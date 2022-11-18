For 18 years, the Colorado Springs Business Journal has highlighted women who have gone the extra mile for work, for community, for the greater good.
And this year is no exception. We dedicate this issue to 12 women who have created change, worked hard to support the underserved and unheard, and grown businesses and their community. We honor women in education, in development, in finance, in health care, in nonprofit work and in city administration.
Throughout these pages, you’ll learn about this year’s award winners. And we want to emphasize: This award is not given. It is earned. It’s not about who paid the most money or who has the biggest LinkedIn presence. These women earned our recognition through their hard work and dedication.
It’s especially a privilege to honor Shirley Stewart as our legacy winner. Shirley exemplifies the kind of woman who blazes a trail for the rest of us to follow. Thanks to women like Shirley — and all our winners — the rest of us can forge ahead more easily.
It’s a privilege to get to know these business, nonprofit and community leaders, to tell their stories and to shine a light on those who all too often are accustomed to working behind the scenes.
Thank you to the people who took time to nominate women leaders — we received many nomination forms and wish we had room to honor more women than we have on stage tonight. And thank you to our committee of former honorees who chose this year’s winners.
And to the Women of Influence: Don’t stop now! Use your connections with other Women of Influence to create change, solve issues and build opportunities. We’ll be cheering you on, covering your success and wishing you the best.
Amy Gillentine
Publisher
Special Thanks
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum • Firma IT Solutions Janae Hansen and Ann Terza-Schwarz • Ahriana Platten
Thank you to the VIP event committee
Jen Furda • Tamara Moore • Marjorie Noleen • Jen Taylor
Diana May • CJ Moore • Crystal LaTier
Thank you to the selection committee
Rita Burns • CJ Moore • Linda Weise • Krithika Prashant
Aikta Marcoulier • Shirley Martinez • Amy Gillentine • Helen Lewis
Shirley Stewart has utilized her professional background in health care and a passion for ed…
Kristen Faith Sharpe’s identity has evolved far beyond her achievements as a domestic violen…
When Stephanie Edwards first met Colorado Springs in 2005, the city seemed to lack a defined…
Zuleika Johnson has dedicated her career to diversifying philanthropy — as a university staf…
Meghan Stidd came to UCCS as a freshman in 2000 and essentially never left.
Barbara Myrick’s father couldn’t read, but as a builder, he could understand blueprints. He …
Jessica Fierro is a champion of women, nonbinary and Hispanic individuals in the craft bever…
In her six years as executive director of Safe Passage, the children’s advocacy center for C…
It was in the early weeks of the COVID pandemic that Natasha Hutson really felt the importan…
If you’re at all familiar with Colorado Springs’ government, City Clerk Sarah Johnson is lik…
As the CEO of Forge Evolution, Morgan Mote is driven to help as many local struggling youths…
At UCHealth, Ann Cesare’s official title is senior director of community and government affa…