PS_IMG_2856 copy.jpg

Apartment Complex • Cheyenne Creek Apartments

 Courtesy Cheyenne Creek Apartments

Apartment Complex 

Gold: Cheyenne Creek Apartments

Cheyenne Creek Apartments is, according to their website, “the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.” The pet-friendly complex boasts an array of amenities and facilities: 24-hour fitness center, pool, Jacuzzi, business center, barbecue and picnic areas, and residential lounge. Cheyenne Creek’s location, which is near regional parks but also only miles away from Downtown, is convenient. While the complex is relaxed and tucked away (“resort-style”), residents do not have to compromise easy access to entertainment, retail, food and recreation.

colorado.weidner.com/apartments/co/colorado-springs/cheyenne-creek 719-426-3800 

Silver: The Pines at Broadmoor Bluffs

gbpinesatbroadmoorbluffs.com | 719-427-6320

Bronze: Camelback Pointe

colorado.weidner.com/apartments/co/colorado-springs/camelback-pointe  719-426-3854

Commercial Property Management 

Gold: Diamante Property Services

Diamante Property Services, based in Colorado Springs, is a commercial real estate company run by specialists in commercial property and asset management. 

“I would say that it’s our personal investment in the properties, the tenants, [and] the vendors that we work with [that sets us apart],” said Sherry Daniels, a property manager at Diamante Property Services. Moving forward, Daniels hopes to “continue business as

usual in the way that we perform it!”

facebook.com/diamante.property.services | 719-575-0075 

Silver: Griffis/Blessing

griffisblessing.com | 719-520-1234

Bronze: CBRE

cbre.us | 719-471-3300

Residential Property Management Company 

Gold: All Seasons, LLC

All Seasons, LLC has been a leader in local property management since 1986. In fact, the company was the first Certified Residential Management Company in southern Colorado.

Matt Rogers, president of All Seasons, said the company is continually working to change the perception of the industry: “This industry is often viewed negatively. We’re trying to change the narrative with renters while continuing to provide superior asset preservation for our clients.” 

“We’ve had a lot of support from our clients and our customers — and even our vendors, friends and family — over the years,” Rogers said. “It’s just always a true honor and humbling privilege to be placed in Best in Business.”

propertymanagementincoloradosprings.com | 719-632-3368 

Silver: Diversified Association Management

diversifiedprop.com | 719-578-9111

Bronze: A Cut Above Property Management

acutabovemanagement.com 719-574-5000

Shopping Center 

Gold: The Promenade Shops at Briargate

The Promenade Shops at Briargate is an open-air center of fashion, electronics and eateries on the Springs’ Northside, east of I-25 off Briargate Parkway. Destinations include Apple, Anthropologie, Sephora, lululemon, Ulta, Williams-Sonoma, Athleta, Modern Market, Ted’s Montana Grill, Menya Ramen and an outdoor bocce court. “We provide the best market retail shopping destination that meets our shoppers’ lifestyle wants and needs,” said General Property Manager Debby LaMotte. “We are seeing more shoppers every day — carrying shopping bags, smiling, enjoying ice cream, and simply taking in the wonderful environment and experience of The Promenade Shops.”

In addition to a prime retail and shopping experience, The Promenade is invested in the community, LaMotte said. “We are very proud of our community outreach efforts and goodwill initiatives — feeding the hungry to entertaining families,” she said. “We’ve created a genuine connection to the community.”

thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com | 719-265-6264 

Silver: University Village Colorado

uvcshopping.com | 719-632-5000

Bronze: First & Main Town Center

firstandmaintowncenter.com | 719-550-4660

Residential Real Estate Brokerage 

Gold: PCS Partners – Military Real Estate

Founded by Joshua Noyes, award-winning PCS Partners specializes in assisting military clients with their real estate needs, representing service personnel and veterans in both buying and selling homes throughout the Pikes Peak region. In the previous 12 months, the company helped over 200 families with residential transactions. 

“It is our mission to guide our clients through the buying or selling process, from start to finish — and do it in such a way that they would gladly recommend us,” Noyes said. PCS Partners aims for good reviews, because it’s a reflection of good service. “Last year, we almost doubled both the amount of perfect client reviews received and the number of Realtors who asked to join our company.” 

Noyes is extremely proud of his team of Realtors, describing them as, “Truly, the best of the best!”

thepcspartners.com | 719-238-2361 

Silver: RE/MAX Properties Inc. 

homescolorado.com | 719-598-4700

Bronze: Broadmoor Properties

broadmoorproperties.com | 719-471-6200

Mortgage Lender 

Gold: Bear Creek Mortgage Corp.

The mortgage process is notoriously stressful, but Bear Creek makes it easier by working with each client to find the best fit for them among their range of financial products — residential and commercial loans, purchase and refinance loans, VA and FHA loans, and more.  

Lisa Hernandez, president of Bear Creek Mortgage, attributes their Best in Business nomination to the company’s “ability for speed and service and our attention to detail.” 

“We’re gracious and excited to be part of this [Best in Business] group,” said Hernandez.

bearcreekmortgage.com | 719-591-1111 

Silver: Ent Credit Union 

ent.com | 800-525-9623

Bronze: Security Service Federal Credit Union

ssfcu.com | 719-534-9100

PS_BIB Griffis Blessing Mae on Cascade_Fall2020_32 copy.jpg

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage • Griffis/Blessing

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage 

Gold: Griffis/Blessing

Griffis/Blessing’s history in Colorado Springs stretches back to 1985, when Colorado College students Ian Griffis and Buck Blessing began converting Downtown residential properties for new uses. Today, the property management company no longer handles single-family homes, but specializes in commercial properties from 8,000 square feet to full-sized medical centers, and multi-family developments ranging from 33 to 400 units. In El Paso County alone, the company manages 4,500 units and 5 million square feet of property. 

President and COO William J. “B.J.” Hybl said the company always has been characterized by a decentralized, silo-free flat management structure, where teamwork is encouraged more than one employee currying favor with a superior. 

“When you empower everyone, it naturally makes people feel like they’re part of the team,” he said.

griffisblessing.com | 719-520-1234 

Silver: Olive Real Estate Group Inc. 

olivereg.com | 719-598-3000

Bronze: CBRE

cbre.us | 719-471-3300