As beer breweries proliferate, some brewers are switching to a new handmade beverage concoction — hard cider.
Kevin Williams got a taste of beverage crafting on a large scale while working for The Walter Brewing Company in Pueblo. When he decided to strike out on his own, he returned to his native Penrose and opened Apple Valley Cider Co.
Andy Brown, who worked for 15 years at several large Colorado breweries, decided he wanted a new challenge and started C Squared Ciders in Denver. When he faced a large rent increase, he bought a former apple orchard in Penrose and moved C Squared Ciders into an old apple and cherry packing barn on the property.
David Troudt, owner of The Ice Cave Cider House in Monument, took a different route to the cider business. He turned a home brewing and cider-making hobby into a cider tasting room that has become a popular local pub.
RETURN TO ROOTS
When he decided to leave the crowded beer brewery market, Williams tapped into the history of Penrose.
Until about 25 years ago, the land between Penrose and Cañon City was ripe with apple and pear orchards that produced thousands of pounds of fruit.
Williams grew up among them and remembers when most homes in Penrose had apple trees in their yards.
“All of us worked in the orchards when I was a kid,” he said.
By 2000, production had declined, and a drought that lingered until 2004 took out most of the remaining orchards.
“A lot of what was orchards 25 years ago is now subdivided and lots with houses on them,” he said.
When Williams decided to leave Walter Brewing and return to his roots, he realized that there was more opportunity in cider making than in beer brewing.
“Cider was just opening up,” he said. “There was a handful of cideries in Colorado, and there were none anywhere near Penrose. I enjoy making cider just as much as beer, and it seemed like a better fit to make cider in Penrose.”
He opened Apple Valley Cider Co. in January 2018, marketing his cider to liquor stores, restaurants and bars. All production is done on-site.
Most of the raw material for cider — apples, apple juice and other fruits that are used in some varieties — come from outside the region, Williams said. But he has also partnered with the owners of Jenkins Farms — a Penrose farm, you-pick apple orchard and winery — to produce a batch of Penrose cider.
The process of making cider is closer to winemaking than beer brewing, he said.
“Technically cider is a type of wine,” he said. “The biggest difference is that we lightly carbonate it.”
Williams starts with pure apple juice and yeast, which is fermented for two to three weeks.
“When it’s finished, we sweeten it with unfermented apple juice, put it in a pressure tank and add carbon dioxide so it’s bubbly,” he said.
Williams produces four ciders year-round, including semisweet apple, cherry, peach and black currant, which contain about 6 percent alcohol. His black current cider, a best-seller, earned best-in-class honors in the fruit cider category at the 2019 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He recently made a test batch of strawberry rhubarb cider and may create a bigger batch in late spring or summer.
He also produces a honey-sweetened cider, an apple-flavored mead and a fortified apple port wine created in partnership with Spirits of the Rockies distillery in Pueblo.
Apple Valley Cider’s wholesale business grew in 2018-19, he said, but shrank a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The largest portion of our sales come from liquor stores, especially last year, since restaurants were closed for part of the year,” he said. “Revenue was smaller last year, but so far we’re growing again in 2021,” he said. “Restaurants are coming back and we’ve had quite a few places that are requesting kegs.”
Apple Valley ciders are distributed in Colorado Springs, Monument, Pueblo, Falcon, Woodland Park, Colorado City, Salida and Buena Vista. The area is limited because the company does its own deliveries.
“We don’t work with a distributor right now,” Williams said. “Our sales person really goes everywhere, and delivers product to their doors. A 50-mile radius is what she can cover in our little van.”
As sales continue to grow, Williams said he will be looking to partner with a distributor “that’s going to be a good steward for the brand.”
Apple Valley Cider’s tasting room is open from noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Patrons can order food from the Penrose Pizzeria & Pub, which is next door.
FROM FARM TO GLASS
Brown is cultivating a connection with Penrose’s agricultural legacy at the 5-acre farm he purchased in 2019.
Brown and Chad Hatlestad founded C Squared in 2015 in Denver. They renovated an old warehouse on the outskirts of the city to house the cidery and tasting room. The name came from their two first initials (Brown’s first name is Charles, though he goes by Andy) and also stood for taking cider to the next level exponentially.
C Squared’s products developed a local following, and Brown and Hatlestad started marketing their ciders in other states through distributors. Their products won numerous awards and medals.
Sales grew about 50 percent a year for the first three years.
“For a while there, cider was the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage segment,” Brown said. According to research firm IBISWorld, U.S. sales of domestically produced cider tripled to $600 million from 2007 to 2008 and have been growing ever since.
After five years, C Squared’s lease was up for renewal and their rent was going to escalate to cover a big increase in property taxes.
Brown started looking for a new location, and when he saw the listing for the Penrose apple farm, “it was like it had little lights around it,” he said. He bought the property with his family and opened the cidery’s tasting room in early 2020. Hatlestad remains a part owner of C Squared but lives in Denver and does some sales for the cidery as a side job.
Brown makes six ciders year-round. Two of the most popular are a ginger-infused cider and a semisweet pure apple cider called Alma.
Much of the fruit he uses comes from the Northwest and Colorado’s Western Slope, but Brown has started seeking out local apple growers as well. There aren’t enough apples grown on the Front Range to support the business, however, so Brown is replanting the trees on his orchard. He picked up about 500 apple trees in Cedaredge earlier this week.
“It will be three to four years before they come to fruition,” he said. “It’s a long-term commitment, but I’m here to stay.”
C Squared’s tasting room, where Brown offers local wines from Jack Rabbit Hill Farm in Hotchkiss as well as his own and other draft ciders, is open from noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Brown plans to expand to Fridays this summer and Thursdays in the fall.
Brown said he doesn’t think there is a core demographic for ciders.
“We have families that come in, date nights that come in, Millennials,” he said. “In general, we get a lot of craft beer drinkers because I think they’re a little more adventurous to try new things.”
Although cider sales are still a fraction of craft beer sales, Brown thinks the taste for cider will continue to grow.
“We’re kind of developing the cider culture and cider drinkers,” he said.
PUB AMBIENCE
Williams, Brown and other local cider makers hope to build a local destination for cider lovers in Penrose, but it’s not the only place in the region where cider is being produced.
Residents of the Tri-Lakes area and northern Colorado Springs don’t have to travel all the way to Penrose to taste handcrafted cider. They can sample local products at Monument’s The Ice Cave Cider House.
Troudt started home-brewing beer for his own use in 1990 and began making cider about eight years ago.
He and his wife, Julie, started The Ice Cave as a tasting room in 2015 and in 2018 added a wine bar with Colorado wines on tap and a wood-fired pizza menu, which boosted sales considerably.
The Ice Cave produces 11 varieties of cider, including Dirty Woman, named after Monument’s Dirty Woman Park; Raspberry Mountain, which honors another Monument landmark; Pikes Peach; and Black Forest Currant.
The currant and a classic, dry, English-style apple cider are the biggest sellers, Troudt said.
Unlike the Penrose cidermakers, Troudt doesn’t do any wholesaling or distribution.
“The only way that cider leaves here is in our own flip-top bottles that we sell in-house,” he said. “We’re probably the smallest cidermaker in Colorado, and we never intended to try to go big.”
The Ice Cave accommodated customers during the pandemic with a Plexiglas-screened takeout area and patio seating. As he’s been able to open up inside, Troudt is seeing patrons return.
“The community here really rallied around local business, so we never really missed seeing any of our regulars,” he said.
The Ice Cave Cider House is open from 4-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
“Now that we have indoor capacity again, we are back in that pub mode,” he said. “I was just having a discussion with some customers the other day about how they enjoy the intimacy and the smallness of our tasting room because they get involved in conversations with other folks. And that’s what bars are for.”