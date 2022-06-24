Bakery
Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery
Stephen Boonzaaijer comes from a family of bakers. Karel Hendrick Boonzaaijer I, his son Karel Hendrick II and Stephen’s father Karel Hendrick III all established bakeries. It was 1999 when Stephen, armed with a formal pastry education and several bakery apprenticeships, took the plunge and opened up his own. (Before, he had worked at The Broadmoor as a demi-chef and at Cunningham’s Market as a pastry chef.)
Twenty-three years later, Stephen’s Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery is a local favorite, known for quality and service. Everything is baked in house at the family-run shop on East Fillmore Street — from wedding cakes to artisan breads to pastries and pies.
dutchpastry.com | 719-264-0177
Silver: Nightingale Bakery
nightingalebread.com | 719-465-1856
Bronze: Wimberger’s Old World Bakery & Delicatessen (tie)
wimbergers.com | 719-634-6313
Bronze: The French Kitchen (tie)
tfkcc.com | 719-528-6295
Breakfast Restaurant
Urban Egg
Whether it’s the biscuits and gravy, blue corn huevos rancheros, or the chicken and waffle benedict topped with a bacon jam, there’s a morning wake-up for everyone at Urban Egg.
General Manager Brad Gartner says flavor and food quality set Urban Egg apart. “We use locally-sourced products and prepare them into delicious and presentable dishes,” he said. “We strive every day to become America’s best breakfast. We’re trying to spread that motto across the country. We’re steadfast in that goal.”
Skilled, friendly staff are also critical to the restaurant’s success. “We’re picky with who we bring in here to put in front of our guests,” Gartner said. “We want only the best people who are going to deliver that extraordinary service.”
urbaneggeatery.com | 719-471-2311
Silver: Wade’s Café
wades-cafe.com | 719-596-8122
Bronze: Omelette Parlor (tie)
omeletteparlorcs.com | 719-633-7770
Bronze: Susie’s Westside Café (tie)
susieswestsidecafe.com| 719-442-0090
Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash prioritizes environmentally sensitive cleaning — its reclaim system recycles water, so a wash takes just 8-10 gallons of water. It also uses environmentally friendly shampoos that are biodegradable and non-corrosive but still make vehicles shine, and a brushless wash system that’s gentle on paint. Quick Quack offers membership plans for unlimited washes, and a Clean Car Guarantee — “If you’re not 100% satisfied,” the website says, “we’ll rewash your car on the spot.”
dontdrivedirty.com | 719-204-3726
Silver: Mister Car Wash (tie)
mistercarwash.com | 719-266-0169
Silver: Water Works Car Wash (tie)
waterworkscarwashes.com | 719-596-3298
Bronze: Northgate Carwash (tie)
freedomexpresswash.com | 719-377-4638
Bronze: Carlo Carwash (tie)
carlocarwash.com | 719-375-5022
Boss
Susan McIntyre, PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers (tie)
Susan McIntyre grew up in the Midwest on a farm; this is where her love and respect for animals originated.
Before opening PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers, McIntyre spent years working in retail stores. “I was actually managing a grocery store out east and came across this giant banner in a museum,” she said. “It was a quote by Mark Twain that said — I’ll paraphrase — ‘In 20 years, you will regret what you didn’t do more than you regret what you did do.’
“At the time, I was a freshly retired alcoholic,” McIntyre said. “A person who has been drinking for a very long time has a lot of regrets. … I already quit drinking and working retail … but it wasn’t enough. I love plants and animals. So I held my nose and jumped in.”
Today, McIntyre can say her work is her passion. PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers, founded in 1997, offers animal education and customized pet sitting and dog walking services, including 15-minute visits, overnight stays and medication administration. But PlayTime is not a solo endeavor — McIntyre says the organization’s success wouldn’t be possible without the support of a loyal team and loyal clients.
“I don’t think [this nomination] is a reflection of just me,” she said. “It’s a reflection of my whole team. We support each other. We help each other out.”
playtimepetsitters.com | 719-475-7297
Andrew Wentworth, Lando Excavation (tie)
Andrew Wentworth found himself frustrated with the big excavation company where he’d been working for over a decade. “I just felt like I was a number,” he said. “We weren’t really appreciated as employees, and I thought I could do it a little bit better.”
In 2019, Wentworth founded Lando Excavation. “Long story short, I just kind of took a leap of faith,” he said. Today, Lando Excavation is licensed with the city for street excavation and concrete construction; the team does both commercial and residential work, but its specialty is sewer and water line replacement and repair. Wentworth’s company has doubled in size each year and now runs two full crews (he’s considering bringing on a third).
Wentworth attributes the success of his company to the people he works with. “We’re firm believers that the guy at the bottom — who’s 18 years old and never done a day of construction in his life, running a shovel — is just as essential to this as I am,” Wentworth said. “We were founded on that belief and really do believe that from the bottom to the top, we’re all equal and everybody kind of has a say in what happens here.”
landoexcavation.com | 719-888-0661
Silver: Matt Rogers, All Seasons, LLC
propertymanagementincoloradosprings.com | 719-632-3368
Bronze: Reanna Werner, HR Branches
hrbranches.com | 719-244-9640
Dog Walker
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers is a multiple award winner. See above.
playtimepetsitters.com | 719-475-7297
PET SERVICES
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers is a multiple award winner. See above.
Silver: Wag N’ Wash
wagnwash.com/colorado-springs | 719-457-9274
Bronze: Who Let The Dogs Out Pet Grooming
facebook.com/WLTDOPG | 719-634-0565
PET SITTER
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers is a multiple award winner. See above.
playtimepetsitters.com | 719-475-7297
Silver: Lucky Dog
bealuckydog.com | 719-599-9663
Private Sector Employer
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers
PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers is a multiple award winner. See above.
playtimepetsitters.com | 719-475-7297
Silver: Classic Homes
classichomes.com | 719-888-3363
Bronze: Pickle Prosthetics (tie)
pickledental.com | 719-599-0670
Bronze: HR Branches (tie)
hrbranches.com | 719-244-9640
Food Truck
Lucy I’m Home
Eight years ago, Hector Diaz decided to launch a food truck featuring the Cuban cuisine of his homeland: “Lucy, I’m Home” was named as an homage to Desi Arnaz (who hailed from Cuba) and his famous recurring line from the seminal TV sitcom “I Love Lucy.”
“It was just going to be a fun thing,” Diaz said, “but it has kind of taken on a life of its own.
“We started with just a truck, but now we also have a takeout spot at 390 N. Circle Drive. The Cuban sandwich is our best seller,” Diaz said, but other favorites are the empanadas, lechon asado (roasted pork) and picadillo plates (Cuban beef hash) and yucca fries. It’s a family business as well, as Diaz’s two daughters and son work there. He still recalls the early days of the launch in 2016. “When we started there were maybe 20 trucks here — now there’s over three hundred,” Diaz said, “so hey, we’ve managed to survive.”
facebook.com/lucyimhomefoodtruck | 719-632-0052
Silver: High Grade Foods
highgradefoods.com | 719-602-5588
Bronze: Go Fish (tie)
gofishfoodtruck.com | 719-494-3218
Bronze: Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap (tie)
thelobstahtrap.com | 719-424-7645
Health and Fitness Center
VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa
VillaSport has more going on than your typical gym. On the list: Pilates, personal training, small group training, cardio and strength, yoga, Aqua Zumba, Barre, Les Mills BodyJam, group cycle and aqua training. There’s a full service spa (with private spa parties and couples’ packages), and basketball and soccer leagues.
VillaKids — a separate and secure 12,000 square foot club inside VillaSport — serves members’ children aged 6 weeks to 12 years, with art and activities studios, indoor climbing, outdoor playgrounds, basketball and games. Summer Camps and Parents’ Night Out childcare are also available. Family events include “not-too-spooky” Halloween celebrations, Breakfast with Santa, and summer pool parties.
“VillaSport is much more than a fitness club. … We have the latest state-of-the-art equipment and classes in a remarkable resort-like campus,” VillaSport’s website says. “Our promise is to make VillaSport your home away from home.”
villasport.com/Colorado-Springs | 719-522-1221
Silver: Vasa Fitness (tie)
vasafitness.com | 719-630-8272
Silver: Orangetheory Fitness (tie)
orangetheory.com | 719-204-4442
Silver: 24 Hour Fitness (tie)
24hourfitness.com | 719-633-2442
Happy Hour
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Fuzzy’s is proof that chain restaurants can be great too. Fuzzy’s started in Texas in 2003, and now has around 150 restaurants nationwide, including four in the Springs (East Cheyenne Road, Interquest Parkway, Dublin Boulevard and North Chestnut Street).
While Fuzzy’s is best known for tacos, they also boast a great happy hour. “People go to Fuzzy’s because our atmosphere is awesome and we have a great variety of drinks to choose from,” says General Manager Gary Ripka. “Our margaritas are badass!” The chain offers an impressive selection of margaritas and beeritas, from the Original FuzzyRita (frozen with a Coronita) to the Walk of Shameson (with Jameson whiskey) to the Skinny Marg (for more health-conscious drinkers), there’s no shortage of drink options here.
Silver: Rasta Pasta
realrastapasta.com | 719-481-6888
Bronze: View House
viewhouse.com | 719-394-4137
Home Improvement
Lowe’s
Lowe’s began as a small-town hardware store in North Carolina and has grown to one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. Along with tools, hardware, outdoor living, major appliances, paint, plant and plumbing needs, Lowe’s has a huge array of products for improving home accessibility, along with storage and organization solutions and smart home devices. Pros and beginners alike can ask the red-vested Lowe’s staff for advice on any project, and the home improvement giant offers free Lowe’s Workshops — via in-store events, livestreams and on-demand content. For those who don’t want to DIY, Lowe’s Home Services include flooring, fencing, countertops, and installation of appliances, windows and doors.
lowes.com | 800-445-6937
HR Firm
Vida HR
What separates Vida HR from other companies, Regina Dyerly says, is a hands-on approach to business.
“We actually do the work and we help with counseling and provide strategic initiatives for companies,” she said. “Our expert staff is great and we go onsite to these different businesses to make sure we assist as best we can.”
Dylerly is chief operating officer for Vida HR, which was established in 2015.
Besides human resources expertise, Vida HR also provides payroll assistance, and talent optimization tools that provide data to boost employee engagement, make better hires, and improve work relationships.
Dyerly said she’s grateful for the acknowledgement of the firm’s work.
“We’re happy for the recognition of what we’re doing,” Dyerly said, “and so happy that our clients have voted for us.”
vidahr.com | 719-623-5005
Silver: HR Branches
hrbranches.com | 719-244-9640
Bronze: ERC
erccolorado.com| 719-448-9009
Landscaping Service
Timberline Landscaping
Timberline Landscaping is designated as a Landscape Industry Accredited Company by the National Association of Landscape Professionals, and has more than 20 industry-certified technicians. “We actually have the most landscape industry certified technicians on a single staff in the country,” said Stephanie Early, chief strategy officer, “so we’re among the most certified, knowledgeable staff in the nation.
“People know that when they come to Timberline, they’re getting expert advice and an absolute quality installed product.”
In business for four decades, the locally-owned company provides residential and commercial landscaping services including design and installation, as well as property maintenance, Early said. Timberline also offers tree care and landscape lighting, and during the winter season, creates professional holiday light displays and does snow removal.
Timberline has been recognized by the NALP for its landscaping work and renovations at some of Colorado Springs’ most notable tourist destinations, including The Broadmoor , the Manitou Incline and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, Early said.
timberlinelandscaping.com | 719-638-1000
Silver: Colorado Stoneworks Landscaping
springslandscaping.com | 719-538-6016
Bronze: Personal Touch Landscape & Gardening
ptfinegardens.com | 719-632-7742
Local Tradition
Territory Days
Territory Days, the traditional Memorial Day weekend celebration of the Wild West, returned to Old Colorado City May 28-30 after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.
“We had great turnout,” said Jim Wear, president of Pro Promotions, which produces the event. “We had lots of feedback from vendors that they had record sales.”
Wear can’t calculate how many people attended the street festival this year, since it’s a free event without a gate, but said onsite ATM machines dispensed more than $300,000 — “more than any year since we’ve been running it,” Wear said.
Wear figures that gross receipts topped $1 million, and that local Old Colorado City merchants took in a good share as well.
All of that “validates the economic driver that this event generates,” Wear said, “and it also shows that, even with two years of cancellation, the event is very viable.”
Like its predecessors, this year’s Territory Days treated attendees to live music, gold panning, Native American dancers, blacksmithing displays, hot food, cold beer and more.
shopoldcoloradocity.com/territory-days | 719-487-8005
Silver: Pikes Peak New Year’s Fireworks
Bronze: Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
pikespeakorbust.com | 719-635-8881
Moving Company
Two Men and a Truck
Two Men and a Truck receives many five-star customer reviews for professionalism, courtesy and making the experience of moving as stress-free as possible.
“We really believe in taking great care of our customers before and after the move,” said Eric St. Pierre, who co-founded the company 27 years ago with his partner, Jeff Walker. The two started with one truck, and now the business has grown to 31 trucks and about 90 employees, serving customers from Colorado Springs to Pueblo.
Every manager and employee completes an extensive in-house training program and is taught to act upon the company’s Grandma Rule — “to treat every customer the way you would want your grandma to be treated,” St. Pierre said.
“We also like to be involved in the community,” he said. The company sponsors events like Movers for Moms, which provides items in several dropoff locations for mothers in disadvantaged situations; Truckload of Warmth, which collects jackets for homeless individuals; and Movers for Meals, which collects and distributes food items for people in need.
twomenandatruck.com | 719-368-4805
Silver: Little Red Wagon
littleredwagonmoving.com | 719-499-6285
Bronze: Johnson Storage & Moving (tie)
johnsonstorage.com | 800-289-6683
Bronze: Arrow Moving & Storage (tie)
arrowmoving.net | 719-573-3460
Neighborhood
Flying Horse
Since construction on homes began in 2005, Flying Horse has emerged as one of Colorado Spring’s most desirable neighborhoods. The community is more like a collective of twelve neighborhoods (The Villages), where life revolves around The Club at Flying Horse and its opulent Tuscan-style architecture.
This 1,500-acre planned community in Northgate boasts some of the best views in town of the southern Front Range. With a full-service spa, multiple parks, guest lodges, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, shopping centers, an Olympic-size pool and the prestigious and award-winning Discovery Canyon Campus K-12 school, the serene luxury living community has just about every amenity you could want. It’s also advantageously placed at only a 15-minute drive from Downtown Colorado Springs and roughly 45 minutes to Denver.
flyinghorsecolorado.com | 719-722-3865
Silver: Old Colorado City
shopoldcoloradocity.com | 719-344-8537
Bronze: Sanctuary Pointe
facebook.com/sanctuarypointecolorado | 719-592-9333
Networker
Peter Husak (tie)
Although he’s got company this year (via a tie for first place), Peter Husak is getting pretty darn comfortable as the Business Journal’s number one networker in Colorado Springs.
The CEO of local office furniture company OfficeScapes and author of New Best Friends: Playground Strategies for Market Dominance, Husak has propelled the once-obscure company into the position of a market leader.
At the same time, the Colorado College graduate is a permanent fixture of the Springs’ business/fundraising and civic circles.
“Peter is involved in everything,” said former city councilor Tim Leigh. “He’s in a lot of groups, and he adds value to all of them. Value-adding gives him credibility and allows him to expand his influence seemingly effortlessly.”
officescapes.com | 303-574-1115
Frank Sinclair (tie)
Frank Sinclair is a business strategist and life coach, radio host, community leader, keynote and inspirational speaker and “Chief Encouragement Officer” at Dream Again, LLC — and he takes networking seriously.
“I am blessed to live in Colorado Springs, a city that is head and shoulders above others in business environment and opportunity,” Sinclair said. “We are a relational culture — not a transactional one — and we recognize people as our greatest asset. Networking opportunities abound in our region, and I consider it a moral responsibility to connect people to the places that bring them value.
“We need businesses to be successful in our region — and the best way to assure that is to properly connect them to other businesses.”
dreamagainllc.com | 719-460-2453
Silver: Taa Dixon
720media | 719-963-4198
Nonprofit Event
Happy Cats Haven Event
Happy Cats Haven — a nonprofit cat and kitten rescue and adoption center — puts on a range of events each year to support their organization. With their feline-centered mission comes, naturally, the opportunity for adorable themed events.
There’s Happy Cats Haven’s signature event, “The Acatemy Awards,” an annual gala and online silent auction. At “Meowmaste: Kitten Yoga,” yogis can practice alongside kittens. Parents can participate with their kids in the free “Purr Me A Story” program in collaboration with the library district, where kids are encouraged to to read aloud and interact with the cats. These events help support Happy Cats Haven’s work as a socially conscious (no-kill, fear-free) shelter.
Volunteering at Happy Cats Haven is also a way to give back — in the form of “kitty therapy,” said Sara Ferguson, executive director of the cat rescue and rehabilitation organization in Manitou Springs.
“The volunteers get just as much from the cats as they give,” Ferguson said. “It is a really safe haven for our volunteers to come, as well as for the cats to be there, and everybody enjoys soaking up all that love.”
As community kitties’ needs increase, Happy Cats will take as many volunteers and hours as they can get. “They really are the lifeblood of our organization,” Ferguson said.
happycatshaven.org | 719-362-4600
Silver: Ronald McDonald House Golf Tournament
rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/golf-landing-page
Bronze: Fur Ball (tie)
hsppr.org | 719-473-1741
Bronze: StableStrides’ Miracles in Motion (tie)
stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion | 719-495-3908
Place to Volunteer
Happy Cats Haven
Volunteering at Happy Cats Haven is service that gives back — in the form of “kitty therapy,” said Sara Ferguson, executive director of the cat rescue and rehabilitation organization in Manitou Springs.
“The volunteers get just as much from the cats as they give,” Ferguson said. “It is a really safe haven for our volunteers to come, as well as for the cats to be there, and everybody enjoys soaking up all that love.”
The main role of Happy Cats’ volunteers — there are close to 100 regulars — is to socialize with the cats and repair their relationships with humans. Most of the rescued animals were surrendered, lost or abandoned, she said.
A smaller number of Happy Cats were abused or neglected, and it takes time and training for them to return to loving behavior and be ready for adoption, Ferguson said.
The pandemic also caused an uptick in homeless cats and kittens in the Pikes Peak region, she said, as veterinary services that spay and neuter the animals were “non-essential” services during 2020. Since then, Ferguson estimates at least five more generations of cats have been born into the community, and Happy Cats and other rescues have been busy responding to trap, spay and neuter requests.
As community kitties’ needs increase, Happy Cats will take as many volunteers and hours as they can get. “They really are the lifeblood of our organization,” Ferguson said.
happycatshaven.org | 719-362-4600
Silver: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
hsppr.org | 719-473-1741
Bronze: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado
rmhcsoutherncolorado.org | 719-471-1814
Office Cleaning
JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado
JAN-PRO, an international janitorial services franchise that has been operating in Colorado Springs since 2007, offers top-rated commercial cleaning for businesses, schools and restaurants. The company also services the Switchbacks FC Stadium at Weidner Field, explained CFO Erin Posch.
But JAN-PRO’s biggest draw, Posch said, is its franchise opportunities for prospective owners who want to start their own janitorial services. JAN-PRO offers ownership plans, which include a training program and coaching from industry experts, according to the company’s franchising website.
JAN-PRO franchisees are also set up with customers, and billing is handled by the regional franchise development office, Posch told the Business Journal.
“We take a lot of the biggest headaches off of their plate,” he said. “It really lets them focus on doing the work and doing that well, rather than having to get bogged down in the tedium of business operations.”
jan-prosoutherncolorado.com | 719-264-1117
Silver: Environment Control
environmentcontrol.com | 719-574-1512
Place to Take the Family
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Many worlds come together at the award-winning Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Visitors can hand feed giraffes, watch the antics of monkeys in Primate World and see grizzly bears fishing for trout in the Rocky Mountain Wild area. These are among the many attractions at zoo, which was recognized this year as the No. 3 best zoo in North America in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards. Rocky Mountain Wild, which includes a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, as well as lynx, moose, porcupines, a bald eagle, mountain lions and river otters, also won recognition as the No. 2 best zoo exhibit in North America.
The zoo’s 146 picturesque acres are home to animals of every variety in exhibits that mirror their natural habitats. Founded in 1926 by Spencer Penrose, philanthropist and developer of The Broadmoor, the zoo encourages active participation and strives to encourage appreciation and respect for all living things.
“Our hope is that this appreciation will inspire guests to make a difference in the natural world,” the zoo’s website says.
cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925
Silver: Garden of the Gods
gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666
Bronze: Top Golf
topgolf.com | 719-653-0857
Private Members Club
The Club at Flying Horse
The Club at Flying Horse isn’t just for golfers (though, yes, it’s known for its private 18-hole golf courses, one designed by golfer Tom Weiskopf and the other by golf course architect Phil Smith). The property also has a spa, clubhouse, steakhouse — and some really excellent views.
“Our team is committed to creating an exceptional experience for our members and guests, and we’re excited to receive this recognition from the community. …,” said General Manager Wendy McHenry, who has been with the company since its inception in 2004. “One of the things that I think sets us apart is that we strive, every day, to create a welcoming experience to whoever comes to our property, whether that be someone who is staying in the lodge or a member.”
flyinghorseclub.com | 719-494-1222
Silver: Garden of the Gods Club
gardenofthegodsresort.com | 800-923-8838
Bronze: Kissing Camels
gardenofthegodsresort.com | 800-923-8838
Restaurant/Bar
The Steakhouse at Flying Horse
The Steakhouse at Flying Horse, outfitted with an in-house butcher shop, is known for its steaks and chops. But with menu items like blistered shishitos, butternut ravioli and grilled mahi mahi, there’s truly something for everyone. “You just can’t go wrong,” says General Manager Wendy McHenry. “There are so many choices.”
The Steakhouse at Flying Horse is a three-time winner of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and has been recognized by the 2022 OpenTable Diners’ Choice awards. The restaurant is equally committed to health and safety, with HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and 5-star safety (an El Paso County program) certifications.
flyinghorsesteakhouse.com | 719-487-2635
Silver: Edelweiss
edelweissrest.com | 719-633-2220
Bronze: Margarita at Pine Creek
margaritaatpinecreek.com | 719-598-8667
Business Lunch
Garden of the Gods Market and Café
The team at Garden of the Gods Market and Café gets constant praise that they’re doing things right. Guests bring their out-of-town visitors, and some leave their business cards at tables for servers and tell them, “If you’re ever looking for a job, reach out,” said Melissa Svenby, chief operating officer of Altitude Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the market and café. Svenby said it’s a testament to both the quality of the food, and hospitality of the staff.
Garden of the Gods Market and Café’s recent move from Old Colorado City to S. Tejon St. puts it in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs’ business community, which “has proved to be great for us,” Svenby said.
Menu options range from the classics — like prime NY strip steak and eggs or Lox bagel (Altitude’s founder and manager Mitch Yellen grew up in New York) — to the creative and colorful, like the Shrimp Louie and honey almond salads. Salads are also available to-go in the café’s cooler, and fresh-baked pastries are delivered to the café daily.
“We’re very committed — even sometimes to a fault, above profits — to putting the best quality food on the plate, and making things from scratch,” Yellen said.
godsmarketandcafe.com | 719-471-2799
Silver: MacKenzie’s Chop House
mackenzieschophouse.com | 719-635-3536
Bronze: Marigold Café & Bakery
marigoldcafeandbakery.com | 719-599-4776
Place to Work
Classic Homes
With 180 employees, Classic Homes is the largest homebuilder and land developer in the Pikes Peak region — and the company knows keeping those employees happy is key to its progress.
“We are proud of our company culture and truly feel that it is a significant driver in Classic’s success,” CEO Doug Stimple said. “At its core, Classic Homes is a family-oriented business where we strive to empower our team members to do the right thing in the eyes of our customers, trade partners and family members.”
Established in 1989, Classic Homes has built more than 15,000 homes in more than 100 communities in the region. Among its award-winning neighborhoods are Sanctuary Pointe and Jackson Creek North in Monument, and Flying Horse, Wolf Ranch, Pathways, Greenways and Hannah Ridge in Colorado Springs.
“Receiving an honor such as this recognition is feedback that validates and uplifts our entire team,” Stimple said. “From an ownership perspective, it affirms on a grand scale that our employees believe in our mission statement of ‘Sustained Excellence.’”
classichomes.com | 719-592-9333
Silver: Griffis/Blessing Inc.
griffisblessing.com | 888‑520‑1234
Bronze: The Independence Center
theindependencecenter.org | 719-471-8181
Subcontractor
Lando Excavation
Lando Excavation has around 15 employees running two different crews, one commercially and one residentially, according to Chelsea Wentworth, office manager.
Each crew member was chosen based not only on experience, but on their commitment to embracing the company’s mission to provide “consistent, reliable and outstanding customer service based on open communication, fair and honest pricing, and delivering the highest level of quality and safety,” according to the company’s website.
The crew has a combined total of over 80 years of excavation experience, the website reads.
Wentworth believes what appealed to readers is that the company is “dependable, we have honest pricing, our commitment to quality and constantly delivering on our commitment.”
She said the company also performs community service locally, donating labor to help out around town.
landoexcavation.com | 719-888-0661
Silver: AdvantEdge Drywall
advantedgedrywall.com | 719-433-7330
Bronze: Binstock Renovations
binstockrenovations.com | 719-210-3343
Urban Redevelopment Project
Marriott SpringHill Suites and Element by Westin Downtown
After overcoming COVID-related setbacks, the dual-branded Marriott SpringHill Suites and Element by Westin hotel at 402 S. Tejon St opened last month, a project that Managing Partner Jim DiBiase said wouldn’t have been feasible without support from the city’s Urban Renewal Authority.
The project transformed four blighted Downtown properties near South Tejon and East Costilla streets into a $90 million amenity-rich hotel, two restaurants and a 216-space underground parking garage.
The development team, which DiBiase was a part of, used the CSURA’s tax increment financing to pledge against conventional loans.
The space of former offices and an abandoned car maintenance shop — which DiBiase estimated employed maybe 10 people, in total — will now employ 150 hospitality workers, including 12 refugees from Afghanistan.
“This hotel, depending on how busy we are, [will generate] $25 million to $30 million a year in positive economic impact for the community,” DiBiase said. “At the height of the construction, probably the last 14 months, on any given day we had 240 to 250 construction workers here.”
It was all about “getting rid of blight in the neighborhood and creating economic vitality and jobs,” he added.
springhillsuites.marriott.com | 719-900-1801
Silver: South Nevada Urban Renewal
csura.org | 719-385-5714
Best Spa/Salon
The Spa at Flying Horse
“A lot of people will spend the entire day here,” said Tracey McGilvray, spa director for The Spa at Flying Horse — and it’s easy to see why.
Of the club’s seven treatment rooms, one is a “couples’ room” featuring a unique hot tub, where guests can order charcuterie plates and bottles of wine or champagne after their massages — or during their tub session.
The club’s two body treatment rooms feature Swiss showers, a hydromassage therapy with 12 showerheads. And while the spa’s various methods of massage are generally the most popular service, its Bliss Body Treatment of Himalayan salt and CBD-infused coffee is starting to give that some competition.
Monthly specials are also on offer. “In June we will have a dad’s package. … Last month we had a Mother’s Day package. We always have a body scrub, a seasonal facial, and a monthly or quarterly pedicure,” McGilvray said.
Another thing that sets Flying Horse apart is the menu tailored for teens and children, which consists of massage facials, makeup application, and even a mani-pedi service for kids under 8 (who must be accompanied by a parent).
This is a private club, but the steakhouse and spa are open to the public — so spa patrons can also use the club locker rooms, steam room and indoor hot tubs.
flyinghorseclub.com | 719-494-1222
Silver: A Total New You Salon & Medical Spa
atnysalon.com | 719-528-8511
Bronze: Mateo’s Salon & Day Spa
mateosdayspa.com | 719-266-9295
Workforce Development
Pikes Peak Workforce Center
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has a major economic impact in Southern Colorado by linking businesses with work-ready job seekers, job training and employer-driven services.
“The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is a vital part of our regional economy in Colorado,” Communications Manager Becca Tonn said. “Each year, we connect more than 2,000 local businesses with thousands of talented job seekers. In addition, we are able to offer funding for companies to upskill, reskill or next-skill their current employees.
“We are proud that the return on investment from our $5 million in federal funding is about $42 million annually, with an economic impact of $35 million in El Paso and Teller counties.”
PPWFC’s individual clients range from entry-level to professional, including youth, adults, people returning to the workforce, veterans and those with barriers to employment. PPWFC serves them with training and employment opportunities that include career planning and transition, financial assistance and industry-specific hiring events, job fairs and online listings.
ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700
Silver: Express Employment Professionals (tie)
expresspros.com | 719-266-9980
Silver: Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC (tie)
coloradospringschamberedc.com | 719-471-8183