Bank
Gold: USAA
USAA’s Colorado Springs Financial Center serves the needs of the military community with banking, insurance and financial management services. Whether they’re looking for a low-interest credit card, checking or savings accounts, certificates of deposit, or advice about personal finances or military transitions, members can find it here. “We are passionate about serving our Colorado Springs community with their banking needs, and it’s our continued mission to be the provider of choice for the military community and meet their financial needs with competitive banking products and services,” said Kent Fortune, regional VP for USAA Colorado Springs. “It’s our goal to help ensure members’ financial security through every stage and milestone in their lives. We are proud to be part of the Colorado Springs community.”
usaa.com | 800-531-8722
Silver: Bank of Colorado
bankofcolorado.com | 719-227-0100
Bronze: ANB Bank
anbbank.com | 719-381-5630
Accounting Firm
Erickson, Brown & Kloster PC
The accountants and advisers at Erickson, Brown & Kloster PC take the burden of tax planning and preparation from business owners, executives and independent professionals, and provide business services including accounting, cash flow management, strategic and succession planning and retirement planning.
“Because of our desire to work closely with our clients, we focus on planning as opposed to just preparation of income tax forms or financial statements,” CPA and Managing Partner Philip Erickson said. “If we put planning first, everything else falls in line. That builds good relationships with our clients. We understand them well and can help in extraordinary ways.”
Established in 1984, the firm has transitioned ownership to a second generation, continuing its legacy of dedication to the underlying principles of professionalism, responsiveness and quality.
ebkcpa.com | 719-531-0445
Silver: Stockman Kast Ryan + Co
skrco.com | 719-630-1186
Bronze: BiggsKofford PC
biggskofford.com | 719-579-9090
Credit Union
Gold: Ent Credit Union
Ent Credit Union, established in 1957 to serve the personnel at Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, has grown to 400,000 members, 40 service centers in 14 counties and assets of more than $8 billion. “Serving our owner members and the communities we live and work in has always been our top priority,” Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Sussman said. That has meant delivering value and financial services to members and investing in the community through a robust program of giving back. “Through the unwavering support of our members, employees and board of directors, we were able to provide assistance to many organizations, businesses and individuals during the uncertainty of the pandemic,” Sussman said. “We were also able to introduce Ent to a host of new communities, providing hundreds of new jobs statewide and sharing the ‘for people, not profits’ philosophy we’ve held for more than 60 years.”
ent.com | 719-574-1100
Silver: School District 3 Federal Credit Union
sd3fcu.org | 719-392-8439
Bronze: Air Academy Federal Credit Union
aafcu.com | 719-593-8600
Financial Advisers
Gold: Ent Credit Union, Ent Investment Services
Ent’s Investment Services team is registered through broker/dealer CUSO Financial Services LP. Drawing upon years of investing and financial consulting experience, members can work with a registered representative to explore a wide range of investment options, including tax-deferred annuities, mutual funds, traditional and ROTH IRAs and tax-free bonds, as well as retirement and personal financial planning. Members who want to self-manage their portfolios can do so through an online eVISION account. “In addition to the safeguards people were putting in place last year to insure their personal health, members reached out to us to help them do the same thing for their financial well-being,” said Travis Dodge, vice president, Ent Investment Services. “Ent has always emphasized financial education and improving members’ lives at every stage.”
ent.com | 719-574-1100
Silver: Northwestern Mutual - Colorado Springs
northwesternmutual.com | 719-636-3844
Bronze: Cascade Investment Group Inc.
ciginc.net | 719-632-0818
SBA Lender
Gold: Community Banks of Colorado
At Community Banks of Colorado, the core belief is that common sense is not that common, but in banking, it should be.
“As a community bank, we know the importance of supporting local businesses,” Colorado Springs Market President Brendan Zahl said. “We are not just part of the community; we are part of its progress. We are committed to developing relationships with our clients based on the principles of fairness and simplicity — that is our common-sense approach to banking.” That means finding financial solutions that cater to clients’ specific needs, and it means straight talk, personal attention and sensible, clear decisions from real people. It also means supporting the community through programs like the annual Do More Charity Challenge that has raised nearly $1.3 million, and becoming the Official Bank Sponsor of USA Weightlifting.
cobnks.com | 719-632-6700
Silver: Vectra Bank
vectrabank.com | 719-575-6401
Bronze: Pueblo Bank & Trust
pbandt.bank | 719-630-3113