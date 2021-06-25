PS_Stinar Zendejas Burrell Wilhelmi.jpg

Law Firm • Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC

 Courtesy Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC

Law Firm

Gold: Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC

Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC is made up of 10 attorneys who are licensed to practice across a range of specialties. Those include real estate and employment law, estate planning, family law, business planning, civil litigation and more. 

The firm’s goal is to give clients sound legal and practical advice, but also, according to managing partner Jim Zendejas, to build bonds while assisting its clientele.

“The majority of our clients become friends,” Zendejas told the Business Journal. “Those are folks we can invite to attend graduations or birthday parties. Our goal is to form great relationships with clients.”

coloradolawgroup.com | 719-635-4200

Silver: McDivitt Law Firm

mcdivittlaw.com | 719-280-5654

Bronze: Sparks Willson, P.C.

sparkswillson.com | 719-634-5700

Office Equipment 

Gold: Total Office

Dubbed “The Office Management Experts,” Total Office provides myriad resources for individual customers and businesses. Offering everything an office could need — from drills to batteries, bookcases to stools, and even snacks — Total Office ensures its customers want for nothing.

Along with providing office supplies, Total Office also strives to accommodate specific delivery or billing needs for its customers.  

“We’re not just about selling things,” according to the company’s website. “Rather, we make your problems our problems. And thus, every decision we make and every action we take is geared toward making you successful ... in your projects, in your jobs, in your business.”

total-office.com | 719-327-5885

Silver: OfficeScapes

officescapes.com | 719-574-1113

Bronze: Axis Business Technologies

axisbt.com | 719-630-8600

Staffing Firm

Gold: ADD STAFF Inc.

Since 1984, ADD STAFF Inc. has helped local businesses by providing reliable, temporary employees. The staffing company assists businesses with temporary staffing, temporary-to-hire staffing, direct hire, executive search services and payroll. During the height of the pandemic, Kelly Shaffer, ADD STAFF president and CEO, said the office shifted to remote work. However, they didn’t miss a beat in helping locals find employment. 

“Doing business in America, you figure out a way to keep moving forward,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done with our clients. They all assessed the landscape and figured out what to do, and we’ve been there to help them build the local economy.”

addstaffinc.com | 719-528-8888

Silver: Goodwill Staffing

goodwillcolorado.org | 719-884-7931

Bronze: Pikes Peak Workforce Center

ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700

PS_Bulbs+ 1 copy.jpg

Waste & Recycling Company • Recycle Depot/Bulbs Plus Inc.

Waste & Recycling Company

Gold: Springs Waste Systems (tie)

The Shrader family launched Springs Waste Systems in 2000, after selling their established waste collection business in Nebraska. “With three decades of waste collection and recycling experience, we know what it takes to provide our valued customers with dependable, convenient service and some of the best prices in the area — plus no hidden charges or fees,” according to the Springs Waste Systems website. “We are committed to affordable and quality service.”  Nationwide waste management company Waste Connections bought Springs Waste Systems from the Shrader family in December 2020, with a commitment to keep operations “100 percent local” while offering “experienced, courteous, energy-conscious and environmentally minded” service. 

springswaste.com | 719-591-5000 

Gold: Recycle Depot/Bulbs Plus Inc. (tie)

Veteran- and family-owned Recycle Depot/Bulbs Plus Inc. is a universal waste handler and has been serving Colorado Springs since 1975. The company offers commercial and residential lighting sales and lighting energy consultations through Bulbs Plus, while Recycle Depot provides proper transfer of lamps to EPA-approved recycling centers and correct documentation for lighting waste compliance.

“Our staff here is amazing,” said General Manager Patrick Edwards. “I have employees who have been in the industry for well over 20 years. Everyone took [the pandemic] in stride and made sure we provided the same services for the past 46 years regardless of circumstances. Everyone here is an absolute rock star.”

bulbsplus.net | 719-632-2670 

Silver: Infinite Disposal (tie)

infinitedisposal.com | 719-999-0500

Silver: ETech Recyclers & Asset Solutions (tie)

etechrecyclers.com | 719-799-6517

Bronze: Waste Connections of Colorado Springs

wcsprings.com | 719-591-5000