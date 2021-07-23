The COVID-19 pandemic forced banks to perfect their digital game in a hurry, and bankers say the changes are here to stay.
These changes are taking shape at new branches and on customers’ laptops, tablets and smartphones.
At Ent Credit Union’s new Westside branch, video teller machines, also known as interactive teller machines, are a fixture of the drive-thru lanes that are already popular with members.
Bank of America’s new branch under construction at Powers Pointe shopping center will reflect Bank of America clients’ preference for digital transactions on newly developed apps and a virtual assistant.
Vectra Bank continues to improve the digital platforms clients readily adopted during the pandemic.
All of these financial institutions, however, continue to recognize the importance of personal communications with their customers.
The future is going to be “understanding what your customers’ needs are and being able to deliver that to them to the channel that they prefer, whether that’s mobile, online or in the branch,” said Dave Alleman, Vectra’s director of marketing.
“The greatest advances will come from the banks that are really able to listen to their customers and develop the resources that meet their needs, whether that’s in person or online,” Alleman said.
VIDEO BANKING
Ent’s new Westside branch, which consolidated two smaller branches at Red Rocks and Uintah Gardens shopping centers, had its grand opening July 10.
From a customer’s point of view, the ITMs blend personal service and technology, said Tanan Miles, senior vice president of electronic banking. And they save Ent from having to staff drive-up lanes with multiple onsite tellers.
Instead, customers just talk to an onscreen teller whom they can ask questions about the transaction they wish to accomplish. The tellers do not have to be physically located at the branch.
These machines, also called interactive teller machines or ITMs, allow members to enjoy extended service hours — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Westside center, make withdrawals without a debit card, deposit or cash a check in real time, make loan payments, transfer funds to another Ent account or learn more about Ent programs and services.
Ent has been moving in the direction of ITMs since before the pandemic, Miles said, and they are found at other locations including the Constitution, Duryea, Interquest and University service centers and at the Centennial, Polaris Pointe and Woodmen Ent Express facilities.
“It’s easier to drop those machines in between our branch footprints to make our members’ ability to reach an individual more ubiquitous,” Miles said. “I can go into a mall parking lot or a grocery store with one of these items and, in essence, I’ve delivered a drive-thru in a footprint where I couldn’t build a branch.”
Ent is experimenting with putting ITMs in the lobbies or some of its larger centers and in places such as Park Meadows shopping mall in Lone Tree.
Another feature at the Westside center is biometric safe deposit boxes, Miles said.
Traditional safe deposit boxes require the use of two staff for access. The biometric solution allows a member to enter the safe box area via a hand scanner with a biometric pad.
Biometric scanning isn’t brand new and doesn’t generate a lot of revenue, which is why some banks are decommissioning it, but Ent’s members like it, Miles said.
“For us, it’s more about what do our members value and how can we deliver that to them,” he said.
Tanan said mobile banking numbers soared during the pandemic.
“Two years ago, 47 percent of our online banking users were mobile exclusives — they only came to us on a mobile device — and 26 percent used both mobile and desktop at some point,” he said.
In March of this year, “the percentage of our online banking users who are coming to us on mobile devices rose to 64 percent,” he said. “So two-thirds of our online banking users only come to us on a mobile device. People really are leveraging the strength of their phones.”
Customers increasingly are opening their accounts via online options as well, Miles said.
Before the pandemic, “we were generally opening 400-500 accounts a month online,” he said. “That number jumped to over 2,000 accounts a month.”
The number has dropped again to about 1,000 accounts per month but still is double what it was before the pandemic, he said.
Among the other features of the Westside branch is a teller cash recycler, Service Center Manager Jill Lesney said. All cash is run through the recycler, which counts it, filters it for counterfeits and recycles it for reuse.
“It’s incredibly secure,” Lesney said, and virtually eliminates cash errors.
Among all the technology, Ent seeks to retain a personal touch.
Visitors to the new branch are greeted at a concierge desk by an attendant who can answer questions about the new technologies or direct them to where they need to go, Lesney said.
A device on the desk amplifies conversations for the hearing-impaired.
Despite the movement to online banking, “being physically present in someone’s community is still important to us, and to a lot of people when it comes to picking their financial institution,” Miles said. “We try to have our employees cross-trained and aware of our mobile and digital options and talk to members about that. … And then members can choose whatever channel they want.”
NEW ONLINE TOOLS
While Ent is a homegrown institution with a long history in Colorado Springs and growth along the Front Range, Bank of America, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, has just begun to make some inroads into the Pikes Peak region.
The new financial center at Powers Pointe will function more as a resource for clients to get financial advice and guidance than as a place to do transactions, said Felicia Lewis, regional executive for the Central West division.
Rather than the traditional teller lines, customers will access ATMs in the vestibule.
When they enter the lobby, they will be greeted by “lobby leaders” equipped with iPads, who will assist them in performing actions such as taking a photo of a check and depositing it.
“Most clients can do 90 percent of their transactions” digitally, Lewis said. While there will be a teller window at the back of the lobby, the primary purpose for which clients will come to the center will be to talk with small business, mortgage, investment and other specialists.
“One of the things that we saw over the last 12 months or so is our core consumer client adapting to technology and engaging with us,” Lewis said.
Bank of America aims to make that easy with tools such as Life Plan, an app that can be accessed through mobile or online banking.
Launched in October 2020, Life Plan’s role is to enable clients to set near- and long-term financial goals, develop a plan to reach them and track the steps they take toward achieving them.
The app directs clients to select and prioritize their goals, such as buying a home, planning charitable giving or retiring, at all stages of their lives and continually to adjust them in real time as their priorities change.
Through the mobile app or online platform, clients can schedule in-person or virtual appointments with Bank of America financial professionals to talk about their goals and strategic plans.
Another tool, Erica, is an AI-driven virtual assistant available via mobile app or online.
“There’s some predictive analytics in there, but you can ask Erica, ‘What’s my balance?’ and she will tell you,” Lewis said. “You can transfer money between your accounts. You can send money through Erica via Zelle, and you can schedule meetings with teammates in our financial center.”
Erica can also provide a weekly snapshot of month-to-date spending, locate past transactions, monitor recurring charges, receive bill reminders, get notifications ranging from duplicate charges to credit score changes, and conduct investment activities.
Lewis said she is excited about the growing Colorado Springs market.
“We recognize the need for financial centers in markets like Colorado Springs, and we’re going to continue our investment there,” she said.
FORGING CONNECTIONS
At Vectra Bank, as well as Ent and Bank of America, the pandemic escalated banking’s digital direction.
“But at its core, banking is about connecting with people,” said Dave Alleman, Vectra’s director of marketing. “So while the pandemic may have changed the way in which we do business on a day-to-day basis, the foundation of what we do is still about relationships and responding to our customers’ needs, whether that’s in person or online.”
During the pandemic, Vectra released a new digital platform.
“It implemented things that were really important during the pandemic, like remote deposit,” Alleman said. “It incorporates over 40 new alert notifications around balance or payment information that help customers manage their accounts online.”
Since its initiation, Vectra has improved the platform so that it is responsive to all devices customers want to use. That happened in a short period of time, Alleman said.
“We also developed a new online loan application procedure that helped us to manage the Paycheck Protection Program, for example, and improved the speed at which we were able to accept and review both business and consumer loan applications,” he said. “Those things will live on in our business, even in the post-pandemic world.”
While Vectra hasn’t reconfigured any of its branches to reflect the move to digital banking, “we’re certainly considering that as we build new branches,” he said. But branch design will continue to focus on providing the best customer experience.
Alleman thinks speed to market and customer convenience will determine the future of digital banking.
“I think customers really want a simple and easy, user-friendly experience online, but they want the same simple, easy, user-friendly experience when they come to our branches as well,” he said. “So hopefully we can provide both.”