College, University & Trade School
Gold: UCCS
UCCS was founded in 1965 to help educate the engineering and business workforce of Hewlett-Packard. “We’ve continued to meet our region’s growing workforce needs with more than 80 degrees in fields such as health care, education, public affairs, business, engineering and the arts,” UCCS Assistant Director of Communications Jayme McGuire said. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top 10 public university in the West, the campus now has more than 12,000 students with 1,600 awarded degrees last spring. Recent significant additions include the Ent Center for the Arts, the Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center and a branch in Downtown Colorado Springs, opened to afford more innovative and accessible educational opportunities.
uccs.edu | 800-990-8227
Silver (tie): Pikes Peak Community College
ppcc.edu | 866-411-7722
Silver (tie): Colorado College
coloradocollege.edu | 719-389-6000
Bronze: Charis Bible College
charisbiblecollege.org | 844-360-9577
Private School
Gold: University School of Colorado Springs
The mission of University School of Colorado Springs is to partner with parents to ignite a passion for Jesus in students through experiences in worship, academics, missions, leadership and adventure. Certified as a member of the University-Model Schools International and accredited by Christian Schools International and Cognia, the school aims to reach students with the love of the Gospel and draw connections between every subject and the greater story of Christ. Learning takes place in chapels and retreats as well as in the classrooms and grade-based small groups. “Beyond simply striving to impart information to students’ minds, we long for transformation of the heart,” the school’s website states. “This is why we foster community and employ prayer fervently knowing that seeds are being planted for God’s glory.”
usco.org | 719-302-3751
Silver: The Colorado Springs School
css.org | 719-475-9747
Bronze: Colorado Springs Christian Schools
cscslions.org | 719-599-3553
School District
Gold: Manitou Springs School District 14
Manitou Springs School District 14 serves 1,500 from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade who reside in communities from Cedar Heights west to Green Mountain Falls, plus about 600 students from other locations in El Paso and Teller counties who choose to transfer into the district. “In our school district, students are known by the whole community for who they are and what they’re interested in — their passions,” Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue said. “In this small-town environment, students have the opportunity to be connected in meaningful ways with others that makes it a special experience for students and families.” The district’s core values — relationships, deep learning and opportunity — let students reach their goals and achieve success on many different pathways. “We live that every day,” Domangue said.
mssd14.org | 719-685-2024
Silver: Air Academy School District 20
asd20.org | 719-234-1200
Bronze: Colorado Springs School District 11
d11.org | 719-520-2000