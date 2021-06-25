Advertising, Marketing & PR Firm
Gold: Crystal Peak Design Ltd.
Crystal Peak Design started by providing local graphic design services in 1986. Since then, the firm has evolved into a full-service marketing agency that serves clients beyond the city Colorado Springs. Their services include advertising, graphic design and public relations support.
“When things just get super, super busy, you really have to work even harder to make sure that every customer feels like they’re your only client,” said Susanne Arens, president and art director of Crystal Peak Design. “Not always easy to do, but we really strive hard to do it.”
Arens says an emphasis on customer service is what helps sets Crystal Peak apart. “Over the years, we’ve actually had several clients go ... I’ll never forget the first one. He said, ‘I must be your only client. It’s like you’re just sitting by the phone waiting for me to call.’ And I’m thinking: Oh my god, if you only knew how hard we worked.”
crystalpeak.com | 719-593-9112
Silver: SocialSEO
socialseo.com/colorado-springs-seo | 719-725-6400
Bronze: 720media
720media.com | 719-963-4198
Cybersecurity Firm
Gold: MainNerve LLC
MainNerve prioritizes flexibility in its services, making its penetration testing and vulnerability scanning services available to all types of clients.
“MN strives to not only provide penetration tests for our customers, but we want to be their partner, too,” said the MainNerve team in an email. “We want to help them in securing their networks, applications, and data. While MN has large customers, we cut our teeth in the SMB [small- and medium-sized businesses] market, and we will always take care of the companies that cannot afford the $10K penetration testing. We make sure they are heard, and we gear our testing to meet their requirements.”
mainnerve.com | 833-847-3280
Silver: Frontier IT (tie)
frontierit.com | 719-888-4357
Silver: Amnet (tie)
amnet.net | 888-708-2281
Bronze: Firma IT Solutions
firmaitss.com | 719-377-6603
Department of Defense Contractor
Gold: Boecore Inc.
Boecore, a woman-owned defense contractor based in Colorado Springs, is small (with approximately 275 employees) but mighty. The company does cybersecurity, software solutions, enterprise networks, mission operations and systems engineering — and serves customers like the United States Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency.
“Our mission is to ensure our customer[s’ missions] are successful while creating growth opportunities and careers for employees,” said Kathy Boe, founder and CEO of Boecore.
“I have a lot of pride in starting a business in Colorado Springs…. We need small businesses to thrive in our city. And I think the city embraces that. I’m really proud that we’ve been able to grow over 21 years to be where we are today.”
boecore.com | 719-540-5635
Silver: Black Forest Engineering
bfe.com | 719-593-9501
Bronze: Torch Technologies Inc.
torchtechnologies.com | 719-284-6470
Graphic Designer
Gold: Design Rangers
Design Rangers is home to an award-winning creative team armed with a slew of ADDY awards (from the American Advertising Federation). Clients of the strategic design agency have included GE Johnson, Southwest Airlines, Visit Colorado Springs and Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market.
“We don’t think of other agencies as competitors — we consider them friends and colleagues who continue to raise the bar for design and marketing in our community,” said Sam Minneti, project manager and Design Rangers partner, in an email. “Together, we sharpen each other and, hopefully, make this community proud. At Design Rangers, we believe design has the power to change hearts and minds. It can start a movement, feed a community and spark important dialogue. With that kind of power, we have a responsibility to do work that makes a difference for people who make a difference.”
designrangers.com | 719-387-0905
Silver: Maven Design Studio
mavendesignstudio.com | 719-649-4705
Bronze: Cheetah Printing & Design Inc.
cheetahprinting.net | 719-473-7800
Internet Service Provider
Gold: StratusIQ
StratusIQ’s Fiber-to-the-Premises network brings high-speed and reliable internet to Colorado Springs. The company has been locally owned and operated since 2003.
“StratusIQ’s No. 1 priority is customer satisfaction,” said Sebastian Nutter, director of sales and marketing at StratusIQ. “That emphasis, coupled with our state-of-the-art Fiber-to-the-Premises infrastructure, allows us to provide our community the best internet connection available on the market.”
Nutter added, “We’d like to sincerely thank those people who voted for us. Each and every one of those votes means a lot to our company because it validates the efforts we’re making to set the bar higher for internet service providers in Colorado Springs.”
stratusiq.com | 719-573-5343
Silver: Springs Hosting
springshosting.com | 719-393-9266
Bronze: Peak Internet
peakinter.net | 719-686-0250
IT Firm
Gold: Navakai Inc.
Navakai’s origin story begins with two men working at an internet service provider and realizing, firsthand, the industry’s flaws. Their IT company, Navakai, emerged in 2001 and continues to offer support services, preventive maintenance and vendor management. More importantly, the Colorado Springs-based firm emphasizes customer service and specialized expertise.
“On behalf of the organization, we’re incredibly flattered,” said Shawn Morland, co-founder of Navakai. “We have a real customer-service focus. It’s been kind of our mission from day one. And I think that’s probably what separates us. ... Customer service is something we always work on. And there’s always new levels you can take it to, and I think we want to look at that, especially with the advent of COVID.”
navakai.com | 719-630-1280
Silver: Amnet
amnet.net | 888-708-2281
Bronze: Simpleworks
simpleworksit.com | 719-259-5429
Promotional Products
Gold: Shirt Stop of Colorado Springs Inc.
Shirt Stop, a family-owned and -operated store, has been serving the Colorado Springs community since 1975. The company is known for its promotional products, screen printing and embroidered apparel, but also sells backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles, balloons, playing cards, regulation cornhole bags, mousepads and more. It’s perhaps even better known for its commitment to quality work, affordable prices, quick turnarounds and excellent customer service.
shirtstoponline.com | 719-574-7710
Silver: Glassical Designs Inc.
glassicaldesigns.com | 866-778-1240
Bronze: Jewell PR Creative Services
jewellpr.com | 719-359-9695
Photography & Videography Company
Gold: Black Forest Photography
At Black Forest Photography, Becky Sullivan is the photographer behind the lens. For 22 years, she has been working with clients to immortalize moments and milestones. Her intention? “It was my goal and dream to not just photograph people, but to tell their story. I strive to capture a moment that you will cherish for a lifetime. These are moments that define our lives. They should be revered, remembered, and preserved.”
Sullivan’s diverse portfolio includes high school senior portraits, business headshots, engagement portraits, family portraits, maternity portraits and music and band photography.
“I listen to what [clients] want and try to create an experience that brings out what they love most about themselves,” said Sullivan.
blackforestphoto.com | 719-464-5429
Silver: Bourbon Street Productions
bsphd.com | 719-471-0862
Bronze: Stellar Propeller Studio
stellarpropellerstudio.com | 719-322-4668
Telecommunication Company
Gold: StratusIQ
StratusIQ is a multiple award winner.
stratusiq.com | 719-573-5343
Silver: Springs Hosting
springshosting.com | 719-393-9266
Bronze: Peak Communication Systems Inc.
gopeak.com | 719-590-7325
Web & Mobile Development Company
Gold: Guardian Solutions LLC
This web design and online marketing agency, formed in 2012, serves clients throughout Colorado and across the country. When it comes to business growth and profitability, Guardian Solutions brings years of expertise to the table.
“I am so grateful to those who voted for us,” said Donna Campanelli, co-owner and CEO of Guardian Solutions. “We work very hard to ensure that we are looking at our customers’ best interests rather than just selling a product and walking away. We work with our customers to make sure that it gets them the desired result.”
When asked about Guardian Solutions’ goals moving forward, Campanelli said: “to continue to grow and provide more employment for people in Colorado Springs.”
guardiansolutionsllc.com | 719-330-8531
Silver: 720media
720media.com | 719-963-4198
Bronze: Blue Sky Designs
blueskydesigns.net | 719-448-0696