For 18 years, the Colorado Springs Business Journal has highlighted women who have gone the extra mile for work, for community, for the greater good.

And this year is no exception. We dedicate this issue to 12 women who have created change, worked hard to support the underserved and unheard, and grown businesses and their community. We honor women in education, in development, in finance, in health care, in nonprofit work and in city administration. 

Throughout these pages, you’ll learn about this year’s award winners. And we want to emphasize: This award is not given. It is earned. It’s not about who paid the most money or who has the biggest LinkedIn presence. These women earned our recognition through their hard work and dedication.

It’s especially a privilege to honor Shirley Stewart as our legacy winner. Shirley exemplifies the kind of woman who blazes a trail for the rest of us to follow. Thanks to women like Shirley — and all our winners — the rest of us can forge ahead more easily. 

It’s a privilege to get to know these business, nonprofit and community leaders, to tell their stories and to shine a light on those who all too often are accustomed to working behind the scenes. 

Thank you to the people who took time to nominate women leaders — we received many nomination forms and wish we had room to honor more women than we have on stage tonight. And thank you to our committee of former honorees who chose this year’s winners. 

And to the Women of Influence: Don’t stop now! Use your connections with other Women of Influence to create change, solve issues and build opportunities. We’ll be cheering you on, covering your success and wishing you the best. 

Amy Gillentine

Publisher

Special Thanks

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum • Firma IT Solutions Janae Hansen and Ann Terza-Schwarz • Ahriana Platten

Thank you to the VIP event committee

Jen Furda • Tamara Moore • Marjorie Noleen • Jen Taylor

 Diana May • CJ Moore • Crystal LaTier

Thank you to the selection committee

Rita Burns • CJ Moore • Linda Weise • Krithika Prashant

Aikta Marcoulier • Shirley Martinez • Amy Gillentine • Helen Lewis