Apartment Complex
Gold: Cheyenne Creek Apartments
Cheyenne Creek Apartments is, according to their website, “the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.” The pet-friendly complex boasts an array of amenities and facilities: 24-hour fitness center, pool, Jacuzzi, business center, barbecue and picnic areas, and residential lounge. Cheyenne Creek’s location, which is near regional parks but also only miles away from Downtown, is convenient. While the complex is relaxed and tucked away (“resort-style”), residents do not have to compromise easy access to entertainment, retail, food and recreation.
colorado.weidner.com/apartments/co/colorado-springs/cheyenne-creek 719-426-3800
Silver: The Pines at Broadmoor Bluffs
gbpinesatbroadmoorbluffs.com | 719-427-6320
Bronze: Camelback Pointe
colorado.weidner.com/apartments/co/colorado-springs/camelback-pointe 719-426-3854
Commercial Property Management
Gold: Diamante Property Services
Diamante Property Services, based in Colorado Springs, is a commercial real estate company run by specialists in commercial property and asset management.
“I would say that it’s our personal investment in the properties, the tenants, [and] the vendors that we work with [that sets us apart],” said Sherry Daniels, a property manager at Diamante Property Services. Moving forward, Daniels hopes to “continue business as
usual in the way that we perform it!”
facebook.com/diamante.property.services | 719-575-0075
Silver: Griffis/Blessing
griffisblessing.com | 719-520-1234
Bronze: CBRE
cbre.us | 719-471-3300
Residential Property Management Company
Gold: All Seasons, LLC
All Seasons, LLC has been a leader in local property management since 1986. In fact, the company was the first Certified Residential Management Company in southern Colorado.
Matt Rogers, president of All Seasons, said the company is continually working to change the perception of the industry: “This industry is often viewed negatively. We’re trying to change the narrative with renters while continuing to provide superior asset preservation for our clients.”
“We’ve had a lot of support from our clients and our customers — and even our vendors, friends and family — over the years,” Rogers said. “It’s just always a true honor and humbling privilege to be placed in Best in Business.”
propertymanagementincoloradosprings.com | 719-632-3368
Silver: Diversified Association Management
diversifiedprop.com | 719-578-9111
Bronze: A Cut Above Property Management
acutabovemanagement.com 719-574-5000
Shopping Center
Gold: The Promenade Shops at Briargate
The Promenade Shops at Briargate is an open-air center of fashion, electronics and eateries on the Springs’ Northside, east of I-25 off Briargate Parkway. Destinations include Apple, Anthropologie, Sephora, lululemon, Ulta, Williams-Sonoma, Athleta, Modern Market, Ted’s Montana Grill, Menya Ramen and an outdoor bocce court. “We provide the best market retail shopping destination that meets our shoppers’ lifestyle wants and needs,” said General Property Manager Debby LaMotte. “We are seeing more shoppers every day — carrying shopping bags, smiling, enjoying ice cream, and simply taking in the wonderful environment and experience of The Promenade Shops.”
In addition to a prime retail and shopping experience, The Promenade is invested in the community, LaMotte said. “We are very proud of our community outreach efforts and goodwill initiatives — feeding the hungry to entertaining families,” she said. “We’ve created a genuine connection to the community.”
thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com | 719-265-6264
Silver: University Village Colorado
uvcshopping.com | 719-632-5000
Bronze: First & Main Town Center
firstandmaintowncenter.com | 719-550-4660
Residential Real Estate Brokerage
Gold: PCS Partners – Military Real Estate
Founded by Joshua Noyes, award-winning PCS Partners specializes in assisting military clients with their real estate needs, representing service personnel and veterans in both buying and selling homes throughout the Pikes Peak region. In the previous 12 months, the company helped over 200 families with residential transactions.
“It is our mission to guide our clients through the buying or selling process, from start to finish — and do it in such a way that they would gladly recommend us,” Noyes said. PCS Partners aims for good reviews, because it’s a reflection of good service. “Last year, we almost doubled both the amount of perfect client reviews received and the number of Realtors who asked to join our company.”
Noyes is extremely proud of his team of Realtors, describing them as, “Truly, the best of the best!”
thepcspartners.com | 719-238-2361
Silver: RE/MAX Properties Inc.
homescolorado.com | 719-598-4700
Bronze: Broadmoor Properties
broadmoorproperties.com | 719-471-6200
Mortgage Lender
Gold: Bear Creek Mortgage Corp.
The mortgage process is notoriously stressful, but Bear Creek makes it easier by working with each client to find the best fit for them among their range of financial products — residential and commercial loans, purchase and refinance loans, VA and FHA loans, and more.
Lisa Hernandez, president of Bear Creek Mortgage, attributes their Best in Business nomination to the company’s “ability for speed and service and our attention to detail.”
“We’re gracious and excited to be part of this [Best in Business] group,” said Hernandez.
bearcreekmortgage.com | 719-591-1111
Silver: Ent Credit Union
ent.com | 800-525-9623
Bronze: Security Service Federal Credit Union
ssfcu.com | 719-534-9100
Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
Gold: Griffis/Blessing
Griffis/Blessing’s history in Colorado Springs stretches back to 1985, when Colorado College students Ian Griffis and Buck Blessing began converting Downtown residential properties for new uses. Today, the property management company no longer handles single-family homes, but specializes in commercial properties from 8,000 square feet to full-sized medical centers, and multi-family developments ranging from 33 to 400 units. In El Paso County alone, the company manages 4,500 units and 5 million square feet of property.
President and COO William J. “B.J.” Hybl said the company always has been characterized by a decentralized, silo-free flat management structure, where teamwork is encouraged more than one employee currying favor with a superior.
“When you empower everyone, it naturally makes people feel like they’re part of the team,” he said.
griffisblessing.com | 719-520-1234
Silver: Olive Real Estate Group Inc.
olivereg.com | 719-598-3000
Bronze: CBRE
cbre.us | 719-471-3300