshop series on education, something AAYLC had never done before. In creating these programs, I feel like I’ve been blessed with good networking and good communication skills, to recognize the opportunities to collaborate with others. I am not the teacher or information source, I am the connector, the conduit.
It’s surprising that hadn’t been considered before. When you think about creating leadership opportunities for youth of color, it seems much more like a constant process than a single annual conference.
I think the original impetus for the conference came from heartfelt individuals looking at what the bandwidth was that the founders had to do something to fill a void. If you look at Regina [Walter] at ECOC, she has an annual event and she has leadership programs that go throughout the year. It’s all about beginning a program based on your bandwidth at the time, and it now seems the time for AAYLC to add program elements. Nonprofit organizations tend to take on work and fill voids in the way that they can. We’ve ramped up collaborative work, and now have 27 community organizations coming together for our 30th anniversary conference on March 4, from Citizens Project to Solid Rock Community Development, to CommunityWorks, and to the Pikes Peak Poet Laureate office. I think it’s important for parents and students to come to the conference and see all these people representing different parts of the community, giving their time to help demonstrate leadership to them. Some ties are new – this will be the first year ECOC and AAYLC will be working together, for example.
Some of this new breadth of collaboration was driven in part by COVID. We have had to reintroduce ourselves to the community all over again. And since the pandemic hurt so many organizations, we are all pulling together to help each other out. AAYLC and ECOC are two organizations that are fully volunteer staffed, so we have a special understanding of what it means to help one another out. Now, as for expanding to being a grant-funded organization, I think we’re going to have to consider that pretty soon, because the need for more services is so significant.
An important aspect of what we’re doing is trying to remain relevant to our target audience, the youth we serve. The name of our 2023 conference is ‘Generation Now: Emerging Leaders.’ Everyone talks next-gen, next-gen, but our youth already realize they are leaders. They are the emerging leaders now.
Compared to the founding years, even compared to a decade ago, you have many more youth of color who are more than willing to be influencers and spokespersons.
My generation realizes that this new generation is our legacy, and they are ready to write their own history. Our goal is to help show them the tools to become those kind of leaders. To say you are emerging is to recognize you already are part of the way there. The youth right now are making decisions for everyone. The key thing is to provide exposure to things that matter. I regularly took my kids to Springs Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving so they could experience issues of homelessness firsthand. And that leads to the legitimacy of one’s own story. During my single-parent years, I was in greater need, and I had to be able to say, while I was helping provide for others, that I would need to be a recipient of services too. I was a recipient of Christmas giveaways, of food stamp programs, of rental assistance. I was surrounded by people who never would let me feel ashamed. So then we go back to these service places, and volunteer there, and that is the lens of our experience. I see that season of my journey as one of my greatest assets. I learned dignity and value from the tough years.
Have there been fundamental changes in 15 years in the willingness of youth to step up?
It’s interesting, you hate to generalize for a generation, and there are remarkable people who were part of that generation 15 years ago — Ashley Cornelius, our poet laureate, and Nicholas Crutcher of Cornerstone were part of that generation. But the youth now have a more visible platform with the degree of social media we have. If my oldest son were 16 now, there is no question he would have greater access, a greater voice, more opportunities up front. Even so, my four kids have grown to be two teachers, a nurse, and a budding filmmaker. But now we need to turn leaders out in greater numbers, and faster.
Your personal story was a way to bring you to the launch of your coaching business.
It spurred me into launching a coaching and professional development business of my own. It is being launched with the intent of helping people avoid personal pitfalls. If I can empower some women to turn corners faster and better than I did, its purpose will be served. I told one person that I have lived so many lives, I am privileged enough to use all lessons as narratives for a bigger story. I had two goals for my own kids: That they would love God and each other; and that they would always contribute back to their community. And this becomes an element of the story I can share with others. The aspect of sharing the stories is because I am a village dweller — my mom calls me a pack animal, because I want to be part of a village, I want to run with a pack, and mutual help is part of that picture. I had actually been doing this type of work for a while, now I will segment it out. I’m a certified John Maxwell team member (a personal coaching certification program). I’ll still have my job at District 11 and work as executive director at AAYLC. We’ll see how much time is left for coaching. I just got married for a second time in November 2021, so my source of emotional support through an amazing partner has increased tremendously.
Given all the nonprofits with paid staff and foundation-funded grants, it seems like volunteer organizations are much more in the trenches.
I have spent five years in a very boots-on-the-ground mode; it can be all-consuming if I don’t set some boundaries. Everything our team does will never be enough — we just have to work for it to be sufficient for enough youth. People like Jamar Harrison at Delta Air Lines talk to us about how much the AAYLC program meant to them 15 years ago, and it tells me that our expanded work we are doing now is really kicking ass! Look at when someone of Ashley Cornelius’ caliber is providing half a day of time free of her charge, and the kids can gain access to speakers of that level at no charge to them. It’s the same with the parent workshop — we bring in people of unprecedented caliber. I wish I could have had that on my own journey!
So let’s predict — 2023 is shaping up to be a weird economy. There likely will be a small recession, yet many businesses still can’t staff up fully. Will this be a good or bad turn for youth of color?
It depends on where you are right now. If you’re part of an organization having a hard time hiring, you may be able to move up as a result. For others, it may be a tough job market. Deficit has its pluses and minuses. But for young people of color right now, this is one of the greatest times to live, regardless of the economy. Sure, racism and discrimination still exist, sometimes in insurmountable ways — and when you’re in a minority, you’ve experienced that firsthand. But at the same time, I know that my kids can go anywhere they want to go, be anyone they want to be. This is a great time to be a young person, and the economy has been no worse than it has been in other decades. Organizations like ours will see to it that youth have access to things like scholarship programs. It’s all about allowing youth to expand their toolbox so that they have all appropriate tools to excel. We just changed our mission statement this week to emphasize “enhancing student empowerment,” which means putting more tools in their toolbox.