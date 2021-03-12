A neighborhood’s quality of life depends as much on what you don’t see as it does on what’s apparent.
For Downtown Colorado Springs, that means things like sidewalks that are free of snow in the winter and clean in the summer. And it’s what you do see — flowers in pots and planters, colorful banners on lampposts, lights and decorations during holiday seasons. And it’s a sense of security from regular, visible patrols.
The owners of businesses and property in a 32-block area of Downtown Colorado Springs formed the Greater Downtown Business Improvement District in 2001.
“The BID was founded because there was a need, not just for supporting Downtown as a whole, but specifically to be aware of cleanliness and safety … in the hub of Colorado Springs’ Downtown,” said Carrie Hibbard Baker, co-owner of Terra Verde and a BID board member.
Part of it, Baker said, “was what Downtown looks like from an outsider’s perspective and what are the things we could do to improve Downtown.”
A business improvement district is an organization formed by private property owners and businesses within a legally constituted district. The members pay a special tax to pay for services to the district.
According to the assessor’s office, there are 18 business improvement districts in El Paso County.
These taxing districts “tend to be, a little more often, in shopping centers that are owned by just one or two developers or property owners,” said Downtown Partnership CEO Susan Edmondson.
“I think the Downtown BID is unique in that it is hundreds of businesses and property owners, which is a very different approach, and truly a pedestrian environment,” Edmondson said. “It exists because it does stuff above and beyond what city government can do — things that come up when you have more people out on the street, like a piece of broken glass that needs tending to right away.”
BID BASICS
The Greater Downtown Business Improvement District extends from East St. Vrain Street southward to East Moreno Avenue. For most of that distance, the irregularly shaped district covers the three blocks between North Cascade Avenue and North Weber Street, but it widens to the west for a few
blocks and contracts at its southern end.
It does not include southwest Downtown, which has its own business improvement district.
The district’s operations are supported by a 5-mill levy on real and personal property. Its 2021 annual budget, submitted to the state in December 2020, projects revenue of $515,858 from the mill levy.
The BID contracts with Robertson’s Landscaping for daily cleaning, seasonal landscaping and maintenance, and holiday décor and installation. The district also works with Mercurial Security Solutions to supplement patrols by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The BID pays the Downtown Partnership to conduct the district’s public space management and for financial, administrative and marketing services.
Members of the district’s board include business owners, office employees and a few residents who live in the district.
“We’re a boots-on-the-ground board,” Baker said. “We’re the people who are seeing what’s happening every single day.”
So in addition to cleaning up broken glass or working with a landscaping company to clear snow, “we work closely with the homeless population and make sure that those people are treated with respect and dignity,” she said. “If somebody is having a problem with another individual, we can point them in the right direction. We’re kind of the liaison between those people.”
Baker said she and other business owners benefit from their association with the Downtown Partnership.
“I think the Downtown Partnership is really supportive of all of the businesses Downtown, and the people are always available to answer questions or troubleshoot or help with the things that we’ve been struggling with during the pandemic,” she said.
Among the solutions they’ve come up with together are the parklets outside Downtown restaurants and closure of Downtown streets in the summer to accommodate diners.
“The Downtown Partnership and the BID board were responsible for taking care of that,” Baker said.
The Downtown Partnership also is an advocate for Downtown businesses during events, which can impact them in varying ways.
“They’re a great liaison between the city government and the businesses downtown,” Baker said.
“When we’re struggling with how to answer questions when metered rates go up, they’ve already done the research and provided great talking points for us,” she said. “And if somebody is concerned with the homeless Downtown, they give us talking points to explain to people how we’re helping the homeless population.”
The Downtown Partnership also provides the BID with research that helps business owners and the district get the most out of their limited marketing budgets.
“They’ve helped provide grants to many of the businesses Downtown, and they’re constantly looking out for everybody,” Baker said.
Because of the relationships that have been created through the BID and the Downtown Partnership, “somebody might call us and say, ‘Hey, there was theft in our store today, so be on the lookout.’”
SPRUCING UP DOWNTOWN
Robertson’s Landscaping is in its second year of working with the BID to provide snow removal in the winter, landscaping in the spring and summer, and general cleanup all year round.
The BID bought a snow removal vehicle last year, but the landscaping company takes over when snow accumulation is greater than 4 inches, said Adam Lakin, project manager and designer for Robertson’s. Even if there’s a lesser amount of snow, the company clears corners and wheelchair-accessible ramps, and applies ice melt.
“We have to provide about a 4-to-5-foot path for the general public,” he said, “and the store owners are responsible from their doors toward where we shoveled or plowed.”
Robertson’s also sets up Christmas trees in pots. After the holiday season, the trees are replaced with artwork — this year, metal blossoms — until it’s time to plant real flowers and grasses in 139 corner planters and 49 pots in late spring.
“We try to keep a cohesive design all the way through,” Lakin said.
Two Robertson’s employees patrol the district seven days a week.
“Every day they walk the beat and pick up gum, cigarette butts, trash and anything else left behind,” Lakin said.
The team starts around 5 a.m. every morning and walks the core of the district. They also patrol the downtown alleyways on a weekly, alternating schedule.
Occasionally they encounter homeless people along the way.
“We do have some troubled people Downtown, but most of them are nice,” Lakin said. If we have issues, we call a contact with the police department. But most of the time, they’re very polite, and when it’s time to get up and move on out, they usually do.”
Besides the Downtown area, Robertson’s provides landscaping services for commercial, residential and military customers, Lakin said.
SAFETY AND SECURITY
Mercurial Security Solutions provides licensed security guards who patrol the Downtown district on foot and bicycle seven days a week.
“We typically have two per day,” said co-owner Brent Modral, who previously served in a specialist unit in the United Kingdom that provided personal protection to members of the British royal family. Besides keeping an eye on things, they respond to calls from business owners.
“That’s one of the reasons we have the bicycles,” Modral said. “That’s because the response time is much quicker.”
While the officers are trained in conflict resolution and carry tools including handcuffs and pepper spray, “we like to say that we’re ambassadors for the city,” he said. “Everything we do is about de-escalation.”
In the five years that his company has been under contract with the BID, “my guys have only ever had to make a physical intervention one time,” Modral said. That was a disturbance that led to the apprehension of a person “who was clearly high on some sort of narcotic. He was trying to fight members of the public.”
It’s much more routine for the officers to give out maps, directions and the business cards they collect when they interact regularly with business owners.
According to the Downtown Partnership’s 2020 annual report, the security officers patrolled 5,993 miles and assisted the public with questions 1,512 times during the year.
The officers do interact on a daily basis with what Modral calls the urban transient population. The interactions sometimes can be unpleasant, but more often, “we are a resource for the homeless population,” he said.
The officers carry medical kits for minor injuries and literature that guides homeless people to resources.
“We have a resident population who we know personally,” he said. While last year was different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “typically, once the weather starts to get better, we do get a large influx of transients coming through town. … We do get calls from store owners if certain individuals are being belligerent or loud, so there is an impact. I’m not going to say that there’s not, but it’s really difficult to gauge, because every day is different.”
Modral said his company, which provides risk management, crisis management, security assessments and planning, and executive protection for corporate clients in Colorado Springs, Boulder and the Denver metro area, will also be providing security services for the Southwest Business Improvement District, which includes the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame.
“My philosophy on security is basically, it’s safety first, then security,” he said. “So we’re there for the safety of Downtown.”