As the CEO of Forge Evolution, Morgan Mote is driven to help as many local struggling youths as possible — because she was one herself.

“I grew up with a very traumatic childhood, very abused, many days hungry,” she recalls. “I was 8 when my mother died in a car accident and I was thrust into a role of taking care of my 6-year-old brother and my 3-month-old sister very early.”

Forge Evolution, which rebranded and expanded its mission from its Colorado Springs Teen Court origins under her watch, currently serves nearly 600 youthsin an intervention capacity and 200 more in a preventative capacity.

When she was 10, Mote and her little brother were adopted into a well-off family. Her sister, still a toddler, was adopted into another family. From an early age, Mote saw the spectrum of care that teens received in different socioeconomic conditions here in Colorado Springs. She made it her mission from high school to help other young people, and started as a student volunteer at the Teen Court. “I took that trauma and did something with it,” she said. “I said, ‘I want to be successful, I want to teach others, I want to be a leader, I want to make a difference.’”

Mote married her high school sweetheart and earned a degree in communications from Colorado Christian University. She went overseas to work with at-risk youths, including a stint in war-torn Bosnia, gaining new perspectives and contextualizing local problems. “We live in an amazing city and it’s beautiful,” she said, “but these teens struggle with mental health and social media bullying like no adult could understand.”

Becoming CEO of Colorado Springs Teen Court at age 28, Mote expanded the scope of the nonprofit to include those who aren’t in the criminal justice system, with programs for all youths and a promise to “meet you and know you, where you are, as you are. No commitments.” Forge’s program is fun and exciting, but it also builds coping and resiliency skills that assist young people in their personal lives. The program also helps teens understand leadership through team-building exercises while preparing high schoolers for work with mock interviews. Mote has partnered with other local nonprofits for inspiration, even enlisting the Space Foundation so participants can play with robots and drones.

Through Mote’s leadership, Forge Evolution allows local youths to gain new identities in a safe space. “My favorite is when our band geeks and our goths, our jocks, our nerds and our very silent people become friends,” she said, “because it doesn’t actually matter what you are at school; you’re someone new at Forge and you don’t have to have a label anymore.” Those with juvenile records who complete Forge’s voluntary program, which runs between 3 and 6 months, walk out with their records expunged, allowing them to become successful young adults, some of whom have become advocates in the community.

Forge’s program is working: 91 percent of youths who attend the program complete it, and of those, only 7 percent reoffend. Beyond the statistics, Mote wants Forge to be a place where people can feel safe and heard, even if they aren’t formally part of their programs.