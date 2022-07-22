Under federal banking regulations, banks must serve community needs through their lending and investment practices. But many banks and credit unions go far beyond what’s required to make an impact in their communities through charitable giving.
Financial giants like Bank of America and U.S. Bank give through charitable foundations, but even much smaller financial institutions can make a big difference in their communities.
Ent Credit Union is on track to give back more than $2 million in the 14 counties it serves, said Community Advocacy Partner Annie Snead. The credit union focuses on youth, pediatric mental health, education, homelessness and food banks but also supports community agencies and nonprofits in other areas.
The credit union also encourages employees to volunteer and rewards them for doing so, Snead said.
Pikes Peak National Bank supports causes including education, the arts, sports and recreation, President and CEO Robin Roberts said.
Eastern Colorado Bank gives grants to community organizations through a program called Giving Back – Looking Forward. Since its inception in 2019, Giving Back – Looking Forward has donated more than $200,000 to local nonprofits in southern and eastern Colorado and western Kansas, said Angie Weed, senior marketing director.
The bank has been donating to schools and charities and volunteering time for 78 years, but “we thought we could make a bigger impact if we created the grant program,” Weed said.
YES TO YOUTHS
Ent has been offering Ent Youth Endowment Series (YES) grants to nonprofit agencies that benefit youths for 21 years.
Since YES grants began in 2000, Ent has awarded more than $1.6 million to 240 nonprofits. Grant recipients are chosen through a competitive process by an employee committee that evaluates applicants. In 2021, 164 organizations applied, and the credit union awarded grants to 46 organizations in northern, central and southern Colorado and six statewide organizations.
This year, in honor of its 65th anniversary, Ent is awarding $6,500 each month between March and December to an outstanding teacher nominated by the community. Winners are chosen by a panel of former teachers who now work at Ent.
Recognizing greater needs in the communities it serves during the pandemic, Ent launched a social media campaign and donated $250,000 in 2020 to three nonprofits that were helping citizens most in need.
The credit union also created a matching donation campaign that has raised more than $100,000 to aid recovery efforts from the state’s wildfires.
Ent has donated $3.6 million since 2019 to fund pediatric mental health initiatives and has a strong partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado, Snead said. The credit union gifted the hospital $1.2 million last year to support pediatric research and hospital services and is providing another $600,000 over the next three years.
“We encourage our employees to get out and volunteer,” she said. Through Ent’s volunteer time off program, employees get eight hours of paid time off per quarter to serve at organizations such as Springs Rescue Mission.
“Last year was the first year of doing this program,” Snead said, “and employees gave over 1,900 hours.” This year to date, Ent has already paid out more than 2,300 hours of volunteer time.
Everyone who uses their full 32 hours of annual volunteer time is entered into a random drawing to win a volunteer of the year award.
“Our employees always show up, and they use it as team-building opportunities,” Snead said. “A lot of great memories come from that.”
Snead and a colleague often organize team outings to requested charities.
The benefits of volunteering are well documented and include a sense of purpose, learning new skills and improving self-esteem.
Snead said employee volunteering makes a difference.
“It shows in their faces — just pure joy when they’re out there doing good,” she said.
Ent officially started documenting its philanthropy efforts around 20 years ago, she said.
“In 2017, we gave a little over a million dollars throughout our communities,” she said. “In the past five years, we’ve doubled our philanthropic giving.”
Snead said she is inspired by unique initiatives sponsored by credit unions throughout the country.
“A credit union in South Carolina has a debit card program for high schoolers that teaches them how to budget,” she said. A percentage of what the students spend is given back to their schools.
Another large credit union in North Carolina started its own foundation, she said.
“They’ve even built affordable housing for teachers and essential workers, and they’ve been doing that for over 17 years,” she said. “They’re much larger than us, but it’s great to see.”
SPECIAL CAUSES
Roberts said Pikes Peak National Bank has been providing support to community organizations for decades.
“While the organizations have changed over the years, the desire to impact the community through financial support has not,” she said.
Like most businesses, “we have causes and organizations that are special to us or our customers, and we make an effort to provide monetary support and sponsorships to those organizations as often as possible,” Roberts said.
The bank provides support in the form of sponsorships or direct monetary gifts, whichever is most appropriate to the causes and goals of the organizations, she said.
In 2019, the bank established a unique multiyear partnership with the Pikes Peak Philharmonic as a Season Title Sponsor.
According to the bank’s website, the partnership includes a financial commitment from the bank and its owner, Antoun Sehnaoui.
The goal is to bring live classical music into the lives of more children and adults throughout the region. Discount vouchers for performances are available at all four PPNB branches.
In addition, the bank supports the Colorado Springs Switchbacks as an Advisory Sponsor, Roberts said.
“We sponsor the veterans programming at the Small Business Development Center, and we sponsor several events in Old Colorado City, where the bank first opened its doors in 1957, along with several other sponsorships throughout the year,” she said.
“Additionally, many of our employees are engaged with community organizations, and that engagement is supported by the bank.”
Banks throughout the community contribute significant amounts to philanthropic causes, she said.
“It is standard in the industry to give back to our communities in that way,” she said.
FAMILY BUSINESS
Eastern Colorado Bank was founded in 1944 by Victor and Leona Weed in Cheyenne Wells, where the bank is headquartered. The third generation of the Weed family now oversees branches in Colorado Springs, Burlington, Limon and Kit Carson in Colorado and in Sharon Springs, Kansas.
Megan Harmon, COO and president of the Eastern Colorado Bank of Colorado Springs and sister of the main bank’s CEO, Greg Weed, said the bank’s giving program “is more about impact than promotion.”
The Giving Back – Looking forward campaign supports local schools and charities and aims to build future growth and prosperity, she said, adding that there are two main reasons why the campaign was organized:
“One, we are trying to be good corporate sponsors in the community and to be part of what’s happening in the community,” Harmon said. “Two, the Community Reinvestment Act requires us to give back in communities where we have branches.”
The Community Reinvestment Act, originally enacted in 1977, was intended to encourage banks to help meet the credit needs of the communities in which they operated. National and community banks must file data that shows they are serving the needs of their communities and are investing in them.
The Giving Back – Looking Forward program is a dedicated effort to look at the needs of each community and to give in ways that have the most impact, Harmon said.
“It’s helping us to be very purposeful about who we’re supporting each year,” she said. “That’s why we encourage people to apply for it — to make sure we’re looking at all of the community at the same time. I think it helps build good will for the community and makes sure we have an impact.”
In 2021, Eastern Colorado Bank provided $60,000 in grants ranging from $500 to $4,500 to 26 organizations throughout the region.
The grantees included school districts in Kit Carson, Cheyenne County, Sharon Springs and Weskan, Kansas; homeless service providers including The Place, Springs Rescue Mission and Partners in Housing; and youth organizations such as Junior Achievement, Forge Evolution and CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, as well as community fire departments, family service agencies including Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, a senior center and special projects such as the Burlington Community Ball Field.
Employees are encouraged to give back to their communities as volunteers and already are giving back to many of these organizations in that way.
Volunteers help the bank to determine where it can help the most, said Angie Weed, who is married to CEO Greg Weed. Employees present checks to the nonprofits that are selected and take pictures of the winners.
While some of the grants have gone to organizations in Colorado Springs, “we thought there were needs in all the communities we serve,” Angie Weed said. “It seems like everybody is moving away from the rural areas. Things are so much tougher now. There needs to be some revitalization, and we knew we could help these small towns build back up.”
The bank is accepting grant applications for this year’s round of grants through Aug. 1. For more information, visit yourfriendlybank.com/community/giving-back.