Mike Bukowski Jr. grew up in Mountain Shadows, the Colorado Springs neighborhood that was devastated by the Waldo Canyon wildfire.
Bukowski was still in high school in June 2012, when high winds drove a flaming tsunami over a ridge and into the streets below.
Although his home was not among the 347 structures that were destroyed, the disaster ignited an interest for Bukowski.
“We sustained smoke damage, and we were out of the house for multiple weeks,” he said. “I felt like it was such a terrible thing and there’s got to be something we can do.”
The experience drove Bukowski to become an arborist, firefighter and environmentalist — and to start Pikes Peak Forestry & Construction, a company that specializes in mitigating the risk of wildfires for residential and commercial clients.
Colorado Springs firefighters and planners have long recognized the risk of wildfires to residents and businesses.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than 38,000 acres — and one-fourth of the city’s population — are within the Wildland Urban Interface, the area where development encroaches upon the vegetation that fuels wildfires.
The city published a wildfire mitigation plan in 2001. After the Waldo Canyon fire, the Colorado Springs City Council updated fire codes to require fire-resistant materials and restrictions on planting highly flammable vegetation such as conifers within 15 feet of homes, among other measures, said Ashley Whitworth, wildfire mitigation program coordinator for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
But these regulations applied to structures that were built to replace the homes that were destroyed and new construction in the WUI. For existing homes and other structures, the city’s role primarily is to educate property owners on recommended improvements such as using composite materials for decks and clearing flammable vegetation around structures.
Since the Waldo Canyon fire, entrepreneurs like Bukowski have stepped up to help property owners evaluate wildfire risks and mitigate their properties.
Front Range Arborists, Inc. offers property assessments for wildfire mitigation and helps owners come up with a plan for adapting their landscapes to deter wildfire and protect structures.
“Every property is different, and each individual resident or homeowner will have a different prescription,” General Manager Jason Sharp said. “Homeowners think that their landscape is going to be changed drastically, but our goal is to maintain landscaping while reducing risk to the property.”
Brandon Harrison works exclusively in the Black Forest area, where another devastating wildfire occurred in 2013.
Harrison’s company, Willow Creek Wildfire Solutions, helps property owners remove burned trees and make decisions about thinning remaining trees to make their properties safer.
Bukowski also offers fire mitigation assessments and removal of vegetation to protect homes and lives.
“COVID definitely negatively impacted our profession,” he said, “but long term, I believe that we’re not utilized that much. There’s kind of a complacency that exists in our society about wildland fire. But there’s very substantial risk.”
MITIGATION PLANNING
Front Range Arborists provides a range of residential and commercial services including tree trimming, beetle control and turf maintenance as well
as fire mitigation.
The company has worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities on wildfire mitigation projects that included work near the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, at Ute Valley Park and around The Broadmoor, Sharp said.
“Most of those projects were reduction of ladder fuels [dead vegetation that allows fire to climb from the ground into trees], crown separation on large conifer trees and removing dead and diseased trees,” he said. “We have done numerous projects for commercial properties where we have gone in and removed large amounts of juniper material that was planted decades ago and now has overgrown and poses a huge fire risk.”
For homeowners, the company identifies vegetation such as junipers and upright cedars with a high resin content that makes them extremely flammable and recommends removal if it is closer than 30 feet to a structure. Mitigation experts also will evaluate the need to remove ladder fuels underneath mature trees and cutting off limbs to provide 10-15 feet of clearance off the ground, and providing 5-7 feet of clearance around and above roofs.
In developing a scope of work for homeowners, Sharp said the company takes budget into consideration.
“It may not be a one-year, one-shot plan,” he said. “It may be a multiple-year project where we concentrate on the plant material that’s more flammable in Phase 1, and by the third year, finish up the scope of work. After that, it’s maintaining the property.”
Mitigation plans take into consideration the structure and composition of a home as well as where plant materials are located.
Asked whether it is worthwhile for individual property owners to take mitigation steps regardless of whether their neighbors also mitigate their property, Sharp said, “from a science perspective, absolutely, it does make a difference. But realistically, what you would like to do is come together as a community.”
Although property owners can’t be forced to mitigate, insurance coverage has changed over the past two decades, he said.
“They have been a lot more on the proactive side,” Sharp said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of insurance companies to where people are at risk of losing their homeowners insurance because they live in a dense wildfire area and have not done anything with the vegetation around their homes.”
Commercial properties also may be required by their insurers to take certain mitigation steps.
“The best thing you can do while performing mitigation is to take before-and-after pictures so that you have documentation that mitigation was done on your property,” he said, “and keep that filed with your insurance paperwork.”
BLACK PROPERTIES
Harrison learned about managing wildfire fuels when he worked as an intern for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and later joined the Bureau of Land Management in South Dakota.
“I did a lot of controlled burning and grew to really enjoy chainsaws and taking down trees to make the environment safer for plants and animals,” he said.
He started Willow Creek Wildfire Solutions in 2018 to work primarily on “black properties,” or properties that contain burned trees from the 2013 Black Forest wildfire.
“Safety is the primary motivation for removing burned trees,” he said. “They’re unsightly and they have a weakened root system and can fall down very easily.”
Harrison works on a smaller number of green properties, where he cuts down dead or dying trees and follows Forest Service guidelines for thinning vegetation.
“Instead of cutting it like an evenly spaced checkerboard with trees every 30 feet, I’ll leave a clump of trees here and a clump of trees there,” he said, “and one or two out in the open to make it look more natural.”
He is often called upon to cut down trees that are infected with mistletoe.
“It is rampant in the Black Forest area,” he said. Mistletoe causes deformities, kills trees and can spread rapidly via spores.
Some clients also want beetle-killed trees cut, he said.
Harrison does not remove the trees he fells but works with property owners on how to dispose of them, thus providing a low-cost way for homeowners to get rid of problem trees.
Some owners retain them for firewood, which Harrison cuts and stacks, or choose to keep beetle-killed wood for decorative purposes. Others have them hauled to Black Forest’s slash/mulch program, which is operated by El Paso County.
He does work with property owners on mitigation and provides Forest Service data on proper mitigation.
“We walk the property and mark the trees that they want cut down,” he said.
Despite the wildfire, which burned 14,280 acres and destroyed 511 homes, there is still a substantial fuel load in Black Forest, Harrison said.
“The next fire is not an if, it’s a when,” he said. “The more educated people are on this topic, the better.”
NICHE SERVICE
After the Waldo Canyon fire, Bukowski studied geography and environmental studies at UCCS and started working with nonprofits that did post-wildfire reclamation, mitigation and ecological restoration. He earned an arborist certification and qualified as a wildland firefighter.
Bukowski opened Pikes Peak Forestry and Construction in 2016 “to offer this niche service that was really needed in the region,” he said.
He said he offers clients “the best advice so that as a firefighter, when I show up to this home, I want to look at this and say ‘Okay, they’ve done the mitigation so we know we can defend this home.’”
When he goes to look at a home, Bukowski said he starts with the home itself. He looks for Class A fire retardant roofing, whether gable or attic vents are covered with one-eighth-inch mesh and whether the home is covered with siding, stucco or rock.
“We don’t do any fortification work on the home, but I identify weak spots,” he said. He might recommend that a homeowner replace vent covering with a narrower mesh to prevent embers from entering the attic, or that they remove stacked firewood from underneath a deck.
From there, he moves methodically through zones that surround the home and how vegetation connects.
“Fire starts down low,” he said. “It’s going to go from a light, flashy fuel like grass and it’s going to get into a bush and then climb up the lower branches of a tree. It’s going to get into that tree crown and move from crown to crown. So we’re looking to break that chain … and try to eliminate those things that we know statistically are going to negatively impact that home.”
Bukowski said the demand for mitigation work waxes and wanes during the year. He hires seasonal employees in the summer and shoulder seasons when demand is higher.
“The vast majority of people don’t understand the gravity of the risk in the wildland urban interface, especially those neighborhoods and homes and businesses that border the Front Range to the west,” Bukowski said. “I can almost guarantee that by the end of the summer, we’re going to start seeing fires again.”
Here are eight simple and inexpensive steps property owners can take to keep their properties safer from wildfires.
1. Create a defensible space around your building. Thin vegetation within 30 feet and remove highly flammable plants such as junipers and conifers within 15 feet.
2. Keep gutters clear of leaves and pine needles.
3. Clear the area under decks and adjacent to homes clear of combustible materials.
4. Rake up debris such as dry grass, pine needles and leaves.
5. Plant fire-resistant species such as deciduous plants and flowers.
6. Mow grass to a maximum height of 4 inches.
7. Design landscaping to break up fuels. For example, use rock mulch within 1-3 feet of buildings and create spaces between beds of vegetation.
8. Prune lower branches of trees and remove trees with dead tops.
Source: Colorado Springs Fire Department, coswildfireready.org/defensible-space