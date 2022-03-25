Stephen Martin spent eight years in the United States Army. In that time, he rarely sat behind a computer and hardly ever looked through the lens of a camera.
Flash forward eight years and Martin finds himself in those very spots on a regular basis.
While serving as a bodyguard for Army generals in Belgium, Martin never considered that one day he might be considered an entrepreneur, turn a side gig into a thriving business, and complete vital projects for some of the highest profile entities in a city.
“I got out of the Army to pursue an education,” said Martin, a native of Dallas, Texas. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do for a career, but I learned that UCCS was especially supportive of transitioning service members, so I headed here.”
While pursuing a health science degree, Martin took an internship at the Air Force Academy. At the same time, he worked on building a photography portfolio and networking in hopes that he would have something to transition to.
“I had no plan,” he said. “I was hustling and focusing on outdoor photography. In the meantime, I worked in local coffee shops, which are real incubators. You meet and connect with a lot of people in that type of environment.”
Eventually, his networking connections landed him a media manager position for an outdoor publication, in partnership with a local newspaper.
“That was the catalyst,” he said. “I was working with a newspaper and getting photos published. And that’s where I learned I had the skillset and knowledge to really make this a career.”
Ultimately, that partnership folded and Martin found himself doing freelance work again — but the skills and resiliency he drew from his Army experience, he said, kept him focused. And that focus led to new opportunities.
Up to that point, Martin’s networks were mostly outdoor related, and there aren’t many outdoor brands in Colorado Springs, so he could only do so much. So he worked on expanding his network reach and soon began finding connections with entities in the city.
Another break came at the height of the COVID pandemic, when Martin created a pro bono video for 35 local small businesses.
“This was a heartwarming video with a positive message to thank the community for their unwavering support during such unprecedented times,” said Yemi Mobolade, Martin’s nominator.
Martin said the video put his creative agency, explorewithmedia, in front of a lot of people, who recognized a new video approach to supporting small businesses. He soon connected with the Downtown Partnership, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Visit Colorado Springs, and Trails and Open Space Coalition as a person to contact when projects arise.
“Every community has artists, however, not every artist has a community,” Mobolade said. “Stephen’s uniqueness is that his work, creativity and community flourishing all intersect. He’s a constant community networker for businesses and creatives looking to grow in the freelance creative world.”
Looking ahead, Martin aspires to open a community photography and videography studio that would serve as a hub for creatives to attend classes, find mentors and mentor others. The center would serve emerging creatives and help them envision opportunities the city might have to offer.