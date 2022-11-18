In her six years as executive director of Safe Passage, the children’s advocacy center for Colorado Springs that helps abused children begin to heal, Maureen “Mo” Basenberg has transformed the agency.

When Basenberg took over the role, the center was providing excellent services, but the demand exceeded its capacity, said Amy Triandiflou, who nominated Basenberg as a Woman of Influence.

“She was able to lean on her 20-plus years of experiences with advocacy centers and community development to guide the team and community partners to strategically grow and incorporate best practices that benefit the children of El Paso and Teller counties,” Triandiflou said. “She is unrelenting in bringing light to kids who have experienced the unthinkable.”

Basenberg, who graduated from Grand Canyon University with a degree in psychology and theater, discovered the children’s advocacy center program model while working with the Arizona governor’s office. Children’s advocacy centers coordinate investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases using multidisciplinary teams. She later served as childhelp director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Phoenix.

When she joined Safe Passage in September 2016, “we had a staff of six,” Basenberg said. “We had been put on notice by our national accrediting agency that we were not fully meeting the community’s needs. Because of our physical space limitations, it was impossible.”

Safe Passage was housed in a 2,000-square-foot Victorian house off Cascade Avenue and Cimarron Street.

“I couldn’t even bring my own staff to the capacity that I needed,” she said, “let alone look at bringing in the other services providers we needed.”

Basenberg was able to sell the house, secure seed investors and get a loan to buy and refurbish a facility at 2335 Robinson St.

Ultimately she raised $2.2 million to create a space that brings together key partner agencies including the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, UCHealth, The Family Center, the Department of Human Services and Kidpower of Colorado, so that children brave enough to tell their horrendous stories can tell it in one place rather than having to repeat it again and again.

That was done during the COVID pandemic.

“We were in masks and meeting virtually, but we never stopped providing in-person services,” Basenberg said.

The project was completed and the building opened Nov. 1, 2021.

One of the biggest benefits to children has been the space that’s now available for timely engagement with a medical provider — a key part of a child’s healing, she said.

“Sometimes there are what we call forensic medical exams,” she said, “but there’s also the need to clarify with a specialized medical provider, ‘I’m OK, I’m going to be OK, even though I was violated.’”

Basenberg said her family and friends are her support network as she does work that can be emotionally taxing.

“At the end of the day, I know that we are doing something to help a child move out of that dangerous situation,” she said, “and into safety and healing.”