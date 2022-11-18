It was in the early weeks of the COVID pandemic that Natasha Hutson really felt the importance of her work hit home.

She was spearheading US Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program work, and access to those loans was make-or-break for businesses. She recalls “being on the phone late nights with clients all across the nation, hearing them stressed when they got on that call with me, crying — and being able to help them and really educate them and for them to get off that call and say, ‘I wish I had known that somebody like you existed when I started my business.’ That’s what makes me fulfilled — because now I can be that for the next generation.”

As a business access advisor with US Bank, Hutson works with minority-owned businesses, with a strong focus on the Black community. Her role was created to address the three most prominent gaps that limit business growth and employment opportunities for minority-owned businesses — information, connection and capital. “We put together this commitment that says that we are going to work on helping close the wealth gap,” she said. Hutson helps empower Black-owned small businesses with tools and resources to fuel business growth and more employment opportunities. She also partners with support organizations “so if it’s something US Bank can’t do, I make sure that I’m never telling the client ‘No.’ It might be ‘Let’s put together a plan for later,’ or ‘Maybe this particular institution can help you.’ Her work builds long-term relationships “with a group of people that have come to us and said, ‘I want to bank with somebody that looks like me. I want to be able to trust my bank. I want to be able to feel that when I go into a bank, they’re there to help me.’”

She explains her mission: “I want to impact not only my community, but those people that need a voice to be able to advocate for them. I want to really put that footwork in for them to succeed.”

Hutson also serves as treasurer of the Southern Colorado Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce Foundation, as a board member of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, helps serve Black entrepreneurs and people of color as a board member of The Thrive Networks, volunteers with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, and serves as Child Advocate Peer Coordinator for CASA, where she’s been a child advocate since 2018.

It’s a lot of hats to wear but “it’s got focus,” she said. “It’s got to align with what I do on a day-to-day basis.” Hutson emphasizes her work with Women of Impact in the city’s Southeast. “We have such a group of diverse backgrounds — professionally and personally — and we use that as a collective to really mentor young women in business and in personal life choices.”

Her attitude to influence and mentorship? “I start with being kind. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hutson said. “Any woman that has ever reached out to me, I really make sure to help. Because it takes a lot of courage for people to ask for help, and you don’t want to discourage them from ever asking again. So that’s just what I continue to do. And I hope to keep doing it.”