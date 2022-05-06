Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 22, is a Colorado-wide event, celebrating community members who bike regularly and encouraging others to sample cycling as a mode of transportation. Following a socially distanced and small business-forward event during the height of the pandemic in 2020, and a sesquicentennial adventure celebrating the city’s history in 2021, the Bike to Work Day team is returning to the more traditional event, celebrating the intersection of business, transportation and community.
Bike to Work Day matters to our business community as well as individuals. Colorado Springs consistently ranks at or near the top on lists of the best places to live, raise a family and build a career. It’s no longer just enough to offer career opportunities — lifestyle is generally one of the top-ranked criteria in choosing where to live. Companies are recognizing that to hire and retain top talent, they must provide more than just the basics. As more companies move to our region and existing companies expand, competition for talent is intensifying. And companies are finding that salary and benefits are no longer the only drivers in career decisions. Company culture matters, commitment to employee health and wellness matters, and lifestyle matters.
The 2022 Bike to Work Day Corporate Challenge program provides an easy way for businesses to support bicycling as part of corporate culture and in the community more broadly. Champion bicycling in the Pikes Peak region. Champion Bike to Work Day with your employees, with all of its benefits to their productivity, health, wallets and the environment. Encourage them to have fun on their commutes!
For those individuals who are up and about early, they can take part in free breakfast stations throughout town. In 2019, Bike to Work Day partners hosted 25 breakfast stations. This year, we anticipate more than 40 breakfast stations provided by community-minded partners and cycling supporters. Because the nature of work and commuting is different now following the pandemic, the 2022 Bike to Work Day committee has modified the breakfast locations to encourage participation from people working from home.
For those folks who prefer later hours, the Bike to Work Day Committee is working with breweries and restaurants to provide after-hours happy hour stations. In partnership with the Colorado Springs Independent (the Business Journal’s sister publication), the largest after-hours cycling party in the region will take place at Music at the Indy, a festival of beer, wine and live music (with bicycle racks for parking, of course).
With around 600 miles of biking infrastructure including trails, bike lanes and bike paths, there are plenty of safe and easy ways to get where you need to go on a bicycle!
Learn more at coloradosprings.gov/biketowork.
— The Bike to Work Committee