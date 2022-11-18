Meghan Stidd came to UCCS as a freshman in 2000 and essentially never left.

“I was a business major,” she said. “I had planned to work in corporate America, and when I graduated, I got a job working at a distribution center, and I absolutely hated it.”

Fortunately, Stidd had worked her way through school in a program at the College of Education called Troops to Teachers, which helps veterans transition to careers as public school teachers. She’d also been a substitute teacher at a local preschool.

“I quickly realized that my calling was really in education,” she said. “Lucky for me, I got a call from my former boss and he said, ‘I hear you hate your job. … We got some grant funding, and we have a position open if you want it.’”

Stidd quit immediately and returned to the university to continue to work with Troops to Teachers in a professional capacity.

Now, 18 years later, Stidd has earned master’s and doctorate degrees from UCCS and is assistant dean for external relations and student career exploration.

Stidd became Troops to Teachers’ regional director in 2016, moving to Fort Carson when the program transferred its offices there but maintaining her UCCS ties.

When the federal grant funding for the program was pulled later that year, she returned to the UCCS campus as program director of the College of Business Career Development Center.

Pull Quote “I quickly realized that my calling was really in education.”

During the two years she served in that position, she developed and implemented a strategic plan for the center; established and maintained relationships with more than 200 employers; and increased student participation in the College of Business internship program by nearly 30 percent.

She was named to her present position in December 2018. As assistant dean, she has restructured the external relations team to bring together the previously siloed functions of alumni relations, executive education, marketing and career services.

“One of Meghan’s strengths is building new programs and turning a negative situation into something positive,” said Aikta Marcoulier, Regional VIII administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, her nominator.

Stidd led the development of ROAR, a career development curriculum launched in 2019.

“We had some elective courses students could take if they were interested in career exploration,” she said. But students were coming to the career center two weeks after graduation, wondering what to do next.

Through ROAR, students explore career possibilities, learn job-finding skills like resume writing and interview preparation, undertake an internship or similar experience their junior year, and focus on networking and mentorship their senior year.

All College of Business students are now required to complete the program.

Stidd, who lives with her husband in Peyton, grew up on her family’s farm in Ellicott.

“We came to Colorado Springs for everything,” she recalls. “I might not have lived in Colorado Springs, but it definitely felt like home. It’s a large city now, but there’s still a really great community here that really supports each other and genuinely cares about the success of others. I just love being a part of that.”