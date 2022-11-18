At UCHealth, Ann Cesare’s official title is senior director of community and government affairs for the Southern Colorado region. It’s a job that is perfect for her, because it allows her to build programs and affect policies that benefit her beloved home town.

Cesare grew up on the east side of Colorado Springs and recalls learning to drive on what is now Powers Boulevard.

“I don’t think anyone would say that nowadays,” she said. “There was just nothing there then.”

A graduate of Mitchell High School, Cesare left Colorado Springs to earn a degree in American studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She returned to take a job as public communication specialist with the city of Colorado Springs Office of Budget & Finance, and left again for a two-year stint in New York City, where she was a public relations consultant in the corporate, agency and political worlds.

But the lure of her home state was strong, and Cesare returned to Colorado in June 2001 to become director of alumni and community relations at CU Boulder.

Cesare spent the next eight years in the academic field, serving as director of outreach and events for the University of Colorado Foundation and CU Denver.

In 2008, she was offered a job as communications and marketing analyst at Memorial Health System and jumped at the chance to move back to her native city.

“I was ready for a change and excited to move into health care,” she said. “I always knew I wanted to have a career working with people, building relationships. I enjoyed and loved working in higher education, but I always felt a sense of calling back to helping people. That’s where health care came in.”

Since then, Cesare has taken on increasingly responsible roles that led to her current top-level executive position as community and government affairs director.

“My team at UCHealth is embedded in the community, both in community health initiatives and building programs” such as older adult services, she said. “It’s very much about the kind of things I love: building collaborations and working in government on policy that affects health care.”

She is proud of a recent collaborative effort with UCCS to establish an internship program for Master of Social Work candidates, which serves as a pipeline for these students to join UCHealth as licensed clinical social workers.

It took a lot of effort to fund and set up the program, which is in its second year, she said.

While serving in her current role, Cesare earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership at CU Boulder. She also serves on numerous health care-related boards and commissions, which, she said, “inform my professional career … and make me a better person.”

Health care marketing professional Rita Burns hired Cesare almost 15 years ago at Memorial Health System, before the transition to UCHealth.

“She was a rock star then and she is a rock star now,” Burns wrote in nominating Cesare as a Woman of Influence. “I am thrilled to see her growth and success.”