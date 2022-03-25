It’s hard to believe that Sammi Blaque has only been in town since 2010. In that time she has launched her own business, started a family, and rose to the role of president for Colorado Springs Rising Professionals. Most recently she has taken a community development and engagement role with First Presbyterian Church.
“My kids were the biggest motivating, catalyzing factor that helped me realize that I really got to give back to the community in a substantial way,” Blaque said. “I have to contribute to the place, if I want them to grow up in a better place.”
Her business venture, the Venus Collective, is not just a yoga studio. Blaque guides clients in several interconnected areas, linking yoga with wellness, spirituality and sexuality.
That creativity is part of what helped her business plan win the Business Journal's 2019 Southeast Business Plan Competition, with the aim of one day opening up a wellness studio in the southeastern part of the city. Then the pandemic hit.
“I was grateful, because at the time we were already doing virtual classes,” Blaque said. Still, her plans for a brick-and-mortar location were derailed by the pandemic.
Blaque says “being connected to spirit, to energy, to the way we feel and how we can make people feel” is the thread that runs through her work. “It’s always about connecting people and serving people,” she said.
Early in life, Blaque learned to love volunteer work through her church but, she says, “it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado Springs that I realized, ‘Oh, this is a job!’”
Now, her job with First Presbyterian includes engaging with the congregation, as well as working with the church’s 20 different nonprofit
community organization partners.
“My job is to connect with all those partners,” she said, “and find out what they need, whether that is gifts, volunteers, money, time.”
Nominating Blaque, UCCS Downtown Site Director Stephanie Adams cited her rapid rise within the Colorado Springs Rising Professionals organization as well as the fact that she’s believed to be the first Black woman to lead the organization.
“As our board president, Sammi has set major goals to rebuild the organization post-pandemic, grow the membership, and help retain and attract new young professionals to Colorado Springs,” Adams wrote.
Blaque said it felt good to be honored as a Rising Star. “It made me feel so grateful,” she said. “It lets me know I must be doing something right.”