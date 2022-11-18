If you’re at all familiar with Colorado Springs’ government, City Clerk Sarah Johnson is likely a name you’ve heard. To those who know her, Johnson is an unsung hero, a critical figure in how the city operates. Born and raised in Kentucky, she’s also the only one in her immediate family to have left Appalachia, being recruited by the city in 2012 for her experience running elections. As Johnson tells it, she’s just not one for the sidelines. “I’ve always wanted to jump right in and get things done myself and work with a team,” she said.

Johnson’s entire career has been in government across a variety of strata — federal, state and municipal — with the goal of helping people from a young age. Working on her undergraduate degree, she landed an internship, and later a full-time job, with Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell’s office. Later, working for Kentucky’s term-limited secretary of state as a political appointee managing elections, she already knew the clock was ticking to find new work when Colorado Springs called. The city flew her out during the Kentucky Derby, a “sacred holiday” there. “I’m like, ‘You want me to come out Derby weekend? You’re crazy,’” she recalled.

Working for a smaller government for the first time was a bit of a relief for Johnson. “I was super excited to work for a municipality and I have to admit, I like it,” she said, “probably because you’re closer to the people and you see things getting done quicker.” Her first projects involved the election involving the sale of Memorial Hospital to the UCHealth system and the election of Colorado Springs’ first strong mayor.

But Johnson quickly took to the other tasks of the clerk’s office, such as handling the city’s business licensure, redistricting and working with City Council. She began to see ways to make licenses more efficient, stripping out those that no longer made sense, as well as spearheading the city’s transition to digital that cut down on paperwork and allowed for easy, online interactions. She also coordinated with the SpringsTV team to get live feeds of council meetings onto the internet. The changes were incredibly important, but required large upfront costs that, not being related to public safety, were sometimes difficult fights.

Part of the city clerk’s job requires working with the public to understand legal processes, but an area where unfounded skepticism has emerged over the past few years is one where Johnson has the most experience: elections. Despite being built on decades of trust and experience, election workers nationwide are facing death threats, harassment and intimidation for simply being part of the process. “In some cases, you sit down and explain the process, you show the process, and they’re just not going to believe you,” she said. “And that’s hard.”

In the city clerk’s role for a decade, Johnson says she doesn’t know what the future holds — but she does know her heart is in government work, propelled by an insatiable desire to jump in and learn something new.