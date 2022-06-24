Commercial Property Management
Billed as “Colorado’s headquarters for commercial and multifamily property management,” Griffis/Blessing manages more than 12 million square feet of office, retail, medical and industrial space. It’s also a major management company for medical facilities, including surgery centers, radiology practices, urgent cares and medical groups. Founded in 1985 by Ian Griffis and Buck Blessing, the company now boasts more than 300 employees and covers the Springs, Denver, Pueblo, and Overland Park, Kansas. On the residential side, Griffis/Blessing manages 60-plus apartment communities, totaling 9,000 apartment units. As well as property management, the company’s residential services include repositioning, due diligence and takeovers, staffing and training, marketing, and new construction and lease-ups. “We have been integral in the development and lease up of over 20 communities since 2005,” Griffis/Blessing’s website states, “which have broken local records for shortest lease up times in the Colorado Springs market.”
Silver: Olive Real Estate Management Services
Bronze: CBRE
Apartment Complex
Enchanted Springs
Located in northeastern Colorado Springs, Enchanted Springs offers modern, stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, stylish hardwood-like flooring, high-end designer fixtures, pendant lighting in kitchens, a washer and dryer, tile flooring in the bathroom, walk-in closets and an electric fireplace. Select apartments also have a kitchen island, garage parking and balcony or patio.
The complex is walking distance to First & Main Town Center, which has shopping, dining and entertainment options. Tenants also have access to a host of amenities including a private plunge pool, outdoor hot tub, clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, onsite business center and poolside grilling. The complex is pet friendly.
Enchanted Springs takes green initiatives and is LEED Silver certified. The complex offers energy-efficient appliances, onsite recycling and electric vehicle charging stations. The smoke-free community is walking distance to public transportation.
Silver: 333 Eco Apartments
Bronze: The Mae on Cascade
Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
Olive Real Estate Group, Inc.
Olive Real Estate Group is the largest full service commercial real estate firm in Southern Colorado. Established in 1976, the group handles leasing and sales, occupancy transactions, disposition, financing, asset and property management, construction and project management, facilities management, and REO and receivership services. Olive Real Estate Group streamlines the overall development process for clients, offering risk assessment, site selection, design, construction management and budget review. Previous development credits include the University Village retail center, Colorado Springs Tech Center in Rockrimmon, Lake Pointe medical building, and Cygnet Heights industrial building. In property management, the firm prioritizes sustainability, partnering with the Sustainability Dashboard help clients track progress on savings and benefits while making the “changes necessary to have a strong sustainable building with the savings of lower energy, water and related environmental costs.”
Silver: CBRE
Bronze: Hoff & Leigh Colorado Springs
Mortgage Lender
PenTrust Mortgage Group
PenTrust Mortgage Group prides itself on “creating a smooth experience” for clients, helping them navigate the loan process with thoughtful, expert guidance. Working with borrowers, builders and Realtors, the team promises a stress-free process with personal attention — no intermediaries, outsourcing or automated call centers. PenTrust offers experts for conventional loans, FHA loans and “jumbo home financing” that allows buyers to buy outside of standard conventional loan limits. The group shares its philosophy on its website: “We are people-focused, reinventing the home loan experience by understanding the client’s unique needs, earning their trust and doing the right thing.”
Silver: Ent Credit Union
Bronze: Bank of Colorado - Mortgage Division
Residential Property Management Company
Griffis/Blessing, Inc.
Silver: All Seasons, LLC
Bronze: Weidner Apartment Homes
Residential Real Estate Brokerage
The Platinum Group
Established in 2005, The Platinum Group is the city’s No. 1 independent real estate company. All team members are full-time agents and, as partner/co-owner Ed Behr told the Business Journal, that’s valuable to clients because full-time Realtors do a lot of business and are “more practiced at our craft — as opposed to the average Realtor who sells one home a month, or twelve a year. They’re just not as proficient, skilled or practiced in representing something that in most people’s lives is the largest asset they own.” Platinum Group agents are deeply invested in the Colorado Springs community, he said, and the numbers reflect it: the firm’s gross sales for El Paso county were almost $759 million in 2020, with 1,759 closings that year. The Platinum Group is “really based on culture,” Behr said. “We tend to be a real tight group and really enjoy each other’s company. ... We’re a really productive group of people.”
Silver: RE/MAX Properties
Bronze: The Cutting Edge, Realtors
Shopping Center
The Promenade Shops at Briargate
With stunning views of Pikes Peak, The Promenade Shops at Briargate is an upscale outdoor lifestyle center offering storefront shopping, events and an array of restaurants. National specialty retailers at the pet-friendly center include Anthropologie, Apple, Athleta, Lululemon, The Container Store, Pottery Barn and Sephora, alongside dining options from Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano and P.F. Chang’s to Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Panera Bread. The Promenade also hosts events — Music Under The Mountains every Friday night and, through summer, the French Brocante Outdoor Markets every third Saturday.
Silver: University Village Colorado
Bronze: Briargate Crossing
