Alternative Medicine Provider
Gold: Springs Chiropractic
A graduate of Texas Chiropractic College, Randy Knoche opened Springs Chiropractic in 1986 and, over the years, has expanded his team to include other licensed chiropractors, massage therapists, an acupuncturist, a nurse practitioner and a physician. The chiropractic and pain management practice offers laser therapy, dry needling, core exercise, spinal decompression and more. Springs Chiropractic faced a six-week closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, but “we were able to return to patient care in a safe manner and allow all the patients to feel comfortable,” receptionist Michele Maul said.
“We have been available to take care of our patients,” she said. “We just tried our hardest to maintain the highest standards and give the best medical care possible.”
springschiropractic.com 719-531-7188
Silver: Thrive Health Systems
thrivehealthsystems.com 719-394-4588
Bronze: Springs Community Acupuncture
springscommunityacupuncture.com 719-464-5211
Health Care Facility
Gold: UCHealth Memorial
UCHealth Memorial staff handled nearly 1 million outpatient visits across Colorado Springs in 2020, as the pandemic brought a wave of unprecedented health care challenges.
“It’s always an honor to be a finalist — but it’s especially so now, after nearly 18 months in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial and UCHealth Southern Colorado. “All 6,000 of our employees are honored to be recognized.”
With hospitals, urgent care centers and clinics across Colorado Springs, UCHealth provides unique patient services — comprehensive stroke care, Level I trauma (the full spectrum of care for the most critically injured patients, from resuscitation through to discharge and rehabilitation) and the region’s only designated HeartCare Center certified by the American College of Cardiology. UCHealth is also the community’s only academic medical center-affiliated teaching hospital.
uchealth.org | 719-364-5000
Silver: Centura Health
centura.org | 719-776-5156
Bronze: Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
csog.net | 719-632-7669
Home Health Care Agency
Gold: Goodwill of Colorado
Goodwill of Colorado is known for the thrift stores and donation centers bearing its name, but the nonprofit’s lesser known in-home care covers personal care services such as protective oversight, non-medical exercise assistance, accompanied community travel, dressing and personal hygiene assistance; homemaker services including laundry, meal preparation and grocery shopping; and a la carte services including administrative assistance, housesitting, lawn care and personal transportation.
Discover Goodwill spokesperson Bradd Hafer said the pandemic was a major disruption “programmatically, operationally, personally for so many people” at the organization, but “we were able to still assist over 200 individuals in helping them achieve independence at home and live more actively and engaged in the home ... .
“The fact that people thought of us, and our services became top of mind to them in the midst of everything else that’s going on — we are just very, very honored.”
goodwillcolorado.org 719-635-4483
Silver: Centura Health at Home
centura.org | 719-776-7500
Bronze: The Independence Center
theindependencecenter.org 719-471-8181
Hospital
Gold: UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Medical professionals at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central delivered 1,274 babies, performed 20,635 surgeries and handled more than 175,000 emergency room visits in 2020 — an extraordinary year that called for extraordinary measures. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital set up a tent to screen patients with respiratory issues and keep those most vulnerable safe from infection. The hospital also added more than 100 beds by the end of the year, to meet the growing demands of the pandemic surge. UCHealth also recognized a growing need for additional mental health services due to the pandemic, expanding mental health services across all hospitals in the system.
uchealth.org | 719-365-5000
Silver: Centura Health - Penrose Hospital
centura.org | 719-776-5000
Bronze: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs
childrenscolorado.org | 719-305-1234
Insurance Broker
Gold: CB Insurance (tie)
CB Insurance has more than 100 years of experience insuring Coloradans. Though they were acquired earlier this year by New York-based USI Insurance, they have promised to maintain the same level of excellence.
“From our founding, CB Insurance has maintained a long-standing reputation for delivering innovative risk management solutions and service to businesses and individuals throughout Colorado,” CB Insurance President Steve Schneider said. “This partnership marks an exciting time for our firm as we join forces with USI and advance our legacy for delivering client-focused solutions built on a shared sense of commitment, innovation and client advocacy.”
USI is home for more than 8,000 insurance experts in more than 200 offices nationwide.
usi.com | 719-228-1070
Gold: Six & Geving Insurance (tie)
Insurance brokers were considered essential during the pandemic, so Six & Geving remained open and worked through the last year in order to continue serving their customers during challenging times.
“We made an extra effort to contact our clients with steps they could take to sanitize and prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace,” founder Randy Geving said. “Our staff remained in the office to respond to questions our clients had regarding their insurance coverage. We serve a wide variety of industries with our insurance products and services, so it resulted in a growth year for our firm.”
Earlier this year, Six & Geving announced its merger with Fort Worth, Texas-based Higginbotham Insurance. The merger means added capabilities in risk management and financial services for both brokerages. Six & Geving will remain in its Colorado Springs offices, where it pledges to continue to address the needs of its clients in the
Pikes Peak region.
six-geving.com | 719-590-9990
Silver: Hub International Insurance Services
hubinternational.com | 719-884-0700
Bronze: No winner
Physical Rehabilitation Center
Gold: Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group grew out of the merger of three individual orthopedic practices in 1994. The practice offers physical and occupational therapy, sports injury rehab, hand therapy and balance therapy. The group’s state-of-the-art gyms are custom designed for the rehabilitation of both athletes and non-athletes.
The pandemic was a challenge, but Chelsea Valerio, marketing manager, said the group was able to successfully avoid shutting down. “We were able to make accommodations and still serve as many patients as we possibly could,” she said, adding that physical therapists were still able to help clients complete rehab following intensive procedures, to include spine surgeries.
“Even with the accommodations, with capacity accommodations and social distancing, we were still able to keep everything up and running,” Valerio said, “and basically our physical therapists just went full speed ahead and didn’t even skip a beat.”
csog.net | 719-632-7669
Silver: UCHealth Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Services
uchealth.org | 719-365-5842
Bronze: FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers
fyzical.com | 719-471-4430
Best Retirement & Assisted Living Community
Gold: The Myron Stratton Home
Influential Colorado Springs businessman Winfield Scott Stratton died in 1902, but his legacy continues as his fortune helped create a home in 1913 that would assist those in need.
The mission holds true nearly 120 years later, as more than 100 low-income seniors utilize the Myron Stratton Home’s services. The nonprofit awarded more than $661,000 in grants to 29 agencies during 2020. The Myron Stratton website says that “financial support is provided to organizations that serve the populations Stratton identified in his will, namely, the poor elderly, poor children and their families, and those who are sick/infirm and unable to earn a living.”
myronstratton.org | 719-579-0930
Silver: Brookdale Monument Valley Park
brookdale.com | 719-635-6300
Bronze: Brookside Assisted Living
facebook.com/brooksideassistedlivingcos | 719-632-6511