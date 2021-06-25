Golf Course
Gold: Patty Jewett Golf Course
Adjacent to the historic Old North End of Colorado Springs, and with its own eponymous residential neighborhood, Patty Jewett Golf Course is part of Little London’s yesterday and today. The links have been open for play for 123 years, making it one of the oldest grounds for golf competition in the United States — but it’s an accessible course for those Downtown. Built in 1898, Patty Jewett was deeded to the city 21 years later in 1919 by owner, W.K. “Bill” Jewett — when he gave it to the city, he simply asked it be named after his late wife, Patty.
“Patty Jewett Golf Course is a public community hub,” said city golf division superintendent Patrick Gentile “It is bustling every day with golfers, diners, corporate meetings, banquets, and mahjong players. It is a place to get away and enjoy the company of family and friends.”
Additionally, restaurateur and hospitality consultant Greg Howard — president of the Pikes Peak chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association — took on the Patty Jewett Bar & Grill as a project, with great success. Howard is an experienced restaurant owner, manager, and food and beverage influencer in Colorado Springs with an impressive pedigree.
pattyjewettgolfshop.com | 719-385-6934
Silver: Garden of the Gods Resort & Club
gardenofthegodsresort.com | 719-632-5541
Bronze: Colorado Springs Country Club
cscountryclub.com | 719-634-8851
Bed & Breakfast
Gold: Black Forest Lodge
Set among meadows and towering ponderosas, Black Forest Lodge offers furnished, rustic cabins, along with romantic suites, vacation guest houses, an outdoor log pavilion, a historic lodge, and a conference room with Rocky Mountain ambiance. Designed to cater to weddings, private getaways, family vacations and reunions, business travelers, conferences, and retreats, Black Forest Lodge works with local businesses to offer seamless event planning. “The No. 1 goal for us is to help our renters have fun,” said Jennifer Andrew, owner of Black Forest Lodge. “When people stay with us, it’s for happy occasions — weddings, vacations, birthday parties — all are wonderful, joyful events, but they can carry stress. We try to make renting easy and enjoyable. We provide getaways with the best views of Pikes Peak around.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, “last year was rough,” Andrew said. “As a small family business, we had many sleepless nights. Now we’re busier than we’ve ever been, and we’re excited to see what the future brings.”
blackforestbb.com | 800-401-2856
Silver: Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
holdenhouse.com | 719-471-3980
Bronze: Old Town Guesthouse B&B
oldtown-guesthouse.com | 719-632-9194
Hotel
Gold: The Broadmoor
The Broadmoor is renowned as a luxury destination resort, winning AAA’s five-diamond rating for 45 consecutive years and Forbes Travel Guides’ five-star rating for 61 consecutive years. Established in 1918, The Broadmoor boasts 784 guest rooms, suites, cottages and brownstones on 5,000 acres, along with the five-star rated The Spa at The Broadmoor, 17 restaurants, cafés and lounges and 315,000 square feet of award-winning conference and event space. Guests can choose from a range of Colorado adventure activities including zip lining, horseback riding, fly fishing and scenic train rides, or tee off at The Broadmoor’s famous golf courses, which have hosted the U.S. Women’s Open and PGA Cup Matches, among other national tournaments. “We have a deep respect for The Broadmoor history and traditions, complemented by continued investment in renovation and restoration of its facilities and ambiance,” said Krista Heinicke, public relations and communications manager. “With warm remembrances of the past, we always look to the future.”
broadmoor.com | 844-602-3343
Silver: Garden of the Gods Resort and Club
gardenofthegodsresort.com | 719-632-5541
Bronze: The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa
wyndhamhotels.com | 719-323-2000
Museum & Art Gallery
Gold: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
Housed in the 118-year-old former El Paso County Courthouse, the free Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum hosts impactful, innovative exhibits, currently including The Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region from A-Z; Orange Skies, a photography exhibit exploring images from the 2020 fire season; and COS@150 walk-through experience that includes QR codes for an augmented showcase of Little London’s history, allowing guests to delve deeper into Colorado Springs’ stories.
“2021 is Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial Anniversary … an important time to reflect on our past, present, and our future,” said Director Matt Mayberry. “We believe anniversaries are an important opportunity to assess how we became the community we are today. Through exhibits and programs, visitors are able to explore the past and contemplate how we will move forward. The decisions we make today are going to influence, and become, history in the future-in-hindsight.”
cspm.org | 719-385-5990
Silver: Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666
Bronze: Cottonwood Center for the Arts
cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com 719-520-1899
Tourist Attraction
Gold: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is a multiple award winner.
cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925
Silver: Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666
Bronze: Pikes Peak - America’s Mountain
coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-americas-mountain | 719-385-7325
Catering Company
Gold: Picnic Basket Family of Companies
Founded by Kathy Dreiling and Michelle Talarico, the Picnic Basket Family of Companies is a socially conscious catering collective that includes the flagship Picnic Basket Catering, the rustic Buffalo Gals Grilling Company, and the upscale Cravings Catering & Five Star Events. “We seek to serve every client and each event with dignity and respect — and to provide the highest quality experience,” Talarico said.
With an initial investment of $4,000 in 1989, Picnic Basket has since catered for high-profile events and notable figures, including the Pikes Peak Hill Climb and President Bill Clinton. “We’re 32 years old and going strong,” Talarico said. “We continue to evolve. We are investing in the growth of our leadership team and our entire staff to create a better company for tomorrow.”
The collective is involved in various social and sustainability endeavors, including the Colorado Springs Conservatory and the San Isabel Land Protection Trust — and Talarico was honored among the Business Journal’s 2015 Women of Influence.
pbcatering.com | 719-635-0200
Silver: Front Range Barbeque
frbbq.com | 719-632-2596
Bronze: Summit Catering
summitcatering.net | 719-229-6466
Conference and Meeting Facility
Gold: The Pinery at The Hill
Known for its elegant ambience, magnificent views and impeccable service, The Pinery at the Hill aims to create a distinctive destination where memories are made. “We facilitate events of the highest quality — and pride ourselves on providing personable, warm, unmatched service … exceeding expectations,” said Michelle Benson, director of weddings and events.
Despite the numerous setbacks that the COVID-19 pandemic pressed upon hospitality and event companies, The Pinery adapted, survived, and thrives. “We did approximately 55 weddings in 2020 which was 60 percent of a normal year,” Benson said. “We accommodate clients — we’re happy to work with specific needs and accommodations.”
Thankful for the support of the Colorado Springs community during trying times, The Pinery has found itself back in familiar territory this year. “We were booked and busy throughout April and May in spite of all of the changing restrictions and mandates,” said Benson. “We have a full wedding season and things feel very normal again.”
thepinery.com | 719-634-7772
Silver: Garden of the Gods Resort & Club
gardenofthegodsresort.com | 719-632-5541
Bronze: The Cliff House at Pikes Peak
thecliffhouse.com | 719-785-1000