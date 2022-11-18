Shirley Stewart has utilized her professional background in health care and a passion for education to create change in the Springs.

“I believe in good health, and I believe in education,” Stewart said. “Those are two [sectors] that I really have a deep love for — and am trying to make better for everyone. Not just one particular group, but for everyone.”

Stewart, who grew up in North Carolina, started her career in the military. She served in the Air Force for over 20 years — first, as a neonatal intensive care nurse, and later as a pediatric nurse practitioner — before transitioning to the civilian sector.

Once Stewart retired, she and her husband returned to Colorado Springs. “During my time in the military, I became very, very passionate about the parents who were having issues with childcare,” said Stewart. “So when we came back to the States, I decided to put together a childcare that would meet the needs of families.” Emphasizing flexibility, Stewart and her husband offered hourly rates, rather than daily ones. They ran the childcare facility for a little over a decade before choosing to close it. During this time, Stewart was also working as a pediatric nurse practitioner. “I enjoyed it very much,” she said, “but decided, after 22 years, ‘I think it’s time for me stop.’”

Stewart’s been retired for a while now, but she never stopped serving her community. “Even now, I’m still volunteering,” she said, “because I am a firm believer that, in order to be a part of any community, you need to give back. The way to have a voice, and the way to contribute, is to be a part of the action. Positive or negative, the only way you can [create] change is to have an input. So that’s what I have been doing.”

Stewart has served on various boards — mostly nonprofit — including Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Central Colorado Area Health Education Center and the YMCA. She takes particular pride in her work with Rocky Mountain Health Care Services and PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), which coordinates health care and support services for older adults. “I see the change,” said Stewart. “I see the difference. People are able to stay in their own home and are provided services in their home, or they are bused to the office where they get their care.”

Currently, she’s the chairperson of the Pikes Peak State College Foundation board, which is tasked with raising awareness of PPSC’s community impact, generating resources, launching initiatives — and awarding scholarships. Some people “have the potential, but they don’t have the funds,” said Stewart. “In order for people to move out of poverty, they need education. And we are really pushing hard to get people into a career that they can survive in.” Helping connect underserved students with financial aid is something Stewart is especially proud of.

Naturally, Stewart has encountered challenges throughout her career. “When you take on a role, you’re constantly [having to prove] that you’re capable of fulfilling that role,” she said. “But it keeps you on your toes, and it keeps you motivated to keep going. Until [people] see results, what you have accomplished, they are very hesitant to say that person is a person who can do what they say they can do.”

Throughout her life, Stewart has looked up to author, poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. “She was an inspiration,” she said, “the way she was able to move out of a poverty situation and be a role model for so many. I’ve had mentors in the military, and they were really helpful in telling me to continue pushing forward ... but I think Maya was probably the one who had the most impact on me and how I see that I can make a difference.

“I hope people will see the good that I’ve done and want to go out and see if they can continue to help people in the health and education [sphere],” Stewart said. “Because there’s a big void here in Colorado Springs. We have a lot of need.”