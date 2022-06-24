Bed and Breakfast
Old Town Guesthouse
For 25 years, Old Town Guesthouse has been providing unique, upscale accommodations in Old Colorado City. Welcoming about 3,500 guests a year, owner David Wolinski says it’s a favorite spot for honeymoons, anniversaries, birthdays and events. Four of the Guesthouse’s top floor rooms feature private balconies with individual hot tubs, he said, noting the getaway spot also gets “rave reviews” for its breakfast presentation.
“Some people have called us the ‘mini-Broadmoor,’” Wolinski said. “I don’t know why — we don’t have a golf course or a swimming pool. But we do have good customer service. We take care of the folks.”
oldtown-guesthouse.com | 719-632-9194
Silver: Black Forest Lodge
blackforestlodge.com| 909-866-2166
Bronze: Rocky Mountain Lodge and Tea Room (tie)
rockymountainlodge.com | 719-684-2521
Bronze: Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn (tie)
holdenhouse.com | 719-471-3980
Catering Company
Picnic Basket Catering Collective
The Picnic Basket Catering Collective offers full-service catering throughout Colorado, though its specialty is serving Southern Colorado and Front Range.
The Collective encompasses three divisions: Picnic Basket, its corporate arm; Cravings, a five-star upscale approach to catering; and Buffalo Gals, the barbecue division.
“We have these beautiful grills that were built [for us] and we’re able to really go all over the state and cook fresh on-site for clients,” co-founder and co-owner Michelle Talarico said.
She says the Collective’s consistency, high quality food and customer service are key to its appeal.
“We consider it a huge honor that some of the weddings we did 25 years ago, we’re now doing weddings for those people’s children,” Talarico said. “It’s quite a full-circle moment when you can be a part of a community that’s growing and be a part of a business that’s been around for 30 years and still have the support
of the community.”
pbcatering.com | 719-635-0200
Silver: Marigold Café & Bakery
marigoldcafeandbakery.com | 719-599-4776
Bronze: Garden of the Gods Catering and Events
godscateringandevents.com | 719-471-3663
Golf Course
The Club at Flying Horse
Flying Horse is a country club that includes, among its other facilities, a swimming pool, clubhouse, private dining spaces and two 18-hole championship golf courses, one of which opened for its full first season last year, according to General Manager Wendy McHenry.
Both golf courses offer unique experiences, she said, with one featuring a wide-open view of the fairways while the other is laid out among the trees.
“They’re just both an amazing golf experience,” she said.
McHenry said the golf courses are blessed with exceptional, local leadership, and their employees’ commitment to excellence sets them apart.
“We’re just really proud of our team and the community we serve,” she said.
flyinghorseclub.com | 719-494-1222
Silver: Patty Jewett Golf Course
pattyjewettgolfshop.com | 719-385-6963
Bronze: The Broadmoor Golf Club
broadmoor.com/activities/golf | 844-602-3343
Hotel
The Lodge at Flying Horse
The Flying Horse is a private country club that includes 48 guest rooms. According to General Manager Wendy McHenry, an expansion expected to open later this fall will bring The Lodge at Flying Horse to 102 guest rooms, including a combination of suites and villas. Flying Horse also offers a steakhouse, athletic club and meeting space.
McHenry said Lodge guests are treated like family. Because it’s a smaller property, guests don’t get “lost in the mix,” she said.
The conference and meeting facilities were designed as an all-inclusive experience for both the attendees and the planners, McHenry said. They offer a package that includes the meeting space, guest rooms, meals and more. Exceptional management and employees set The Lodge at Flying Horse apart, McHenry said. “Yes, we have fabulous facilities,” she said, “but at the end of the day, it’s really about our people.”
lodgeatflyinghorse.com| 844-768-2684
Silver: The Broadmoor
broadmoor.com | 855-634-7711
Bronze: Kinship Landing
kinshiplanding.com | 719-203-9309
Conference and Meeting Facility
The Lodge at Flying Horse
lodgeatflyinghorse.com | 844-768-2684
Silver: The Pinery at the Hill
thepinery.com | 719-634-7772
Bronze: The Broadmoor
broadmoor.com | 844-602-3343
Museum & Art Gallery
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
The Fine Arts Center is a 132,286-square-foot facility, home to temporary exhibitions, permanent collections and other art events.
Notable exhibits from the last year include photography by Brett Weston, works by Peruvian-American artist Kukuli Velarde, and Apariciones/Apparitions by Carolina Caycedo, which was screened as part of the FAC’s video series.
“I’m thrilled that the FAC’s program is resonating with our community,” said Michael Christiano, the visual arts and museum director. “That’s really important to me. I believe that the museum can be a space of community building for both our campus community and our broader community here in Colorado Springs, and we’re very eager to continue building a program that engages with the broad and diverse interests of the public.”
While tickets are usually required for admission, the second Saturday and third Friday of each month are free for everyone.
fac.coloradocollege.edu | 719-634-5581
Silver: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
cspm.org | 719-385-5990
Bronze: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
usopm.org | 719-497-1234
Tourist Attraction
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925
Silver: Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (tie)
coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-americas-mountain | 719-385-7325
Silver: Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center (tie)
gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666
Bronze: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
usopm.org | 719-497-1234