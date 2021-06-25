Home Builder
Gold: Saint Aubyn Homes LLC
Those visiting the Saint Aubyn Homes website will be greeted with the phrase: “Find your perfect home.” And since 2009, the company’s dedication to craftsmanship and high quality in their energy-efficient, single-family homes has helped more than 5,000 families in Colorado Springs and northern Colorado find the new home of their dreams.
“Our employees are diligent, driven and caring,” said Joe Killinger, Saint Aubyn Homes COO. “They are passionate about what they do and have continued to work hard through structural changes. We are focused on delivering more than 1,000 homes this year in Colorado, and we are well on our way.”
saintaubynhomes.com | 719-282-5821
Silver: Classic Homes
classichomes.com | 719-592-9333
Bronze: Challenger Homes
challengerhomes.com | 719-598-5192
Architectural Firm
Gold: Conforti Architects
Since 1996, LEED-accredited Conforti Architects has amassed a portfolio of more than 150 projects, including remodels, additions, and custom home and commercial spaces.
Gregg Conforti, Conforti Architects owner, has more than 30 years of experience and is involved with each project.
Conforti, who has lived in Colorado since 1994, has completed in the neighborhood of 200 residential and commercial projects. Some have even been recognized with MAME [Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence] Awards.
“Every building project is an important investment,” Conforti’s website says. “Our goal is for results [to go] above and beyond what you would expect ... and give you a variety of solutions and options to explore.”
confortiarchitects.com | 719-633-9792
Silver: RTA Architects
rtaarchitects.com | 719-471-7566
Bronze: YOW Architects
yowarch.com | 719-475-8133
Engineering Firm
Gold: Chavez, Tiffany & Ayers Engineering Co.
For more than 35 years, Chavez, Tiffany & Ayers has provided the construction industry with engineering design services, logging more than $800 million in finished projects including clean rooms, industrial exhaust and scrubber systems, and medical gas systems.
The principals, all Colorado registered professional engineers, work with a trained, experienced team to handle “concept design, schematic design, design development, construction documents, bid negotiation, submittal review, and construction observation.”
“We feel blessed and privileged that the community continues to trust in us throughout the years,” said Joshua Ayers, Chavez, Tiffany & Ayers Engineering Co. principal and senior electrical engineer. “We realize we’re a service industry and want to provide the best service possible, even through a pandemic.”
ctaengcorp.com | 719-636-0021
Silver: RMG – Rocky Mountain Group
rmg-engineers.com | 719-548-0600
Bronze: Matrix Design Group Inc.
matrixdesigngroup.com | 719-575-0100
General Contractor
Gold: Advanced Remodeling Services LLC
With 20 years of skin in the game and a long list of testimonials, Advanced Remodeling Services’ vast expertise speaks volumes. The company remodels kitchens, bathrooms, basements, decks and patios, and constructs home additions.
Eric Sachaj, Advanced Remodeling Services owner, said he tries to add positive vibes to clients’ homes.
“We want to make sure to take care of all the needs people have,” Sachaj said. “We make sure we allow people to enjoy life and provide some semblance of normalcy despite the pandemic. [Last year was] difficult, but we’ve made it work.”
Advanced Remodeling Services also offers free, no obligation estimates for customers.
advancedremodelingservices.com | 719-231-1287
Silver: Bryan Construction
bryanconstruction.com | 719-632-5355
Bronze: GE Johnson
gejohnson.com | 719-473-5321
Manufacturing Company
Gold: JPM Prototype & Manufacturing Inc.
Founded in 1999, JPM Prototype & Manufacturing Inc. has blossomed into a formidable manufacturer.
JPM assists customers with state-of-the-art tools and has helped take its clients’ concepts from prototype to production, according to its website.
Dave Jeffrey, JPM Prototype & Manufacturing Inc. president and CEO, is active in the community, serving on Pikes Peak Workforce Center and Pikes Peak Community College committees. JPM has also been involved with Pueblo Community College’s Mobile Learning Lab and has been recognized with the Patriotic Employer Award, which recognizes supervisors and bosses through nominations by Guardsman or Reservist employees.
“It’s great to know that the community feels we’re a strong, viable manufacturer in Colorado Springs,” Jeffrey said.
jpmprototype.com | 719-522-9592
Silver: Springs Fabrication LLC
springsfab.com | 719-569-8830
Bronze: Borealis Fat Bikes
fatbike.com | 320-328-2453
Mechanical & Electrical Contractor
Gold: Commercial Design Engineering
Commercial Design Engineering’s motto reads, “The only reason we are in business is to create a happy customer.”
And they apparently take that seriously: Since 1975, the company has grown a healthy list of clients, handling heating, air conditioning and plumbing projects in sectors ranging from education to worship to health care, to corrections and hospitality.
Locally, CDE has contracted projects for Vandenberg Hall at the Air Force Academy, new operating rooms at Memorial Hospital, as well as a smorgasbord of others.
“People are our greatest strength,” according to its website. “CDE works with customers and business partners in a spirit of collaboration and integrity to tackle the challenges of planning, engineering and construction.”
cdeltd.com | 719-390-0555
Silver: Olson Plumbing & Heating Co.
olsonph.com | 719-635-3563
Bronze: Berwick Electric Co.
berwickelectric.com | 719-632-7683