Unity Project, at its core, is a group for people who appreciate and want to practice music — though it has quickly become a hub for community engagement and change. Its co-founder and co-director, Victoria Lipscomb, says Unity Project is “a collective of humans who have made a commitment to show up for one another and our community week after week."
More specifically, Unity Project is a choir dedicated to broad representation, with a mission of “dissolving subconscious biases thorough music and action.” The Project's repertoire includes music from various backgrounds and genres with a focus on composers and styles that are not always given the recognition and acknowledgment they deserve. This allows the group to learn different styles that highlight various histories and cultures. The choir has grown to more than 30 singers and is only in its second season.
“We’re equal parts singing, service, and diversity, equity and inclusion work,” Lipscomb said — and it restores her faith in humanity every Wednesday when they meet.
Some of the community outreach Unity Project has done for the community includes building Little Free Pantries, which give people access to food. It’s a similar system to little libraries, where anyone can take what they need and leave books for the next person. Though the pandemic has somewhat hindered their outreach capabilities, Unity Project still focuses on the changes they’d like to see in the community — and the world. Their regular conversations on race, bias, privilege and cultural differences have been a tool to bring the choir closer together.
The way the Unity Project has morphed and the resulting conversations makes Lipscomb extremely proud.
“We have found a way to find people that say, ‘OK. No matter if I’m comfortable or not, or if I like what I heard or not, I’m committed to coming back and learning and at minimum, having the conversation,’” she said.
Kim Schultz, her fellow co-founder and co-director, says Lipscomb “brings a deeply intuitive lens regarding equity and diversity to each organization of which she is a part,” and has the bravery to call out wrongs as well as the compassion to make meaningful change. “She helps the marginalized feel seen and heard,” Schultz said.
Lipscomb’s outreach and community involvement are extensive, and she says her strongest motivation is “a vision for a better future for my children’s children’s children.
“The change that I hope to see is not going to happen in my lifetime. And I’ve accepted that,” she said. “But it could happen in my grandchildren’s lifetime. Or my great-grandchildren’s lifetime. Or my great-great-grandchildren’s lifetime.”