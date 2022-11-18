When Stephanie Edwards first met Colorado Springs in 2005, the city seemed to lack a defined character, a shared and celebrated past.

The Springs had its “pioneering spirit,” but Edwards — who spent her youth living near the hulking smokestacks of industrial cities out east like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — felt something was missing.

“There was this whole perception around Colorado Springs that we were sprawl and very generic and very transient due to military life,” said Edwards, whose husband’s service in the U.S. Army led her here. “I felt it was incredibly misunderstood.”

A stint writing for local news station KOAA first drew Edwards to one of the city’s most historically and economically significant sites, the former Golden Cycle Mill. Two developers had begun to turn the vast dirt patch peppered with debris and goldmine tailings into Gold Hill Mesa, a mixed-use community and Urban Renewal Authority project.

Edwards, who has an English literature degree and a background in marketing and environmental journalism, didn’t know much about real estate development at the time. But she had the right skillset and shared vision for Gold Hill Mesa to become the community’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, as its first model homes — inspired by the city’s Old North End — were erected in 2007.

Edwards is in her 15th year with Gold Hill Mesa, which now boasts more than 500 homes along with a central retail and community center. The project is set to continue infill with hundreds more homes, park space, local shops and an amphitheater that incorporates the retired mill’s smokestack, which stands as a nod to the city’s gold mining history.

Music and art have become pillars of the community, and essential pieces of Edwards’ dream for neighborly connection and a distinct personality for Gold Hill Mesa. These ideals have reverberated to the rest of the Springs community, too, through events that Edwards launched over the years.

She organized Music on the Mesa, the free, summer-long concert series that now gathers hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people.

“Music is something that is the heartbeat of a community,” Edwards said. “It brings people together around usually joyful expressions.

“...That is one thing I can say I’m really proud about,” she added. “If I left Colorado Springs tomorrow, I feel like that concert series has just taken on a life of its own; it doesn’t even need me anymore.”

Gold Hill Mesa’s community center, which Edwards brought to life, was also first to display the “Faces of the Fire” photo exhibit that features residents from the adjacent Westside neighborhood, whose homes were destroyed by the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire. The center became a place for Westsiders to gather, mourn and heal after the devastation, she said, and has since held a quarterly art exhibit rotation and opening.

Everything that Gold Hill Mesa now represents is what Edwards says she came to the Springs searching for as a young mother. In some ways, it reminds her of the small-town West Virginia community “that embraced me, circled around me” when Edwards lost her own mother at 16 years old and moved in with her grandparents.

Here, Edwards has helped build a neighborhood designed to have that “front porch” culture, where residents interact organically, lean on one another and recognize their shared history.

“I called it the spirit of engagement — growing a community that’s connected in a variety of ways,” she said. “I had a vision that if people have good times, bad times, hard times, that they can gather and support each other around that.”