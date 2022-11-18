Kristen Faith Sharpe’s identity has evolved far beyond her achievements as a domestic violence prevention advocate and survivor.

She’s known around town — and around the country — for founding Break The Silence Against Domestic Violence, a nonprofit organization that connects survivors to resources and to each other.

BTSADV, which Sharpe started in 2011 as a college student in San Diego, has grown to be one of the top 125 nonprofits on social media, reaching millions of people each week. It has raised more than $1 million solely online, and brought in $20,000 per month in Facebook donations on “autopilot” during the COVID pandemic — with no ads and no in-person events, Sharpe said.

“It is so mind-blowing, it seems too good to be true,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe’s work — driven by traumatic personal experience and passion for helping others — was on one hand fulfilling and joyful, she said. But in some ways, it also turned into “unhealthy addiction.” Sharpe went on national speaking tours and answered calls in the middle of the night from women who needed resources. Her husband and stepdaughter began to notice she wasn’t present.

“That passion is what pushed me to be so committed to my cause,” Sharpe said. “But the constant being sick, the constant burnout, the constant being tired, really pushed me to reevaluate myself and think, ‘OK, I need to work smarter, because I do not want to run myself into the ground anymore.’”

In 2020, after living in Colorado Springs for about three years, Sharpe transitioned out of her leadership role with BTSADV, motivated to build on and spread her expertise in sustainable, online nonprofit fundraising and social media branding.

She founded two companies — The Nonprofit Makeover and Boss Babe Networking — that offer consultation for nonprofits and women entrepreneurs, respectively, on how to utilize the internet to make money.

During the pandemic, Sharpe filmed a five-week masterclass on online fundraising that is available through The Nonprofit Makeover. There was no “cheat code” for her unimaginable success with BTSADV, Sharpe said, so she’s creating one for others.

The companies are a progression of Sharpe’s career and a source of income, but she sees them as far more than that: The more nonprofits succeed in the Springs, the better off the community will be as a whole.

“I don’t just create businesses to make money; I create businesses to create an impact,” she said. “The greatest way for us to create an impact, as individuals or entrepreneurs, as parents or as people, is to show people who you really are.”

Sharpe credits Colorado Springs, which she called “a canvas for so much opportunity,” and local organizations like Leadership Pikes Peak for kickstarting her personal and professional transformation. Before moving here, “my whole identity surrounded” being a survivor and running BTSADV, she said.

“All I wanted to do was advocate,” Sharpe said, but the Springs gave her the change of pace and resources she needed to grow beyond it.

“It’s a mixture of the literal environment that this city offers; it’s the community engagement that the city offers; it’s the community leaders here that really embrace your passions, your talents, your voice,” she said. “Being a part of all these things has allowed me to see that I am more than domestic violence, because I can be a community leader.”