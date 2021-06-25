Law Firm
Gold: Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC
Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC is made up of 10 attorneys who are licensed to practice across a range of specialties. Those include real estate and employment law, estate planning, family law, business planning, civil litigation and more.
The firm’s goal is to give clients sound legal and practical advice, but also, according to managing partner Jim Zendejas, to build bonds while assisting its clientele.
“The majority of our clients become friends,” Zendejas told the Business Journal. “Those are folks we can invite to attend graduations or birthday parties. Our goal is to form great relationships with clients.”
coloradolawgroup.com | 719-635-4200
Silver: McDivitt Law Firm
mcdivittlaw.com | 719-280-5654
Bronze: Sparks Willson, P.C.
sparkswillson.com | 719-634-5700
Office Equipment
Gold: Total Office
Dubbed “The Office Management Experts,” Total Office provides myriad resources for individual customers and businesses. Offering everything an office could need — from drills to batteries, bookcases to stools, and even snacks — Total Office ensures its customers want for nothing.
Along with providing office supplies, Total Office also strives to accommodate specific delivery or billing needs for its customers.
“We’re not just about selling things,” according to the company’s website. “Rather, we make your problems our problems. And thus, every decision we make and every action we take is geared toward making you successful ... in your projects, in your jobs, in your business.”
total-office.com | 719-327-5885
Silver: OfficeScapes
officescapes.com | 719-574-1113
Bronze: Axis Business Technologies
axisbt.com | 719-630-8600
Staffing Firm
Gold: ADD STAFF Inc.
Since 1984, ADD STAFF Inc. has helped local businesses by providing reliable, temporary employees. The staffing company assists businesses with temporary staffing, temporary-to-hire staffing, direct hire, executive search services and payroll. During the height of the pandemic, Kelly Shaffer, ADD STAFF president and CEO, said the office shifted to remote work. However, they didn’t miss a beat in helping locals find employment.
“Doing business in America, you figure out a way to keep moving forward,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done with our clients. They all assessed the landscape and figured out what to do, and we’ve been there to help them build the local economy.”
addstaffinc.com | 719-528-8888
Silver: Goodwill Staffing
goodwillcolorado.org | 719-884-7931
Bronze: Pikes Peak Workforce Center
ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700
Waste & Recycling Company
Gold: Springs Waste Systems (tie)
The Shrader family launched Springs Waste Systems in 2000, after selling their established waste collection business in Nebraska. “With three decades of waste collection and recycling experience, we know what it takes to provide our valued customers with dependable, convenient service and some of the best prices in the area — plus no hidden charges or fees,” according to the Springs Waste Systems website. “We are committed to affordable and quality service.” Nationwide waste management company Waste Connections bought Springs Waste Systems from the Shrader family in December 2020, with a commitment to keep operations “100 percent local” while offering “experienced, courteous, energy-conscious and environmentally minded” service.
springswaste.com | 719-591-5000
Gold: Recycle Depot/Bulbs Plus Inc. (tie)
Veteran- and family-owned Recycle Depot/Bulbs Plus Inc. is a universal waste handler and has been serving Colorado Springs since 1975. The company offers commercial and residential lighting sales and lighting energy consultations through Bulbs Plus, while Recycle Depot provides proper transfer of lamps to EPA-approved recycling centers and correct documentation for lighting waste compliance.
“Our staff here is amazing,” said General Manager Patrick Edwards. “I have employees who have been in the industry for well over 20 years. Everyone took [the pandemic] in stride and made sure we provided the same services for the past 46 years regardless of circumstances. Everyone here is an absolute rock star.”
bulbsplus.net | 719-632-2670
Silver: Infinite Disposal (tie)
infinitedisposal.com | 719-999-0500
Silver: ETech Recyclers & Asset Solutions (tie)
etechrecyclers.com | 719-799-6517
Bronze: Waste Connections of Colorado Springs
wcsprings.com | 719-591-5000