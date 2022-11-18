Jessica Fierro is a champion of women, nonbinary and Hispanic individuals in the craft beverage industry. And she brews a mean beer.

The winner of numerous awards for her business acumen — most recently she won the 2022 Don Brown Entrepreneur Award from the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Fierro is the head brewer at Atrevida Beer Co. and the first Latina head brewer and brewery owner in Colorado. Her husband, co-owner and nominator, David Fierro, can’t say enough about her.

“Jess was successful in forming the Colorado Springs Pink Boots Society and served as the chapter leader working to educate and build up women in the craft beer industry in Colorado Springs,” he said, rattling off a list of her accomplishments that also includes:

•concocting the Springs’ first International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day in 2018, an event that continues to bring together women in the craft beer industry annually to brew a collaborative beer;

• winning the 2019 Governor’s Minority Small Business Award; and

• creating award-winning brews like La Gran Senora American Wheat on Oak and Delores Huerta Mexican Lager, that honor Latina women.

Fierro is following in the footsteps of Fannie Mae Duncan, one of her role models, Richard said. Like Duncan’s Cotton Club, Atrevida “is the place to go where nobody is different and everybody is welcome,” he said.

She lives by Atrevida’s motto: “Diversity, it’s on tap!” he said.

What makes all this more remarkable: Fierro once hated beer.

She shunned the beverage when she and Richard were stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, during his U.S. Army career, but Fierro was intrigued when she went on a tour of a local brewery during a military function.

“They showed us, grain to glass, what it took to make a beer,” she said. “I remember going, ‘I could totally do this.’”

After that, the couple started touring breweries throughout Europe.

“I started realizing there was an entire brewniverse,” she said.

When the Fierros got their orders for Fort Carson and returned to the States in 2007, she enrolled in cosmetology school and pursued a career in hair styling and makeup artistry.

“But I kept in the back of my head that I really wanted to explore beer a bit more,” she said. “I started knocking on doors and seeing who would give me an opportunity to sit in while they brewed. I would pick their brains, and I fell in love with beers.”

For eight years, Fierro collaborated with brewers up and down the Front Range and crafted home brews. In 2017, one of her creations won the grand prize in a five-state competition on Beerland, a TV show on the Vice TV channel.

The next year, the Fierros opened Atrevida.

In 2019, Fierro joined a fundraising effort to finance a statue of Duncan that would stand in downtown Colorado Springs. She contributed proceeds from sales of Everybody’s Welcome, a beer named after a sign Duncan had on her bar.

“One of my proudest moments was seeing Atrevida Beer inscribed into the plaque next to the statue,” she said.

Everybody’s Welcome remains one of Atrevida’s most popular beers.