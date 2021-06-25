Auto Dealer
Gold: Phil Long Dealerships
A family-owned company since 1945, Phil Long Dealerships employ more than 1,000 people at 16 locations serving Colorado Springs, Denver, Trinidad, Glenwood Springs and Raton, New Mexico. “Phil Long Dealerships is proud to serve more customers than any other dealership group in the state of Colorado and to be ranked as one of Automotive News’ top 150 dealerships in the U.S.,” said Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of operations and partner. “It feels great to see that the community recognizes and appreciates the hard work and commitment of our thousand-plus employees, and to see our employees’ passion for providing excellent service translated into our customers’ appreciation.” The company promises customers pay the best price, with a three-day, 150-mile guaranteed exchange policy.
phillong.com | 719-387-5744
Silver: Heuberger Subaru
bestbuysubaru.com | 888-840-9024
Bronze: The Faricy Boys
faricy.com | 719-867-5699
Chamber of Commerce
Gold: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC constantly strives to support its mission: to achieve economic prosperity for the Pikes Peak region and serve as a catalyst for business innovation and growth. “Our job is to help businesses achieve their goals,” said President and CEO Dirk Draper. “For our members, this means ensuring access to resources and knowledge needed to thrive. We have four mission sets: economic development, defense development, government affairs and member services.” Growing local businesses and attracting high-paying jobs and talent are key elements of the chamber’s economic development work. “Our defense development and government affairs complement our member services and economic development, and vice versa.” Draper said. “Keeping a laser focus on our members’ needs is the key reason for our success.”
coloradospringschamberedc.com | 719-471-8183
Silver: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
scwcc.com | 719-442-2007
Bronze: Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce
csbcc.com | 719-428-5563
Craft Brewery & Brew Pub
Gold: Bristol Brewing Company
Mike and Amanda Bristol took a leap of faith when they moved Bristol Brewing Company into the Ivywild School in 2013, and it paid off. Bristol became the catalyst for the repurposing of the school into a resource that links commerce and the community, and the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood. “For 27 years, we’ve been trying to do new things and find new ways to be engaged with our community and our customers,” Mike Bristol said. Each year, Bristol creates four special brews, like the ever-popular Venetucci pumpkin ale, that benefit community organizations. During the pandemic, Bristol added two new areas: a barrel room and an outdoor beer garden. “Beer brings people together,” Bristol said. “We love beer, and we love the community we serve, and we just keep trying to implement some of our many crazy ideas.”
bristolbrewing.com | 719-633-2555
Silver: Cerberus Brewing Co.
cerberusbrewingco.com | 719-636-2337
Bronze: Colorado Mountain Brewery
cmbrew.com | 719-466-8240
Independent Coffee Shop
Gold: Pikes Perk Coffee & Tea House
Pikes Perk bills itself as “the Cheers of coffee shops — “We even have a regular named Norm,” owner Troy Hommertzheim says. Hommertzheim, who moved here after leaving a corporate job as a geologist in the oil and gas industry, took over ownership of Pikes Perk in December 2020 and aimed to “put a younger face on it.” A separate conference room, large main space and outdoor patio offer plenty of room for people to gather. “There’s a lot of business networking going on,” he said. Pikes Perk stays open later than most coffee shops and has elements of a bar and restaurant. Besides locally roasted coffee, it serves locally made breads and pastries, and beer from Red Leg Brewing Co. Hommertzheim plans to add live music soon.
pikesperk.com | 719-522-1432
Silver: Loyal Coffee
loyalcoffee.com | 719-235-5080
Bronze: Wild Goose Meeting House
wildgoosemeetinghouse.com | 719-357-9020
Nonprofit Organization
Gold: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo opened its new Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit in 2020, which is now home to numerous species, including 16 African penguins. But the exhibit’s opening wasn’t the zoo’s only significant accomplishment to come out of 2020. Last year’s visitors helped the organization meet another lofty milestone, according to Rachel Wright, public relations and social media manager.
“In 2020, we celebrated $3 million raised through our Quarters for Conservation program, since it started in 2008,” Wright said. “Those funds allow us to support front-line conservation efforts for giraffes, orangutans, elephants and rhinos, black-footed ferrets, Wyoming toads, vultures, Panamanian frogs and more.” Not bad for a nonprofit that’s responsible for its own animal care, facility improvements and conservation efforts, all of which are funded through revenue from members and guests.
And the efforts have been recognized. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was just named the #4 Zoo in North America by USA Today as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit was named the #3 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America in the same survey.
“We’re grateful for our local community and business leaders, especially after the last year, for making Colorado Springs an amazing place to live, visit and do business,” Wright said. “We feel so fortunate to have been able to provide our community with a place to spend time with family and friends and enjoy nature.”
cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925
Silver: Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado
careandshare.org | 719-528-1247
Bronze: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
hsppr.org | 719-473-1741
Place of Worship
Gold: Holy Apostles Catholic Church
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Holy Apostles Catholic Church assembled a group of volunteers to perform a welfare check on every one of their thousands of parishioners. Communications Coordinator Kathleen McCarty said the church did everything possible to support its congregation during a year of unprecedented challenges.
“We also got together groups of people to help anyone — the elderly, or people who needed help with getting groceries or medicine,” McCarty said. “We got a group of volunteers together to help those who were at risk during the pandemic.”
The church stayed open for prayer while finding creative ways to serve members and keep them safe, including parking lot Eucharists and outdoor confessions.
holyapostlescc.org | 719-597-4249
Silver: St. Peter Catholic Church
petertherock.org | 719-481-3511
Bronze: Sacred Heart Catholic Church
sacredheartcos.org | 719-633-8711
Social Impact Company
Gold: Blue Star Recyclers
Ethically recycling electronics and creating local jobs for people with autism and other disabilities may not seem like two goals that can be achieved under one roof, but Blue Star Recyclers found a way. The 501(c)(3) social enterprise was launched in 2009 as an electronics recycler. Fifty million tons of electronic and electrical waste is produced worldwide each year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, and only 20 percent is properly recycled.
Blue Star Recyclers is e-Steward certified, and its workforce has a high retention rate, high attendance and few jobsite accidents. Founder Bill Morris reports the organization “has produced significant triple bottom line results, including 40 jobs in Colorado for people with disabilities, 18 million [pounds] of electronics ethically recycled, and over $12 million in Social Return on Investment (from taxpayer savings and earned income reinvested back into our communities).”
bluestarrecyclers.org | 719-597-6119
Silver: Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666
Bronze: Goodwill of Colorado
goodwillcolorado.org | 719-635-4483
Startup Resource
Gold: Pikes Peak Library District
Pikes Peak Library District offers a one-stop research shop for anyone looking to start a small business. “When you’re trying to start a business, there’s a lot of things you need to know ... getting a business plan together, taxes, everything,” Denise Abbott, director of PR and marketing said, “and all of that information is here.”
PPLD databases include demographics, business plans and market research. Other resources include business publications, a “Business Essentials” collection, statistics, how-to videos and — not least of all — expert staff to help navigate information and materials.
“We have people who are incredibly knowledgeable about what’s in the library, and how to help people find the information they need, because we’re such an extensive district,” Abbott said.
ppld.org | 719-531-6333
Silver: 1 Million Cups Colorado Springs
Bronze: Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado
bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-southern-colorado | 719-636-1155
Professional Association
Gold: Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters - IAFF Local 5
Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters - IAFF Local 5 strives to make a “lasting and positive impact” on the city, with members volunteering for community service and charity fundraising efforts including Go Red for Women, Children’s Literacy, CSFD Explorer Post, Dress for Success, Fire Factor, and MDA Fill the Boot.
The association also hosts the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial service for the United States and Canada each year. The memorial honors the sacrifice made by IAFF members who serve as professional firefighters and emergency medical personnel who have given their lives in the line of duty. In 2020, the ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19 safety considerations.
The IAFF campaigned for firefighters to have priority access to COVID-19 vaccinations, and endorsed the HEROES Act, which helped keep firefighters employed during the pandemic.
iafflocal5.com | 719-596-4618
Silver: Pikes Peak Association of Realtors
ppar.com | 719-633-7718
Bronze: Colorado Springs Rising Professionals (tie)
csrisingprofessionals.org | 719-575-4338
Bronze: El Paso County Contractors Association (tie)
elpasocountycontractors.com | 719-258-0414