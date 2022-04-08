The decline of the American Farm as a way of life is a story of globalization, the rise of corporate and industrial farming strategies and complex farm subsidization policies. Flying Pig Farm, a 1-acre sprawl of gardens, groves and goats nestled in the foothills of Manitou Springs, tells a different story entirely.
“Flying Pig provides a community space for people and students of all ages to explore and reestablish their connection with food and land and the ecosystem,” says Barak Ben-Amots, co-manager of Flying Pig, “and to discover or affirm that they have a role to play that is beneficial in this world.”
In short, Flying Pig Farm exists for the community to grow together, literally and metaphorically.
The farm sits on a historic plot of land purchased by Everard Spencer Keithley in the early 1900s. Keithley, who for decades served as the supervisor of Pike National Forest, used the land as a tree nursery that distributed thousands of trees, many of which are thriving to this day across Manitou and Colorado Springs.
A century later, Keithley’s great-grandson, Douglass Keithley Edmundson, envisioned a new purpose for the then-defunct nursery that he owned. In 2014, he met with local biodynamics expert Jeremy Tackett and decided to collaborate on the Flying Pig project, to bring his land back to life.
Ben-Amots and Ruthie Markwardt, both Colorado Springs locals now living in Manitou, are the husband-and-wife team behind operations at Flying Pig Farm under Edmundson’s leadership. Since 2015, they’ve grown Flying Pig from a 30-by-30 foot garden to the city-wide learning center it is today. Last year, they purchased a home adjacent to the farm, committing themselves to its care 24/7.
Markwardt, a local artist and community leader with extensive nonprofit experience, coordinates with local government, school districts and even the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise funds, secure grants and promote awareness of what the farm has to offer. Ben-Amots, a language arts teacher at Manitou Springs Middle School, has integrated the farm into the curriculum of the school, and continues to pursue buy-in for the farm from community officials.
Together, they host gardening workshops, natural-harvest cooking classes and youth day camps. The farm also works closely with local nonprofits such as Colorado Springs Food to Power, which distributes the farm’s produce to those in need and provides composting services to the community.
With four goats, seven ducks, nine chickens, 50,000 bees, and a smörgåsbord of fruit trees, vegetables and herbs, Flying Pig Farm is a compact, bountiful and diverse ecosystem that encourages participation. Within the next five years, Ben-Amots and Markwardt aim to expand the farm another quarter-acre, build a hard-structure classroom, establish the farm as a nonprofit, and continue the cycle of growing, learning and connecting.
Ben-Amots spoke with the Business Journal about nature-integrated education, the importance of a community space and how everyone can benefit from gardening.
You were born in Philadelphia and had no background in farming. What brought you here?
[My family] moved here to Colorado Springs soon after I was born. … I spent my whole childhood here on the Westside, went to Palmer High School. As a kid, there were almost no outdoor activities that I engaged in. I had a super arts-focused household, which I’m grateful for.
I went away to Wisconsin to Beloit College, and there I studied language arts, reading, creative writing — and really was oriented toward the arts much more. When I graduated in 2014, people were heading all over the world, as they do after college graduation. … But what was clear was there was one place in the world where I knew there were a lot of people who cared about me, and who I cared about … and that was here, where I grew up.
I knew I wanted to teach, and I got a job at Mountain Song Community School in the fall of 2014, teaching third grade. That’s really where the story starts in earnest. Mountain Song had a super robust garden program, agriculture arts program that was run by a man named Jeremy Tackett, who had turned a parking lot into a farm over the course of a year. He was welcoming dozens of students a day onto the farm where they could work with goats, chickens, plant seeds, take care of things. I just instantly fell in love with the model that he was pioneering at the school.
From there, I began volunteering and I just saw that, for me, the experience of having another being rely on me, and I’m relying on them, and we had this sort of reciprocal relationship that was very concrete, helped me be healthier, helped me focus, helped me stay positive. I knew that that was the direction I wanted to have my life in and help other people discover, especially children…and I wanted them to discover that they matter right now; that right now, they can help an animal, they can help a plant, they can feed their family…not in a way that’s scary, or driven by fear, but one that’s driven by power, and by them actually having the power to participate in this world.
How did you get so involved with Flying Pig Farm?
I sort of inherited the responsibility for Flying Pig Farm [in 2017]. Jeremy [Tackett], at the same time that he was doing the [parking lot] project, had established this farm, and I got involved and was volunteering. Then he stepped into a new project, and this land became a big question mark. … The question was, ‘What are we going to do with [the farm], with Jeremy leaving?’
As a teacher, I knew I could try to connect with the community and show the community the value of the connection with the land, for the children and for all of us. Maybe that would be a way to make the organization resilient, to have multiple layers of support throughout the community. To have the schools say, ‘Yes, this matters,’ and the city say, ‘Yes, this matters,’ and a couple of private organizations say, ‘Yes, this matters,’ then we have a really strong support system. Speaking from a business perspective, what inspires me economically with this land is [developing] buy-in on an emotional, physical and economic level from the whole community.
I and a few friends became responsible for the land here, and that’s when we turned the lower zone into community gardens so we could be bringing more people and they could experience the beauty of the land. That’s when we started integrating with school programming — taking individual mentorship first, then field trips and then ultimately having integrated classes with the school.
What was the process behind that integration?
I was working as a substitute teacher at the school, and I was bringing classes down on field trips. I was getting to know all the teachers, and I told them about the space, and the environmental science teacher would say ‘Oh, well, we’re doing a unit on soil right now. Can we come to the space?’ The math teachers would say, ‘We’re doing a unit on area and geometry. Can we come and do measurements?’ So we were just doing a few field trips here and there.
The big shift to integration with the school happened when a student was expelled from [Manitou School] District [in February of 2018]. [The school officials] wanted to provide that student with a unique learning opportunity to finish out their school year, so I started working full time, one-on-one with that student. We spent 40 hours a week on the farm. … It was wild, but totally transformative for him, and for me, and for the district, and for the land, to have this super integrated experience. At the end of the year, he interviewed, wrote an essay and was accepted back into the District. They approached me and said, ‘We think that was really valuable. Could you do that with more students?’
That has been the amazing privilege that I’ve been granted by the Manitou School District over the last four years, to work as a full-time teacher teaching language arts in the building, and integrating that language arts study with the farm, which is about two-thirds of a mile from the building. Two to three times a week, I’m bringing my classes from the school to the farm. We’re doing work on the farm. We’re spending time with the animals. We’re planting seeds. We’re watching the change of seasons, and we’re trying to integrate that with the academic learning of stories — our own stories, reading the stories of others, building up a sense of how food and land are essential to all human stories and all of human history.
The school is able to see its value, so the school is able to integrate that into my work. I believe that when there’s mutual benefit and mutual respect, the resources are able to flow through the system in the same way that water flows through the system and nutrients flow through the system and organic matter.
What has the response been like from the students?
What’s amazing about watching students on the farm is that they really become unlocked in their self-expression. I can see their personalities begin to shine through, and I can see their joy begin to shine through. A lot of the students that I’m working with are ones who really struggle in the classroom, who spend a lot of their day being told they need to be more quiet, they need to sit more still. What the farm provides is a space where they don’t have to be still and they don’t have to be quiet, so their humanity can begin to come out without shame and without fear.
The other thing is when a kid is harvesting potatoes out of the garden and digging food out of the ground, and then they’re like, ‘I want to bring this food home to my family and cook these potatoes and eat them with my family.’ That’s totally different from maybe anything they’ve ever done in their life, where they could actually bring something back to their family to feed them.
When we teach them how to cook something like frittatas here on the land, or we’ll pickle carrots or make a citrus salad or something. The students realize, ‘Oh, I love cooking.’ They’ll start calling themselves a chef, and say, ‘I’m gonna go home and cook this for my family.’ That’s a kind of empowerment that I’m really hoping is transforming the kids’ experience. They’re realizing that right now as a 12-year-old, they already have so much to contribute. It’s not just that they need to wait until they’re adults and then they’ll become valuable to society. They’re already valuable.
Any words of wisdom for us non-farmers?
First of all, come see what we’re doing here and get involved, because we’re trying to provide a service for everybody. [Secondly,] plant gardens at your own house and grow them with your friends, because the relationship that you have with those gardens will enrich your life and will enrich our world — which it desperately hopes we will do.